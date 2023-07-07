ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is hearing arguments over a request by prosecutors for a protective order.
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the Washington case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has pleaded not guilty to new charges in the case accusing the ex-president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate.
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for delay in complying.
Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington.
Donald Trump’s legal team has told a judge overseeing the Washington election conspiracy case against him that prosecutors’ proposed protective order aimed at preventing the public disclosure of evidence is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him.
Donald Trump’s legal team is characterizing his indictment in the special counsel’s 2020 election interference investigation as an attack on the former president’s right to free speech.
Former President Donald Trump has for years pushed baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance facing charges in the ex-president’s classified documents case.
New allegations in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A New York man who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S.
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election.
Former President Donald Trump is facing new accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head.
A federal judge has signaled that December may be too soon to begin Donald Trump’s criminal trial concerning the mishandling of classified documents.
The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers is challenging a judge’s decision that he remain behind bars.
A Capitol riot suspect who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges.
The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year-prison sentence handed down to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.
A man charged in the Capitol riot who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home will remain in jail while he awaits trial.
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months.
A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S.
A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the U.S. and highlighting the challenges police face at preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside.
A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be.
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd.
A prosecution expert says a former Roman Catholic cardinal is not competent to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.
Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against two parents whose convictions in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal were overturned by an appeals court, prosecutors said in court papers on Thursday.
A lawyer for two American men are urging a judge to block their extradition to Japan, where they are wanted on charges that they smuggled former Nissan Motor Co.