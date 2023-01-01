AARON MORRISON

The Black Lives Matter movement turns 10 years old on Thursday, marking the day in 2013 that the man who fatally shot Trayvon Martin was acquitted in his death.
In the last couple of years, she has been on a tireless campaign for accountability over the massacre.
A California judge has dismissed a civil lawsuit that grassroots racial justice activists from around the U.S. brought last summer against a foundation with stewardship of the Black Lives Matter movement’s charitable endowment worth tens of millions of dollars.
Thousands of prisoners throughout the United States get their college degrees behind bars, most of them paid for by the federal Pell Grant program, which offers the neediest undergraduates tuition aid that they don’t have to repay.
The Pell Grant program is about to expand exponentially next month, giving about 30,000 more students behind bars some $130 million in financial aid per year.
The International African American Museum will soon open in Charleston, South Carolina, at one of the country’s most historically significant slave-trading ports.
The Supreme Court has struck down both student loan forgiveness and affirmative action in college admissions.
Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is “Black America’s attorney general.”
In less than a decade, the Florida-based attorney has become the voice for the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols -- Black people whose deaths at the hands of police and vigilantes sparked a movement.
The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism.
The grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case has been a painful gut punch to protesters, many of them Black women, in Kentucky and throughout the country.