Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Southern Maryland
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|York
|29
|26
|.527
|2½
|Long Island
|26
|27
|.491
|4½
|Staten Island
|25
|29
|.463
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|High Point
|32
|21
|.604
|½
|Charleston
|26
|28
|.481
|7
|Spire City (Frederick)
|20
|33
|.377
|12½
|Lexington
|16
|37
|.302
|16½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.
Lexington 7, Charleston 5
Southern Maryland 6, York 4
High Point 8, Gastonia 3
Long Island at Spire City, ppd.
|Friday’s Games
York 5, Lancaster 1
Charleston 19, Gastonia 8
High Point 3, Southern Maryland 2
Long Island 6, Staten Island 5
Lexington at Spire City, ppd.
|Saturday’s Games
Gastonia at Charleston, 2, 3:35 p.m.
Lexington at Spire City, 2, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Long Island at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Lexington at Spire City, 1 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.