AIJAZ HUSSAIN

Indian authorities have temporarily revoked a ban on social media sites and restored full access to the internet in disputed Kashmir for two weeks, seven months after they stripped the restive region of its statehood and semi-autonomy and enforced a total communications blackout.
India has formally implemented legislation that removes Indian-controlled Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status and begins direct federal rule of the disputed area.
Police say Indian forces have killed a top militant commander and his two associates in a counterinsurgency operation in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have arrested 13 women for holding an anti-India protest and two suspected militants shot and killed a truck driver near an apple orchard where he had picked up fruit boxes.
Postpaid cellphone services have been restored in India-administered Kashmir, more than two months after India’s government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.
Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir say they will allow tourists back into the region two months after ordering them to leave because of security concerns amid an Indian crackdown.
Thousands of Indians are fleeing Kashmir after the government ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims visiting a Himalayan cave shrine “to curtail their stay” in the disputed territory, citing security concerns.
A government order in Indian-controlled Kashmir is asking tourists and Hindu pilgrims “to curtail their stay” in the disputed region, citing security concerns and intensifying tensions.
Pakistan’s military says it shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir and captured a pilot, answering an airstrike a day earlier by Indian aircraft inside Pakistan and raising tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals to a level unseen in the last two decades.
Thousands of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir have joined a funeral procession for two teenage rebels who were killed over the weekend in a long gunbattle with Indian troops in the disputed region.
Police say gunmen sprayed bullets on a passenger bus bringing Hindu pilgrims back from a cave shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least seven of them, including five women, and wounding 14 others.
Indian troops have fired on protesters in Kashmir, killing at least seven and wounding dozens of others as tens of thousands of people defied a curfew and participated in the funeral of a top rebel commander a day after he was killed by Indian forces.