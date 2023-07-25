FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million

Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York93.750
Lancaster95.6431
Southern Maryland86.5712
Staten Island67.462
Long Island310.231

South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point95.643
Gastonia85.615½
Spire City (Frederick)77.5002
Charleston66.5002
Lexington112.077

___

Sunday’s Games

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Bethancourt after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Rays returning to Port Charlotte for spring training next year after hurricane forced move
The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after relocating this year due to extensive damage to team training facilities caused by Hurricane Ian.
FILE - Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Meet Cute" in New York on Sept. 20, 2022. Davidson has entered a diversion program to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home, and will perform 50 hours community service, authorities said Tuesday. The 29-year-old “actor and comedian will likely do his community service with the New York Fire Department, where his late father worked, Los Angeles County prosecutors said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson will perform 50 hours of community service to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home.
FILE - This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. A NASA power outage disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
A NASA power outage has disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station.
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Ohio marijuana legalization question falls short on signatures for fall ballot, gets 10 more days
A proposal to legalize adult use of marijuana in Ohio has fallen just short of the signatures needed to make the November ballot.

Spire City 11, Charleston 10

York 12, Lancaster 7

Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8

Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings

High Point 10, Long Island 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.