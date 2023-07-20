in Mohali, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

Aniruddha writes about science and people.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sits on a scooter while visiting a factory assembling electric scooters in Hanoi, Vietnam on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The U.S. considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority, Yellen said as she met with Vietnamese officials in a visit aimed at fortifying America's relations across Asia. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Yellen visits Vietnam, seeking to build US ties and supply chains, and offset tensions with China
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told top Vietnamese officials that Washington considers building strong economic and security ties with Vietnam a priority.
 
A farmer harvests rice crop in a paddy field on the outskirts of Guwahati, India, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Rice crops are being threatened by El Nino after grain supplies were disrupted by the war in Ukraine
Experts are warning that rice production across South and Southeast Asia is likely to suffer with the world heading into an El Nino.
 
FILE - Solar panels work near wind turbines in Quy Non, Vietnam on June 11, 2023. A human rights advocacy group says it found allegations of dozens of labor and environmental abuses by Chinese-invested companies involved in mining or processing minerals used in renewable energy. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, File)
Rights group reports allegations of dozens of abuses in critical minerals supply chains
A human rights advocacy group says it found allegations of dozens of labor and environmental abuses by Chinese-invested companies involved in mining or processing minerals used in renewable energy.
 