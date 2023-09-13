Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|Southern Maryland
|32
|25
|.552
|1½
|York
|31
|27
|.534
|2½
|Long Island
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|Staten Island
|26
|31
|.456
|7
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|34
|22
|.607
|—
|Gastonia
|34
|24
|.586
|1
|Charleston
|29
|29
|.500
|6
|Spire City (Frederick)
|22
|34
|.393
|12
|Lexington
|16
|40
|.286
|18
___
|Monday’s Games
High Point 14, Southern Maryland 1
Lancaster 10, York 2
|Tuesday’s Games
Staten Island 4, Spire City 2
Lancaster 14, Long Island 8
York 11, High Point 6
Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 3
Charleston 14, Lexington 9
|Wednesday’s Games
Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
Spire City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.