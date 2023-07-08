FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Atlantic League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York3726.588
Long Island3726.588
Southern Maryland3031.4926
Lancaster2437.39312
Staten Island2240.35515½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4122.651
High Point4122.6511
Lexington3132.49210
Spire City (Frederick)2637.41315
Charleston2339.37117½

___

Friday’s Games

Staten Island 10, Charleston 6, 1st game

Staten Island 6, Charleston 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, York 6

Spire City 6, Lancaster 3

Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 8, Gastonia 1

Saturday’s Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Lexington at York, 2 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 2, noon