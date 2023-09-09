Earthquake strikes Morocco
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3123.574
Southern Maryland3123.574
York2926.527
Long Island2627.491
Staten Island2529.4636

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3321.611
High Point3221.604½
Charleston2628.4817
Spire City (Frederick)2033.37712½
Lexington1637.30216½

___

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Lexington 7, Charleston 5

Southern Maryland 6, York 4

High Point 8, Gastonia 3

Long Island at Spire City, ppd.

Friday’s Games

York 5, Lancaster 1

Charleston 19, Gastonia 8

High Point 3, Southern Maryland 2

Long Island 6, Staten Island 5

Lexington at Spire City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Gastonia at Charleston, 2, 3:35 p.m.

Lexington at Spire City, 2, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Lexington at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.