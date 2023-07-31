ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

Arnie is an NFL writer based in Denver
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players stretch during an NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters Monday, July 31, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Broncos back to conventional preseason approach under Payton a year after sitting starters backfired
Unlike his predecessor, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton plans to play his starters when his team visits the Arizona Cardinals this week for their preseason opener.
 
Caden Sterns is emerging as Justin Simmons’ new sidekick in Denver’s stacked secondary
Third-year safety Caden Sterns is making a strong push to unseat 14th-year pro Kareem Jackson and start alongside Justin Simmons in the Denver Broncos’ secondary.
 
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Broncos’ deep receiving corps takes a big hit with the loss of Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler
The one position the Broncos were deep at heading into training camp was wide receiver. Their depth has taken a hit after Tim Patrick suffered another season-ending injury and KJ Hamler was diagnosed with a heart condition that will keep him out of action until at least mid-September.
 
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Broncos’ Tim Patrick injures left Achilles tendon after missing last year with torn right ACL
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp.
 
Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory, left, squares off against linebacker Nik Bonitto during an NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters Friday, July 28, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ex-Chiefs linebacker Frank Clark reunites with Russell Wilson in Denver
Outside linebacker Frank Clark is still in the AFC West. Only now he’s with the Denver Broncos instead of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who jettisoned him in a cost-cutting move this summer.
 
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton looks on as players take part in drills during an NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sean Payton says he regrets criticizing predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his own general manager
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today.
 
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint
The University of Colorado’s decision to return to the Big 12 next year is expected to be a boon to football coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting efforts in Texas and Florida.
 
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Sean Payton pins blame for awful 2022 season by Broncos, Wilson on predecessor Nathaniel Hackett
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview.
 
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching.
 
FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Broncos camp under Sean Payton has entirely different vibe from Nathaniel Hackett’s ‘Camp Cupcake’
The Denver Broncos are in for a much tougher training camp under new head coach Sean Payton than they had a year ago under Nathaniel Hackett.
 
AP source: NFL fines 3 coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches
A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at least three NFL coaches and their teams have been fined because their coaches weren’t wearing face coverings on the sidelines at all times.
 
Broncos once again leaning on defense as young offense grows
Broncos general manager John Elway feels like he’s finally found a worthy successor to Peyton Manning.
 
Young Denver Nuggets set sights much higher this season
The Denver Nuggets’ challenge is guarding against letting up after they ended a six-year playoff drought last year and won their first playoff series since 2009.
 
Denver’s defense leads Broncos past Titans 16-0
The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 16-0 behind seven sacks and three interceptions. Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Simmons picked off Marcus Mariota and Kareem Jackson preserved the shutout with an interception of Ryan Tannehill in the closing minutes.
 
Broncos’ Fangio says Von Miller isn’t frustrated with role
Broncos coach Vic Fangio says his superstar linebacker isn’t frustrated with his role but the team’s record.
 
Ex-teammates Trevathan, Davis ready for reunion
Chicago’s game at Denver this weekend is more than a reunion for the Bears and their ex-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now head coach of the Broncos.
 
This time Fangio knows Mack all too well
New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio makes his home debut against the Bears this weekend. And this time he knows all too much about pass rusher Khalil Mack.
 
Broncos-Raiders features franchises all-in on new trend
More than ever NFL teams are choosing protection over preparation when it comes to their quarterback’s workload in the preseason.
 
Broncos cut vets Kerr, Watson, Williams, free up $4M
The Denver Broncos have freed up more than $4 million in cap space by releasing veterans Zach Kerr, Dekoda Watson and Nick Williams.
 
A lot of parallels: Elway has long been Lynch’s idol, mentor
NFL general managers and longtime friends John Elway and John Lynch crossed paths again this weekend when the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers held joint practices in advance of their preseason game Monday night.
 
Broncos safety making switch to inside linebacker
Injuries and instinct have led to a position switch for Denver Broncos third-year pro Jamal Carter. The former University of Miami safety has moved to inside linebacker after a rash of injuries at the position.
 
Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg remembered as gentle giant
Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg was remembered at his funeral as a gentle giant who was as at home playing Barbie dolls with his daughter when she was young as he was playing football for Vince Lombardi.
 
Elway insists Flacco is still in his prime at age 34
Broncos general manager John Elway says Joe Flacco is in his prime at age 34. The Broncos introduced their new quarterback five weeks after they struck a deal with Baltimore to acquire the 2013 Super Bowl winner.
 
Nuggets overcome Jokic suspension to beat Suns 132-95
The Denver Nuggets overcame the one-game suspension of big man Nikola Jokic to beat the Phoenix Suns 132-95.
 
Linebackers are paying price for NFL’s video-game numbers
Linebackers are paying the price for the NFL’s explosive offenses. With ratings up along with scoring they don’t figure that’s going to change anytime soon.
 
Scuffling cornerback Roby keeps starting job
Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby isn’t losing his starting job despite an awful performance against the New York Jets and his failure to promptly call in sick Monday.
 
Broncos’ Shane Ray optimistic 4th surgery will be the fix
Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray will undergo another operation on his left wrist. It’s his fourth surgery since August and one he hopes will finally allow him to return to the field healthy.
 
Broncos know QB switch isn’t the only fix
The Denver Broncos are excited over Brock Osweiler’s promotion. But they realize it’s going to take more than a quarterback switch to salvage their season.
 
Broncos rookie tight end Jake Butt on verge of practicing
Broncos rookie tight end Jake Butt will practice next week for the first time since injuring his right knee in the Orange Bowl.
 
This year’s draft class features a bumper crop of tight ends
The spread offenses in college produce some raw prospects and headaches for NFL coaches. Some quarterbacks and offensive linemen need remedial training once they’re drafted.
 