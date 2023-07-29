AAMER MADHANI

Aamer Madhani is a White House reporter.
President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.”
 
People hold signs as they gather outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 29, 2023, to mark one-year anniversary of the attack on a prison building in Olenivka, eastern Ukraine, that killed dozens of Ukrainian military prisoners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Officials say Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit over Russia’s war in August
Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country.
 
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden dispatches top adviser for talks with Saudi crown prince on normalizing relations with Israel
President Joe Biden dispatched his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Saudi Arabia for talks with the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on normalizing relations between the country and Israel.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden thanks far-right Italian Premier Meloni for her strong support of Ukraine
President Joe Biden is praising Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for Italy’s “very strong support” of Ukraine under her watch.
 
A North Korean military guard post, top left, and South Korea post, bottom right, are seen in Paju near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. North Korea was silent about the highly unusual entry of an American soldier across the Koreas' heavily fortified border although it test-fired short-range missiles Wednesday in its latest weapons display. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent
The White House is deeply concerned about the well-being of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the heavily armed North Korea border earlier this week.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Israel's President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden its democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sought to use an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday to assure President Joe Biden that Israel remains committed to democracy.
 
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden adviser says US is pressing for the release of reporter who has spent 100 days in Russian jail
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. has been in contact with Russian officials to press for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his "Bidenomics" rollout on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states
President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden supports Sweden’s NATO bid, hosting prime minister at the White House
President Joe Biden has welcomed Sweden’s prime minister at the White House in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
 
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Attendance by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and a video address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Thursday's European Union summit will underscore the importance that the 27 EU leaders attach to protecting their eastern flank from Russian aggression and beefing up Ukraine's defense capabilities. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year
NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year.
 
Artwork on display is seen at the Psychedelic Science conference in the Colorado Convention Center Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Biden’s brother says the president is ‘very open-minded’ about psychedelics for medical treatment
President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment.
 
In this photo taken from video, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
The reason US response to the Russia rebellion has been decidedly cautious
On the surface, the turmoil in Russia would seem like something for the U.S. to celebrate: a powerful mercenary group engaging in a short-lived clash with Russia’s military at the very moment that Ukraine is trying to gain momentum in a critical counteroffensive.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part
President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner mercenary force.
 
President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space.
 
President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The Washington Monument is seen in the distance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights
President Joe Biden has pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out a series of new business deals in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit.
 
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat.
 
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits
President Joe Biden is ordering a half-dozen executive actions aimed at addressing what he calls an “epidemic and an international embarrassment” of gun violence in America.
 
Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts
A chasm has grown between President Donald Trump and his team of public health experts as the cornonavirus pandemic has spread to all reaches of the country, with escalating deaths and little sense of endgame.
 
Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’
President Donald Trump has offered sympathetic words to the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.
 
For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US
The Fourth of July is a day meant for unity and celebration. But in his holiday remarks, President Donald Trump went after segments of the country that don’t support him.
 
Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump says he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger — and he likes it.
 
Trump to meet Poland’s Duda at White House
President Donald Trump will meet with Poland’s president at the White House next week. The meeting will come on the heels of Trump announcing plans to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany.
 
2016 again? Russia back to stirring chaos in U.S. election
Just weeks into the 2020 election cycle, intelligence officials have concluded that Russia already is actively interfering in the U.S. presidential campaign.
 
Trump campaigns as a 2nd Amendment warrior
President Donald Trump is fully embracing the mantle of gun rights champion as he makes his pitch for reelection.
 
2 lawyers on Trump defense team shared Epstein as a client
Two of the lawyers on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team have shared another client. Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr both helped the late hedge fund manager and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein win a lenient sentence for abusing underaged girls.
 
Trump fires up religious critics with job for televangelist
Donald Trump’s personal pastor, Paula White, now has a formal role as adviser heading Trump’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative.
 
Trump wants to honor dog from Syria mission at White House
President Trump says he will meet Conan, a military working dog injured in the successful operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at the White House next week.
 