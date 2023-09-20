Atlantic League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Lancaster 1, Long Island 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Lancaster 9, Long Island 5
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Long Island at Lancaster, TBD
Friday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept 24: Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|High Point 1, Gastonia 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: High Point 3, Gastonia 1, 10 innings
Wednesday, Sept. 20: High Point at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept 24: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Championship
|Best-of-5
|TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at TBD, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD
Friday, Sept. 29: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 30: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Sunday, Oct. 1: TBD at TBD, TBD