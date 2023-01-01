AYA BATRAWY

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has assailed India’s Hindu nationalist government and its moves to cement control of Muslim-majority Kashmir, calling India a state sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam.
The enormous explosion in Beirut that killed scores of people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction across Lebanon’s capital touched off widespread mourning for the victims.
Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for about 1,000 pilgrims who will be allowed to perform the hajj pilgrimage in Mecca later this month.
Two people close to Saudi Arabia’s royal family say two senior princes are under arrest for not supporting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has consolidated control of all major levers of power with the support of his father, King Salman.
One of Dubai’s largest privately-owned developers, DAMAC Properties, is reporting $10 million in net loss last year.
Saudi Arabia is hosting major sporting events, like the world heavyweight boxing championship earlier this month and the Dakar Rally in January.
Saudi Arabia has taken another step toward upending decades of conservative restrictions by removing required partitions and separate entrances at restaurants that had kept women and single men segregated.
Nearly one year has passed since a team of 15 Saudi government agents flew to Turkey and killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
More than 2 million pilgrims have gathered in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform initial rites of the hajj, an Islamic pilgrimage that takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.
Saudi Arabia has detained 12 people, including two dual U.S.-Saudi citizens, in a new round of arrests targeting individuals supportive of women’s rights and those with ties to jailed activists.
Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented anti-corruption sweep that saw top princes, businessmen, military officers and officials detained at the Ritz-Carlton has concluded after netting the government around $106.6 billion, the Royal Court said Wednesday.
An 18-year-old Saudi woman began calling for help on Twitter late Saturday after her passport was taken away when she arrived in Thailand on a flight from Kuwait.
Ride-hailing companies Uber and local competitor Careem are hiring female drivers after Saudi Arabia lifted a longstanding ban on women driving.
Car companies are looking to boost their sales in Saudi Arabia by pitching their brands to women, who’ll be allowed to drive for the first time starting Sunday.
A year into a blockade by four Arab states against Qatar, the small country has weathered the storm by drawing from its substantial wealth.
Most women in Saudi Arabia cover their faces and hair in public, yet makeup sales are booming in the conservative Middle Eastern country.
Saudi women are in the driver’s seat for the first time at a training course to help prepare them for the June lifting of the kingdom’s ban on women driving.
Saudi Arabia’s unprecedented anti-corruption campaign has exposed a new hierarchy in the kingdom and brought into sharp focus just how little power even the wealthiest royals wield in the face of the country’s young potentate-in-waiting.
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties and increase trade with the largest Arab economy as it continues to spend heavily on defense and an ongoing war in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines to define and curtail powers of the kingdom’s religious police.
Saudi Arabia’s largest dairy will soon be unable to farm alfalfa in its own parched country to feed its 170,000 cows.
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Shahidah Sharif, an African-American Muslim, joined millions of fellow pilgrims from around the world on the hajj this year, she felt a renewed connection.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery speech this week before the U.S.
MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As a child, Osama al-Bar would walk from his home past Islam’s holiest site, the Kaaba, to the market of spice and fabric merchants where his father owned a store.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and other petro-powerhouses of the Gulf for years encouraged a flow of private cash to Sunni rebels in Syria.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Mariam Saleh avoids malls and outdoor markets on the weekends because the low-cut tops, sheer dresses and miniskirts that foreign women wear reveal much more than she would like her impressionable young children to see.