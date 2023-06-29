BERNARD CONDON

Bernard is an investigative reporter for breaking news.
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney, after posting bond, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Miami. The two brothers and another man are charged with making $22 million through illegal insider trading before the public announcement of a Miami firm's merger with former President Donald Trump's media company. The charges do not implicate Trump or the Trump Media & Technology Group. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million through illegal insider trading before the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump’s media company public.
 
NYC official: Why haven’t Kushners, others paid their fines?
A day after The Associated Press reported the Kushner family firm owes over a half-million dollars in fines to New York City, an official is calling for an investigation into the larger problem of why $1.5 billion in fines has gone uncollected from landlords and others.
 
AP Exclusive: Kushner Cos. filed false NYC housing paperwork
NEW YORK (AP) — When the Kushner Cos. bought three apartment buildings in a gentrifying neighborhood of Queens in 2015, most of the tenants were protected by special rules that prevent developers from pushing them out, raising rents and turning a tidy profit.
 
Democrats warn Trump hotel could turn into big headache
House Democrats are warning they’ll make Donald Trump’s splashy new Washington hotel a big political and legal headache if he doesn’t dump his ownership stake in it before taking office as the nation’s 45th president.
 
How wealth gap complicates sibling relationships
NEW YORK (AP) — When Jayson Seaver thinks about why he makes so much money while some Americans can’t catch a break, he thinks of the sacrifices he’s made, the jobs he worked to pay for college, the 12-hour days he spends at the office now.
 