Australian rider dies in Isle of Man TT race

 
DOUGLAS, Isle of Man (AP) — Organizers of the Isle of Man TT races say an Australian rider has died following a crash in a sidecar race.

ACU Events Ltd. announced Dwight Beare’s death on Saturday in a statement on the official website of the Isle of Man TT race.

The 27-year-old Beare was originally from Melbourne in Australia before becoming a resident of Onchan in the Isle of Man. He made his debut in the TT motorcycle races in 2014.

The statement said Beare’s passenger, Benjamin Binns, from the Isle of Man, broke an ankle and was airlifted to hospital.

Isle of Man races are treacherous, with the competitions held on more than 37 miles (60 kilometers) of public roads around the island.