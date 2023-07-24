BARBARA ORTUTAY

Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now.
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump.
Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough.
John Riccitiello, the CEO of video game software company Unity, has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became CEO of games giant Electronic Arts.
Have you liked or commented on a Facebook post about the COVID-19 pandemic that turned out to be a hoax?
Google’s parent company Alphabet says David Drummond, its legal chief, is leaving at the end of the month.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers as he defended the company’s new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, according to multiple news reports Friday that cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
Like health officials facing outbreaks of disease, internet companies are trying to contain bad information about vaccines.
Facebook is admitting that it didn’t do enough to prevent its services from being used to incite violence and spread hate in Myanmar.
Facebook is launching its first electronic device to bear its brand, a screen and camera-equipped gadget intended to make video calls easier and more intuitive.
Children’s advocacy groups say Facebook’s kid-centric messaging app violates federal law by collecting kids’ personal information without getting verifiable consent from their parents.
Today’s teens are always on their smartphones, many check social media constantly and prefer texting over face-to-face communication.
“Small Fry: A Memoir” (Grove Press), by Lisa Brennan-Jobs
The ghost of Steve Jobs haunts “Small Fry,” the memoir by his first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs.
The ghost of Steve Jobs haunts “Small Fry,” the memoir by his first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs.
Facebook is acknowledging that governments and other malicious non-state actors are using its social network to shift public sentiment.
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Oracle, claiming that the technology giant has a “systemic practice” of paying white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts with the same job titles.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is launching a new line of learning tools designed to help parents encourage kids 3 to 8 to learn outside of school.
NEW YORK (AP) — Snapchat has agreed to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over charges that it deceived customers about the disappearing nature of messages sent through its service and that it collected users’ contacts without telling them or asking permission.
NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Groupon has gotten rid of its quirky founder and CEO, the chief question is whether the company’s underlying online deals business is promising enough to reverse its falling stock price, declining revenue growth and waning consumer interest.