FILE - The Iron Gate Dam powerhouse and spillway are seen on the lower Klamath River near Hornbrook, Calif., on March 2, 2020. This dam, along with three others on the Klamath River, are scheduled to be removed by the end of 2024. Crews will work to restore the river and surrounding land. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
As work begins on the largest US dam removal project, tribes look to a future of growth
Once the dams are gone, crews will work to replant billions of seeds from native plants. Native American tribes spent years gathering seeds by hand and officials say the goal is to give native plants an advantage over invasive species such as starthistle.
 
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has been in touch with all sides of the strike impacting Hollywood, his office said Wednesday, July 26. But so far, neither the studio executives nor actors and writers have shown formal interest in inviting him to help mediate the dispute. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to help negotiate an end to the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood. Writers have been on strike since May.
 
FILE - Agents help sign people up for insurance through the Covered California exchange at their storefront in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Nov. 1, 2016. Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs. More than 1.7 million Californians buy their health insurance through Covered California. (Nick Agro/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Covered California health insurance premiums will go up next year, but many consumers won’t feel it
Health insurance premiums on Covered California will increase an average of 9.6% next year. But state officials say most people will avoid price hikes because of government assistance programs.
 
A sign warns visitors of extreme heat danger at Badwater Basin, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley's brutal temperatures come amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. (AP Photo/John Locher)
California’s Death Valley sizzles as brutal heat wave continues
Death Valley is putting a sizzling exclamation point on a record warm summer across the globe as it flirts with some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded.
 
Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove, center, speaks to reporters in Sacramento, Calif., on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A bill Grove authored to increase penalties on child traffickers passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee on Thursday. The bill had previously failed to advance through the committee. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)
California Democrats revived a stalled bill on child trafficking after public pressure
Democrats in the California Legislature have revived a bill that would increase penalties for child traffickers.
 
California Gov. Gavin Newsom gestures during a press conference at his swing space office after meeting a coalition of behavioral health reform leaders and local elected officials in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Newsom stepped in Wednesday to help revive a bill that would increase penalties for child trafficking. Newsom told reporters he was surprised the bill failed to pass an Assembly committee. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom steps in to help revive a stalled bill on child trafficking
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has stepped in to help revive a bill that would increase penalties for child trafficking. The bill by Republican state Sen.
 
FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits in the state Assembly at the state Capitol, June 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. In an interview with The Associated Press, Newsom said the prospect of multi-billion dollar budget deficits over the next few years does not change his agenda for his second term in office. Newsom said he will focus on implementing the programs he launched in his first term, including free kindergarten for all 4-year-olds and free health care for low-income residents regardless of their immigration status. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)
Budget troubles won’t change California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goals for 2nd term, he tells AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says looming multi-billion budget deficits will not change his agenda for his second term in office.
 
FILE – Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, some of the nation's largest truck makers agreed to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in California by 2036. The agreement with the California Air Resources Board ensures lawsuits are less likely to delay or block the state's new rules for the trucking industry. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Truck makers pledge to comply with new California rules phasing out gas-powered vehicles
Some of the nation’s largest truck makers have pledged to not sell new gas-powered vehicles in California by the middle of the next decade.
 
FILE – President Joe Biden sits with California Gov. Gavin Newsom while they listen to speakers at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, California, on Monday, June 19, 2023. Newsom has pursued an aggressive climate policy as governor, including committing to spend tens of billions of dollars over the next few years on environmental projects and programs. But his proposals have been met with criticism by some environmental groups, who say they don't do enough to protect the state's threatened species and fragile ecosystems. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate agenda highlights tensions with environmental groups
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmental groups are clashing over some climate policies. Newsom considers himself a part of the environmental movement.
 
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon watches lawmakers debate a bill in the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 1, 2023. Rendon will step down as speaker on Friday, June 30, 2023, giving way to Assemblymember Robert Rivas. Rendon has been in office since 2016, making him the second-longest serving speaker in state history. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is stepping down. He’s not happy about how it happened
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
 
State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, works at his desk as legislators work on the state budget at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday , June 27, 2023. Both houses approved the $310.8 billion spending plan that covers the nearly $32 billion budget deficit without raiding the state's saving account. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
California’s new budget covers $32 billion deficit while extending tax credits for film industry
California lawmakers have passed a nearly $311 billion state budget. The package covers a nearly $32 billion deficit through a combination of spending cuts, delayed spending and borrowing.
 
FILE - Fast food workers and their supporters march past the California state Capitol in Sacramento, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have agreed to restore funding to the Industrial Welfare Commission, which has the power to regulate wages, hours and working conditions in California. Business groups oppose restoring the commission. A law that would create a similar commission to regulate the fast food industry passed last year but has been put on hold pending the outcome of a 2024 referendum. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California’s law aimed at fast food wages is on hold. Lawmakers may have found a way around it
A new California law aimed in part at increasing salaries for fast food workers has been delayed. But Democrats who control the state Legislature might have a way to raise worker pay anyway.
 
Desperately fleeing the burning hills in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California quickly overwhelmed tiny mountain communities in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
 
California to remove Columbus statue from state Capitol
California’s legislative leaders have decided to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from the state Capitol.
 
California delays sales tax payments for small businesses
California’s governor says the state will let businesses keep up to $50,000 in sales taxes over the next year.
 
California governor: 5 big banks suspend mortgage payments
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says five of the nation’s largest banks have agreed to temporarily suspend residential mortgage payments for those affected by the coronavirus.
 
California rushes to prevent virus spread among the homeless
California officials are rushing to rent hotels rooms and build temporary shelters to isolate confirmed coronavirus cases among the homeless population.
 
California governor makes homelessness top issue in 2020
California’s governor used his biggest platform to make homelessness the state’s top issue in 2020. Gov.
 
California governor restarts giant water tunnel project
California’s governor has restarted a project to build a giant, underground tunnel to pump water to the southern part of the state. Gov.
 
California rejects unique intersex surgery ban for some kids
California lawmakers have rejected a ban on medically unnecessary treatment for babies born with ambiguous or conflicting genitalia.
 
California is first state to mandate school start times
California has become the first state to enact a start time for public high schools and middle schools. Gov.
 
California could tighten social media rules for children
California is looking to tighten the rules about children under 13 using social media. The state Senate voted 31-4 on Thursday to require social media companies to first get the consent of a parent or guardian before creating an account for a child the company knows is under 13.
 
California wildfire victims could get solar exemption
California homeowners forced to rebuild because of a wildfire or other natural disaster would not have to install solar panels under a bill that has cleared the state Legislature.
 
University defends reserves following critical state audit
The chancellor of the largest U.S. system of four-year public universities is pushing back against a California audit that found tuition raises and employee pay cuts amid a $1.5 billion reserve.
 
Koch exec, Black Lives Matter in group pushing prison reform
Unlikely partners are banding together to find solutions to problems like racial disparity and the effects of a 1994 crime bill in policing and prisons.
 
California sues US over home health worker union dues
Five states have joined forces to try and block a new rule from the Trump administration they say weakens labor unions and their ability to collectively bargain for wages and benefits.
 
California governor seeks explanation for high gas prices
The California governor wants to know why the state’s gas prices are higher than in the rest of the country. Gov.
 
Bevin, Beshear argue about opioid lawsuits in court
The Kentucky Supreme Court has heard arguments about whether the governor can cancel a contract awarded by the state attorney general.
 
Political feud complicates Kentucky’s fight against opioids
A political feud between Kentucky’s top elected officials is complicating the state’s effort to hold drug companies accountable for their part in the opioid epidemic.
 
Kentucky attorney general warns abortion bill is unlawful
Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general says a bill moving through the Republican-controlled legislature to outlaw abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat is unconstitutional.
 