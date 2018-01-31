FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Aubameyang apologizes to Dortmund fans after Arsenal move

 
BERLIN (AP) — Having sealed his move to Arsenal, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has apologized to Borussia Dortmund fans for the breakdown in his relations with the German club.

Aubameyang moved to the Premier League club on Wednesday for 63.75 million euros ($80 million), a record fee for Arsenal.

The 28-year-old Gabon international was recently dropped by Dortmund for two league games after missing a club appointment, with coach Peter Stoeger saying he felt the player lacked focus. It was the third time the club had sanctioned the player for disciplinary reasons in a little over a year.

“First of all, sorry for everything that happened in the last month,” Aubameyang posted on his Instagram account. “But I wanted to move already last summer and it didn’t work out, but now it had to. Perhaps I didn’t pick the best way, but everyone knows that Auba is crazy - and yeah, I’m a crazy guy, hahahaha!

“I made a mistake but not from bad intentions. I’ll never forget these four and half years, because you all gave me the strength for the level I’m at now. I thank the whole BVB family, the fans, the club, the staff and of course my teammates! Your Auba17!!!”

Aubameyang was the Bundesliga’s top scorer last season with 31 goals. He had 13 in 16 league games this season.

“After the unpleasant events of the last weeks, we prefer to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a success over more than four years,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.