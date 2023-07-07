ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Alanna is a legal affairs reporter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump will hear arguments over a request by prosecutors for a protective order seeking to bar the former president from publicly disclosing evidence shared by the government. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Judge Chutkan is hearing arguments in protective order fight in Trump 2020 election conspiracy case
The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election conspiracy case against Donald Trump is hearing arguments over a request by prosecutors for a protective order.
 
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a judge to set a Jan. 2 trial date for ex-President Donald Trump in the Washington case charging him with plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
 
Walt Nauta, center, valet to former president Donald Trump, his attorney Stanley Woodward, rear, and Carlos De Oliveira, foreground, the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leave the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Nauta pleaded not guilty for a second time to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate. De Oliveira was again unable to enter a plea in the case on Thursday because he hasn't secured a Florida-based attorney. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
Donald Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has pleaded not guilty to new charges in the case accusing the ex-president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for missing the deadline to company. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Special counsel got a search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, documents say
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for delay in complying.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington. They argue the Republican former president can’t possibly get a fair trial in the overwhelmingly Democratic nation’s capital. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy
Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington.
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the 56th annual Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Donald Trump’s legal team has told a judge overseeing the Washington election conspiracy case against him that prosecutors’ proposed protective order aimed at preventing the public disclosure of evidence is too broad and would restrict his First Amendment rights.
 
Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Trump lawyer hints at a First Amendment defense in the Jan. 6 case. Some legal experts are dubious
Donald Trump’s legal team is characterizing his indictment in the special counsel’s 2020 election interference investigation as an attack on the former president’s right to free speech.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
The election-meddling indictment against Trump is sprawling. Here’s a breakdown of the case
Former President Donald Trump has for years pushed baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
 
Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance facing charges in the ex-president’s classified documents case.
 
Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. New allegations in the classified documents case against Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
New allegations in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump deepen his legal jeopardy as he braces for possible additional indictments related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
 
This image from the body-worn camera of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone shows Thomas Sibick, circled by the Justice Department, at left, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Sibick, of Buffalo, who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to more than four years in prison. (Justice Department via AP)
Rioter who stole badge, radio from beaten officer on Jan. 6 gets more than 4 years in prison
A New York man who stole a badge and radio from a police officer brutally beaten by other rioters during the attack on the U.S.
 
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election.
 
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump is facing new accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.
 
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024
Already facing criminal cases in New York and Florida, former President Donald Trump is in increasing legal peril as investigations into his efforts to cling to power after his election loss appear to be coming to a head.
 
Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump,Todd Blanche, left, and Chris Kise, center, rear, leave the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse after a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. Trump is facing dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Judge signals December may be too soon for Trump’s classified documents case but doesn’t set a date
A federal judge has signaled that December may be too soon to begin Donald Trump’s criminal trial concerning the mishandling of classified documents.
 
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. Teixeira, who is accused of leaking secret military papers, on Monday, July 17, challenged a judge's decision that he remain behind bars, pointing to the pretrial release of former President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases. (Margaret Small via AP, File)
Citing Trump case, Pentagon leak suspect Teixeira urges judge to release him while he awaits trial
The Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers is challenging a judge’s decision that he remain behind bars.
 
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the Statement of Facts supporting an arrest warrant, Taylor Taranto, circled in yellow, enters the U.S. Capitol through the Upper West Terrace door on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. A Capitol riot suspect who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges. Taranto was already facing misdemeanor charges stemming from his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot. (Justice Department via AP)
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Barack Obama’s home indicted on firearms charges
A Capitol riot suspect who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home has been indicted on federal firearms charges.
 
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he testifies before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, in Washington, Nov. 7, 2022. The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year-prison sentence handed down to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It is also challenging other far-right extremists' punishments that were shorter than what prosecutors had sought. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)
Justice Department to challenge length of prison sentences for Rhodes and other Oath Keepers
The Justice Department is appealing the 18-year-prison sentence handed down to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
 
FILE - Fotios "Freddy" Geas appears for a court proceeding in his defense in the Al Bruno murder case, on April 14, 2009, in Springfield, Mass. Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that they will not seek a death sentence in the event Geas, a former Mafia hitman, and Paul J. DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, are convicted of first-degree murder in Bulger’s beating. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, File)
Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against men charged in Whitey Bulger’s prison killing
Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.
 
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Federal prosecutors say Taylor Taranto, 37, who prosecutors say participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and arrested last week near the home of former President Barack Obama, told followers on his YouTube live stream that he was looking to get a “good angle on a shot” and that he was trying to locate the “tunnels underneath their houses” shortly before he was taken into custody by the Secret Service. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama’s home will remain jailed until trial, judge rules
A man charged in the Capitol riot who had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home will remain in jail while he awaits trial.
 
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. Smith's investigations of Donald Trump's retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months, according to documents released Friday, July 7. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations involving Trump have cost more than $9 million
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9 million over the first several months.
 
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the U.S.
 
Gov. Wes Moore speaks to the media during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, to meet residents following a mass shooting several days earlier that killed two people and injured multiple others. Moore was joined by, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, first lady Dawn Moore, Del. Luke Clippinger, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Gun violence claims lives at gatherings over the July Fourth holiday
A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the U.S. and highlighting the challenges police face at preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside.
 
FILE - People on both sides of the debate rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. In a defeat for gay rights, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled Friday, June 30, 2023, Lorie Smith, a Christian graphic artist and website designer in Colorado, who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Legitimacy of ‘customer’ in Supreme Court gay rights case raises ethical and legal flags
A Christian graphic artist who the Supreme Court said can refuse to make wedding websites for gay couples pointed during her lawsuit to a request from a man named “Stewart” and his husband-to-be.
 
Police patrol as youths gather on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Shooting in France shows US is not alone in struggles with racism, police brutality
The events in France following the death of a 17-year-old shot by police in a Paris suburb are drawing parallels to the racial reckoning in the U.S. that began in 2020 with the killing of George Floyd.
 
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news conference in Washington, May 16, 2006. A prosecution expert said on Thursday, June 29, 2023, the former Roman Catholic cardinal is not competent to stand trial on charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago, raising doubts about the future of the criminal criminal case against the 92-year-old. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Ex-Roman Catholic cardinal, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says
A prosecution expert says a former Roman Catholic cardinal is not competent to stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago.
 
Prosecutors drop Varsity Blues charges against 2 parents after appeals court ruling
Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against two parents whose convictions in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal were overturned by an appeals court, prosecutors said in court papers on Thursday.
 
Americans fighting extradition in ex-Nissan boss’s escape
A lawyer for two American men are urging a judge to block their extradition to Japan, where they are wanted on charges that they smuggled former Nissan Motor Co.
 