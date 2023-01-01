AARON MORRISON

Aaron is a national writer who covers race and justice.
FILE - Protesters hold signs during a march and rally for slain teenager Trayvon Martin, March 31, 2012, in Sanford, Fla. The Black Lives Matter movement hits a milestone on Thursday, July 13, 2023, marking 10 years since its 2013 founding in response to the acquittal of the man who fatally shot Martin. Gunned down in a Florida gated community where his father lived in 2012, Martin was one of the earliest symbols of a movement that now wields influence in politics, law enforcement and broader conversations about racial progress. (AP Photo/Julie Fletcher, File)
Black Lives Matter movement marks 10 years of activism and renews its call to defund the police
The Black Lives Matter movement turns 10 years old on Thursday, marking the day in 2013 that the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin was acquitted in his death.
 
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Ford Fletcher gestures while speaking during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. At age 109, Fletcher is releasing a memoir about the life she lived in the shadow of the massacre after a white mob laid waste to the once-thriving Black enclave known as Greenwood. “Don't Let Them Bury My Story” is published Tuesday, July 4, and becomes widely available for purchase on Aug. 15. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Viola Ford Fletcher, oldest living Tulsa Race Massacre victim, publishes memoir
In the last couple of years, she has been on a tireless campaign for accountability over the massacre.
 
FILE - A person holds their fist in the air, April 20, 2021, in Washington at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House after the verdict in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced in Minneapolis. On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, a California judge dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Fraud lawsuit against Black Lives Matter foundation dismissed in California
A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars.
 
Prisoner-students majoring communications, Jamal Lewis, from right, Lambert Pabriaga and Sherman Dorsey walk to their class at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Under the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Simplification Act, more than 760,000 people in prison will become eligible for Pell Grants once the law is implemented on July 1. Prison education advocates say it's not a matter of if, but when recidivism rates drop and job attainment begins to rise. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
5 takeaways from AP’s reporting on Pell Grants for prisoners getting college degrees
Thousands of prisoners throughout the United States get their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which offers the neediest undergraduates tuition aid that they don’t have to repay.
 
Incarcerated graduates, who finished various educational and vocational programs in prison, wait for the start of their graduation ceremony at Folsom State Prison in Folsom, Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023. Thousands of prisoners throughout the United States get their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which offers the neediest undergraduates tuition aid that they don’t have to repay. That program is about to expand exponentially next month, giving about 30,000 more students behind bars some $130 million in financial aid per year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
UPDATED: Thousands more prisoners across the US will get free college paid for by the government
The Pell Grant program is about to expand exponentially next month, giving about 30,000 more students behind bars some $130 million in financial aid per year.
 
Malika N. Pryor gives a tour in preparation for the opening of the International African American Museum on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Charleston, S.C. Overlooking the old wharf at which nearly half of the enslaved population first entered North America, the 150,000-square foot museum houses exhibits and artifacts exploring how African Americans' labor, perseverance, resistance and cultures shaped the Carolinas, the nation and the world. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
At International African American Museum opening, a reclaiming of sacred ground for enslaved kin
The International African American Museum will soon open in Charleston, South Carolina, at one of the country’s most historically significant slave-trading ports.
 
Makia Green stands outside her Washington home on June 12, 2023. As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester. As a borrower who still owes just over $20,000 on her undergraduate student loans, she has been counting on President Joe Biden's promised debt relief to wipe nearly all that away. Now, both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan — policies that disproportionately help Black students — could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
In student loan and affirmative action rulings, advocates fear losses for racial equality
The Supreme Court has struck down both student loan forgiveness and affirmative action in college admissions.
 
Attorney Ben Crump, center, shouts "Justice for A.J.!" while flanked by Pamela Dias, left, mother of Ajike "AJ" Owens and attorney Anthony Thomas, right, during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2023 at the New St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Ocala, Fla. Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, who is accused of fatally shooting Owens last week in the violent culmination of what the sheriff described as a 2 and a half year feud was arrested Tuesday, June 6, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP)
Ben Crump demands justice for Ajike Owens, the latest time he’s supported a grieving Black family
Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is “Black America’s attorney general.”

In less than a decade, the Florida-based attorney has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.
 
(AP Video)
Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans
The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism.
 
In Breonna Taylor’s name: Devastation and a search for hope
The grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case has been a painful gut punch to protesters, many of them Black women, in Kentucky and throughout the country.
 