Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3324.579
Southern Maryland3225.552
York3127.534
Long Island2828.500
Staten Island2631.4567

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point3422.607
Gastonia3424.5861
Charleston2929.5006
Spire City (Frederick)2234.39312
Lexington1640.28618

___

Monday’s Games

High Point 14, Southern Maryland 1

Lancaster 10, York 2

Tuesday’s Games

Staten Island 4, Spire City 2

Lancaster 14, Long Island 8

York 11, High Point 6

Southern Maryland 5, Gastonia 3

Charleston 14, Lexington 9

Wednesday’s Games

Spire City at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Spire City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.