Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York41.800
Lancaster42.667½
Southern Maryland33.500
Staten Island14.2003
Long Island15.1674

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia41.800
High Point42.667½
Spire City (Frederick)33.5001
Charleston22.5001
Lexington14.2003

___

Thursday’s Games

Other news
Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers, left, congratulates relief pitcher Alex Lange, who earned a save in the team's 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Lange whiffs Rodríguez for final out as the Tigers hold off Mariners’ comeback in 5-4 win
Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two on for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.
Minnesota Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor watches an RBI double by Oakland Athletics' Zack Gelof during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Joey Gallo hits a 2-run homer in the 9th to send the Twins past the Athletics, 5-4
Joey Gallo broke a tie with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Minnesota Twins snapped a three-game losing streak from before the All-Star break by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Friday night.
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Long Island serial killer probe not over after architect is charged in 3 of 11 deaths
Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims.
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

York 11, Spire City 7

Lancaster 15, Long Island 8

High Point 9, Staten Island 3

Gastonia at Charleston, ppd.

Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 8

Friday’s Games

Spire City 8, Lancaster 4, 1st game

Spire City 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Charleston 10, Southern Maryland 5

Gastonia 7, Staten Island 3

York 9, Long Island 6

High Point 10, Lexingon 6

Saturday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 2:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

York at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.