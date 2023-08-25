Donald Trump’s mugshot
Dallas hosts Austin in Western Conference action

By The Associated Press
 
Austin FC (9-10-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (8-9-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -102, Austin FC +261, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Austin in conference action.

Dallas is 7-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Austin is 7-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sebastian Driussi leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with eight goals. Austin has scored 35.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. Austin won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has two goals over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored eight goals with three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 2.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

Austin: Leo Vaisanen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.