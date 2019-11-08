Australia beats Pakistan by 10 wickets to win T20 series 2-0

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Australia beats Pakistan by 10 wickets to win T20 series 2-0

 
Share

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia clinched the three-match series against Pakistan 2-0 and won its eighth straight Twenty20 game on Friday, beating the visitors by 10 wickets.

Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch were untroubled at the crease, with Finch’s boundary on the final ball giving him 52 runs from 36 balls. Warner had 48 runs from 35 deliveries as Australia scored 109 without loss in 11.5 overs.

Earlier, Mitchell Starc took advantage of a green-tinged pitch to help Australia restrict Pakistan to 106-8 after being sent in to bat by Finch.

Starc took the key wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, then hit the stumps of No. 3 Mohammad Rizwan to be on a hat trick in only the third over.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives at New Orleans International Airport in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump appeals judge’s decision to keep hush-money case in New York state court
FILE - New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) runs through drills during the NFL football team's practice in Metairie, La., May 30, 2023. Turner is a 2021 first-round draft pick out of Houston whose on-field development has been stunted by shoulder and ankle injuries during his first two NFL seasons. Now he’s looking to fill a void in the starting lineup left by Marcus Davenport’s departure from the club in free agency. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Saints former top pick Payton Turner aims to take over at defensive end
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations

Haris Sohail survived the hat trick ball but the damage was done, with Iftikhar Ahmed (45) Pakistan’s only batsman to make a significant contribution.

Starc took 2-29 while Kane Richardson had 3-18 on a bouncy pitch.

“Our bowlers have done the job this series, so full credit to them,” Warner said.

Babar, the world’s No.1-ranked T20 batsman, scored only six before being trapped lbw by Starc, with the decision confirmed on video review.

Seamer Sean Abbott (2-14), representing Australia for the first time since 2014, fell to his knees and pumped his fists after dismissing Imam-Ul-Haq with a short-pitched delivery which the opener top-edged to Ben McDermott at midwicket. Abbott was named man of the match.

Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 80 off 51 balls to lead Australia to a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the second Twenty20 on Tuesday in Canberra. The first match was a no result because of rain in Sydney.

Smith didn’t need to bat Friday but was awarded the player of the series.

“It was nice to score a few the other day, and be consistent,” Smith said.

The teams will now play two test matches, the first beginning in Brisbane on Nov. 21 and the second, a day-night test, from Nov. 29 at the Adelaide Oval.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports