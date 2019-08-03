FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at The Glen

By JOHN KEKIS
 
Share

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Cindric’s dad never wanted him to be a racer. Dad might want to change his mind now.

Cindric won on the road course at Watkins Glen in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series on Saturday, holding off veteran AJ Allmendinger in the final two laps. It was the first series win in 54 races for the 20-year-old Penske Racing driver, and he outran one of the best road racers in NASCAR.

“It’s fantastic. It means so much in the playoffs,” Cindric said. “To be able to execute today, that’s what we need with six or seven races left before the playoffs. It’s a momentum shift. This team is used to winning.”

Allmendinger moved out to a big lead with five laps left in the 82-lap event, but Cindric, with fresher tires in his No. 22 Ford, slowly began closing the gap and was within two car-lengths with three laps to go. He closed to the back bumper of Allmendinger’s No. 10 Chevy in the inner loop but Allmendinger held his ground.

Other news
Junichi Matsumoto, an official of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), speaks in an interview with The Associated Press at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo, Friday, July 28, 2023. Matsumoto, a top official in charge of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant said an upcoming release of treated radioactive water into the sea more than 12 years after the meltdown disaster marks “a milestone,” but it's still an initial step of the daunting task of the decades-long decommissioning process that still remain. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Fukushima plant official says the coming release of treated water a milestone for decommissioning
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Heavy rain impacts the 1st practice for the Belgian GP ahead of qualifying
Qin Haiyang, of China, competes in a men's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
Qin Haiyang of China sets a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at world championships

On Lap 81, Cindric tried again to pass going up through the esses and dogged Allmendinger coming out of the carousel turn, a sweeping right-hander, then made the pass.

Not finished yet, Allmendinger bumped Cindric back, forcing him wide, and briefly retook the lead before going wide into the final turn, allowing Cindric to recover. He then made it through the tough first turn and up through the esses as Allmendinger finally faded, finishing 1.16 seconds behind.

Christopher Bell was third, Justin Allgaier fourth and Ryan Blaney fifth.

After the race, Allmendinger’s car failed postrace inspection and was disqualified for height. NASCAR said it didn’t meet the minimum height and said the team had until noon Monday to appeal. The car also was disqualified at Daytona in July with Allmendinger driving.

Kyle Busch won the pole, his first at The Glen in 11 tries in the series, with Cindric alongside on the front row, and the race was Busch’s to lose. After dominating the first stage, he lost his chance near the midpoint of the race around the speedy 2.45-mile natural terrain layout. Busch passed Cup regular Blaney for the lead in the inner loop on Lap 35, locked up his left front and slid off course, forcing him to the pits and then the garage, his day over with a broken part. In his previous four starts this year in the series, Busch had three wins and one runner-up finish.

“After they had their issues, we knew it was game on,” Cindric said.

Busch led the entire 20-lap first stage and clearly had the best car in the field. But after he departed, Allmendinger, an ace on road courses his entire career with wins in the series at Mid-Ohio and Road America in 2013, took over and led 24 laps.

Allmendinger gained the lead over Cindric with Allgaier third on the final stage restart. Allgaier inherited the lead with just over 30 laps left when Allmendinger pitted for the final time barely inside his fuel window. He was just inside the top 20 when he rejoined the fray.

Like Busch earlier, Allmendinger made his way forward rapidly, passing Blaney for 10th on Lap 57, just behind Cindric, as Allgaier maintained the lead, and was fourth two laps later.

Allgaier pitted for the final time on Lap 63 with a lead of over 32 seconds and rejoined the field in sixth, 7 seconds behind with 19 laps to go.

Cody Ware shredded a tire on Lap 68, bringing out another caution and giving Allgaier a great chance with the fresher tires. But Blaney, Briscoe, and Cindric were among those who pitted for tires and fuel during the caution as Allmendinger and Allgaier stayed out.

“I think it (tires) made all the difference,” Allmendinger said. “I think we were pretty close on speed. He went in there and nudged me. I nudged him. He deserved it.”

Cindric restarted ninth behind Allmendinger and Bell on the front row with 10 laps to go. Allmendinger went wide into the first turn on the restart and took the lead again as a big pileup ensued behind them and brought out the final caution.

Cindric managed to avoid the carnage to stay in the hunt and moved into second after the final restart when Allgaier bulled his way through the middle, sending Bell spinning to the side.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports