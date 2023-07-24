BARBARA ORTUTAY

FILE - A workman removes a character from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building in San Francisco, Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay, at least for now. For one, the word is still plastered all over the website formerly known as Twitter. Write a post, you still need to press a blue button that says “tweet” to publish it. To repost it, you still tap “retweet.” (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into ‘X’s’. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send “tweet” back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay — at least for now.
 
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Facebook parent Meta posts higher profit, revenue for Q2 as advertising rebounds
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump.
 
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on, Oct. 28, 2021. U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
 
This screen shot taken Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York, shows Elon Musk's Twitter page with the new X logo that he introduced a day before. Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. (Twitter via AP)
Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
 
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta is adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features to its platforms beginning Tuesday, June 27. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens' mental health. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls. Critics say they aren’t enough
Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough.
 
This undated photo courtesy of Unity Technologies, a video game software company, shows Unity CEO John Riccitiello. Riccitiello has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became the head of games giant Electronic Arts. (Courtesy Unity Technologies via AP)
Insider Q&A: John Riccitiello, CEO of video game software company Unity, on AI and gaming’s future
John Riccitiello, the CEO of video game software company Unity, has seen the video game industry evolve and shift during his more than two-decades in the industry, beginning in 1997 when he became CEO of games giant Electronic Arts.
 
Facebook to warn users who ‘liked’ coronavirus hoaxes
Have you liked or commented on a Facebook post about the COVID-19 pandemic that turned out to be a hoax?
 
Google legal chief leaving amid sexual misconduct troubles
Google’s parent company Alphabet says David Drummond, its legal chief, is leaving at the end of the month.
 
Zuckerberg defends Facebook’s currency plans before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers as he defended the company’s new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
 
Facebook ramps up election security efforts ahead of 2020
With just over a year left until the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to ensure it is not used as a tool to interfere in politics and democracies around the world.
 
FTC approves record $5B fine for Facebook
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, according to multiple news reports Friday that cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
 
Vaccine wars: Social media battle outbreak of bogus claims
Like health officials facing outbreaks of disease, internet companies are trying to contain bad information about vaccines.
 
Facebook admits not doing enough to prevent Myanmar violence
Facebook is admitting that it didn’t do enough to prevent its services from being used to incite violence and spread hate in Myanmar.
 
Facebook wants people to invite its cameras into their homes
Facebook is launching its first electronic device to bear its brand, a screen and camera-equipped gadget intended to make video calls easier and more intuitive.
 
Child experts file FTC complaint against Facebook kids’ app
Children’s advocacy groups say Facebook’s kid-centric messaging app violates federal law by collecting kids’ personal information without getting verifiable consent from their parents.
 
Poll: Teens say social media makes them feel better
Today’s teens are always on their smartphones, many check social media constantly and prefer texting over face-to-face communication.
 
Book Review: ‘Small Fry’ more than a Steve Jobs story
“Small Fry: A Memoir” (Grove Press), by Lisa Brennan-Jobs

The ghost of Steve Jobs haunts “Small Fry,” the memoir by his first daughter, Lisa Brennan-Jobs.
 
Facebook gearing up to fight political propaganda
Facebook is acknowledging that governments and other malicious non-state actors are using its social network to shift public sentiment.
 
US sues Oracle, says it pays white men more than others
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Oracle, claiming that the technology giant has a “systemic practice” of paying white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts with the same job titles.
 
Mickey and math? Disney launches education apps
NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is launching a new line of learning tools designed to help parents encourage kids 3 to 8 to learn outside of school.
 
FTC says Snapchat deceived customers
NEW YORK (AP) — Snapchat has agreed to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over charges that it deceived customers about the disappearing nature of messages sent through its service and that it collected users’ contacts without telling them or asking permission.
 
Groupon fires CEO, still faces underlying problems
NEW YORK (AP) — Now that Groupon has gotten rid of its quirky founder and CEO, the chief question is whether the company’s underlying online deals business is promising enough to reverse its falling stock price, declining revenue growth and waning consumer interest.
 