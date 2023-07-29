AAMER MADHANI

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”
Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country.
President Joe Biden dispatched his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Saudi Arabia for talks with the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on normalizing relations between the country and Israel.
President Joe Biden is praising Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy’s “very strong support” of Ukraine under her watch.
The White House is deeply concerned about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week.
Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sought to use an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy.
Biden adviser says US is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.
President Joe Biden has welcomed Sweden’s prime minister at the White House in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year.
President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment.
On the surface, the turmoil in Russia would seem like something for the U.S. to celebrate: a powerful mercenary group engaging in a short-lived clash with Russia’s military at the very moment that Ukraine is trying to gain momentum in a critical counteroffensive.
President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner mercenary force.
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space.
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights
President Joe Biden has pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out a series of new business deals in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit.
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat.
President Joe Biden is ordering a half-dozen executive actions aimed at addressing what he calls an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America.
A chasm has grown between President Donald Trump and his team of public health experts as the cornonavirus pandemic has spread to all reaches of the country, with escalating deaths and little sense of endgame.
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.
The Fourth of July is a day meant for unity and celebration. But in his holiday remarks, President Donald Trump went after segments of the country that don’t support him.
After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump says he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger — and he likes it.
President Donald Trump will meet with Poland’s president at the White House next week. The meeting will come on the heels of Trump announcing plans to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany.
Just weeks into the 2020 election cycle, intelligence officials have concluded that Russia already is actively interfering in the U.S. presidential campaign.
President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection.
Two of the lawyers on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team have shared another client. Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr both helped the late hedge fund manager and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein win a lenient sentence for abusing underaged girls.
Donald Trump’s personal pastor, Paula White, now has a formal role as adviser heading Trump’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative.
President Trump says he will meet Conan, a military working dog injured in the successful operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at the White House next week.