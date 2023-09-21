Atlantic League Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Lancaster 2, Long Island 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Lancaster 9, Long Island 5
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Lancaster 5, Long Island 1
Friday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept 24: Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.
|High Point 1, Gastonia 1
Tuesday, Sept. 19: High Point 3, Gastonia 1, 10 innings
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 5, High Point 2
Friday, Sept. 22: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept 24: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at TBD, TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD
Friday, Sept. 29: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Saturday, Sept. 30: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Sunday, Oct. 1: TBD at TBD, TBD