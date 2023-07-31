ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

Broncos back to conventional preseason approach under Payton a year after sitting starters backfired
Unlike his predecessor, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton plans to play his starters when his team visits the Arizona Cardinals this week for their preseason opener.
Third-year safety Caden Sterns is making a strong push to unseat 14th-year pro Kareem Jackson and start alongside Justin Simmons in the Denver Broncos’ secondary.
The one position the Broncos were deep at heading into training camp was wide receiver. Their depth has taken a hit after Tim Patrick suffered another season-ending injury and KJ Hamler was diagnosed with a heart condition that will keep him out of action until at least mid-September.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a left Achilles tendon injury almost a year after he tore his right ACL at training camp.
Outside linebacker Frank Clark is still in the AFC West. Only now he’s with the Denver Broncos instead of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who jettisoned him in a cost-cutting move this summer.
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has issued a mea culpa for criticizing his predecessor in an interview with USA Today.
The University of Colorado’s decision to return to the Big 12 next year is expected to be a boon to football coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting efforts in Texas and Florida.
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview.
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
The Colorado board of regents has voted unanimously to leave the Pac-12 Conference and return to the Big 12. The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching.
The Denver Broncos are in for a much tougher training camp under new head coach Sean Payton than they had a year ago under Nathaniel Hackett.
A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at least three NFL coaches and their teams have been fined because their coaches weren’t wearing face coverings on the sidelines at all times.
Broncos general manager John Elway feels like he’s finally found a worthy successor to Peyton Manning.
The Denver Nuggets’ challenge is guarding against letting up after they ended a six-year playoff drought last year and won their first playoff series since 2009.
The Denver Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 16-0 behind seven sacks and three interceptions. Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Simmons picked off Marcus Mariota and Kareem Jackson preserved the shutout with an interception of Ryan Tannehill in the closing minutes.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio says his superstar linebacker isn’t frustrated with his role but the team’s record.
Chicago’s game at Denver this weekend is more than a reunion for the Bears and their ex-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now head coach of the Broncos.
New Broncos head coach Vic Fangio makes his home debut against the Bears this weekend. And this time he knows all too much about pass rusher Khalil Mack.
More than ever NFL teams are choosing protection over preparation when it comes to their quarterback’s workload in the preseason.
The Denver Broncos have freed up more than $4 million in cap space by releasing veterans Zach Kerr, Dekoda Watson and Nick Williams.
NFL general managers and longtime friends John Elway and John Lynch crossed paths again this weekend when the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers held joint practices in advance of their preseason game Monday night.
Injuries and instinct have led to a position switch for Denver Broncos third-year pro Jamal Carter. The former University of Miami safety has moved to inside linebacker after a rash of injuries at the position.
Hall of Famer Forrest Gregg was remembered at his funeral as a gentle giant who was as at home playing Barbie dolls with his daughter when she was young as he was playing football for Vince Lombardi.
Broncos general manager John Elway says Joe Flacco is in his prime at age 34. The Broncos introduced their new quarterback five weeks after they struck a deal with Baltimore to acquire the 2013 Super Bowl winner.
The Denver Nuggets overcame the one-game suspension of big man Nikola Jokic to beat the Phoenix Suns 132-95.
Linebackers are paying the price for the NFL’s explosive offenses. With ratings up along with scoring they don’t figure that’s going to change anytime soon.
Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby isn’t losing his starting job despite an awful performance against the New York Jets and his failure to promptly call in sick Monday.
Broncos pass rusher Shane Ray will undergo another operation on his left wrist. It’s his fourth surgery since August and one he hopes will finally allow him to return to the field healthy.
The Denver Broncos are excited over Brock Osweiler’s promotion. But they realize it’s going to take more than a quarterback switch to salvage their season.
Broncos rookie tight end Jake Butt will practice next week for the first time since injuring his right knee in the Orange Bowl.
The spread offenses in college produce some raw prospects and headaches for NFL coaches. Some quarterbacks and offensive linemen need remedial training once they’re drafted.