ADRIANA MORGA

Morga covers financial literacy and personal finance.
FILE - An American flag flies over the Federal Reserve building on May 4, 2021, in Washington. The Federal Reserve has launched their instant payment service, FedNow, which allows banks and credit unions to sign up to send real-time payments between them. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Your paycheck could clear faster now that the FedNow instant payment service for banks has launched
The Federal Reserve has launched a new instant payment service that allows banks and credit unions to sign up to send real-time payments so they can offer customers a quicker way to send money between banks.
 
Georgetown University's Hoya Hub on-campus food pantry offers an assortment of food and household supplies for students in need, Friday, June 9, 2023 in Washington. At Georgetown University, the donor-funded pantry is a locked room with shelves of food and toiletries and a refrigerator for perishables. Any students who request help are given the code to unlock the door and can essentially come and go as they need. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
College students struggling with hunger face potential loss of food stamp benefits
Many college students who are struggling with hunger are facing the potential loss of food stamp benefits that were boosted in the pandemic.
 
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan.
 
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Here’s how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan.
 
File - Columbia University class of 2020 graduates pose for photographs on Commencement Day on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in New York. After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. What happens if you don’t?
After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It may seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits.
 