Atlantic League Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Lancaster 3, Long Island 0

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Lancaster 9, Long Island 5

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Lancaster 5, Long Island 1

Friday, Sept. 22: Lancaster 7, Long Island 2

Gastonia 2, High Point 2

Tuesday, Sept. 19: High Point 3, Gastonia 1, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 5, High Point 2

Friday, Sept. 22: Gastonia 11, High Point 8

Saturday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, ppd.

Sunday, Sept. 24: High Point 3, Gastonia 2

Monday, Sept. 25: Gastonia at High Point, Noon

Championship
Best-of-5
Lancaster vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: Lancaster at TBD, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 30: Lancaster at TBD, TBD

x-Sunday, Oct. 1: Lancaster at TBD, TBD