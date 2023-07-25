Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Southern Maryland
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Staten Island
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Gastonia
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Charleston
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|1
|12
|.077
|7½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Other news
The Tampa Bay Rays will return to Port Charlotte for spring training in 2024 after relocating this year due to extensive damage to team training facilities caused by Hurricane Ian.
Pete Davidson will perform 50 hours of community service to resolve a reckless driving charge for crashing into a Beverly Hills home.
A NASA power outage has disrupted communication between Mission Control and the International Space Station.
A proposal to legalize adult use of marijuana in Ohio has fallen just short of the signatures needed to make the November ballot.
Spire City 11, Charleston 10
York 12, Lancaster 7
Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8
Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings
High Point 10, Long Island 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.