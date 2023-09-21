Champions League
Atlantic League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Lancaster 2, Long Island 0

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Lancaster 9, Long Island 5

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Lancaster 5, Long Island 1

Friday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept 24: Lancaster at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

High Point 1, Gastonia 1

Tuesday, Sept. 19: High Point 3, Gastonia 1, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Gastonia 5, High Point 2

Friday, Sept. 22: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept 24: Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 26: TBD at TBD, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD

Friday, Sept. 29: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Saturday, Sept. 30: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Sunday, Oct. 1: TBD at TBD, TBD