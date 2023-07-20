ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told top Vietnamese officials that Washington considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority.
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino.
A human rights advocacy group says it found allegations of dozens of labor and environmental abuses by Chinese-invested companies involved in mining or processing minerals used in renewable energy.