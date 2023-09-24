Atlantic League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Lancaster 3, Long Island 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Lancaster 9, Long Island 5
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Lancaster 5, Long Island 1
Friday, Sept. 22: Lancaster 7, Long Island 2
|Gastonia 2, High Point 2
Tuesday, Sept. 19: High Point 3, Gastonia 1, 10 innings
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 5, High Point 2
Friday, Sept. 22: Gastonia 11, High Point 8
Saturday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, ppd.
Sunday, Sept. 24: High Point 3, Gastonia 2
Monday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, Noon
|Championship
|Best-of-5
|Lancaster vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29: Lancaster at TBD, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 30: Lancaster at TBD, TBD
x-Sunday, Oct. 1: Lancaster at TBD, TBD