Russia wants allies, so it’s hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner group top the agenda
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths amid demonstrations against the rising cost of living.
Christian and Muslim leaders in Kenya are urging President William Ruto to repeal a finance bill whose new taxes have sparked protests and police killings of civilians.
Egypt, Ethiopia hope to reach agreement within 4 months after long dispute over Africa’s largest dam
Ethiopia and Egypt say they aim to finalize within four months an agreement on the operations of Africa’s largest dam after years of failed talks.
Police say officers kill at least 6 as Kenyans protest rising costs, and 50 children are tear-gassed
A police official says officers have killed at least six people during new protests in Kenya against the rising cost of living.
Iran’s leader, visiting Africa, attacks Western support for homosexuality as among ‘dirtiest’ things
Iran’s president on a rare visit to Africa has sharply criticized Western nations’ support for homosexuality as “one of the dirtiest things which have been done in human history.”
France’s highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique.
France, especially white France, doesn’t tend to frame discussion of discrimination and inequality in black-and-white terms.
Crowds have gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of unrest touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old.
The grandmother of a French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop has urged rioters to stop after five nights of unrest.
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion a year ago, it shook efforts to legalize and make abortions safer in Africa.
Hundreds of young men have come to a cemetery in a Paris suburb to say goodbye to the teenager whose killing by a police officer has set much of France on edge.
Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France’s Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday.
The former employees from several African countries allege poor working conditions including low pay and insufficient mental health support.
Local officials and researchers say hunger has killed at least 700 people in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in recent weeks after the United States and United Nations suspended food aid.
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and peers from other African nations have made an urgent appeal for the world to pay more attention to the continent that stands to suffer the most from global warming despite contributing to it the least.
Millions of desert locusts are descending on Kenya in the country’s worst outbreak in 70 years. Farmers shout, bang pots and pans and even swing shovels to try to stop the insects from destroying crops.
Workers are striking at South Africa’s troubled state-owned airline over nearly 1,000 expected job cuts.
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a dynamic young African leader whose sweeping reforms and surprising embrace of a bitter rival have been praised as an inspiration to the continent and a hopeful counterpoint to strongman movements far beyond it.
The latest round of talks between the Taliban and the United States has ended without the announcement of a peace deal for Afghanistan, as both sides say they will consult with their leaderships on the next steps.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is a former military dictator who briefly seized power in the 1980s and now says he regrets his ruthless past.
Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn in as Congo’s president, marking the country’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium nearly 60 years ago.
The top U.S. diplomat in Africa says the separatist crisis in Cameroon could get much worse, saying “the last thing we need” is growing radicalization in response to the actions of security forces.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nearly a quarter of U.N. member states are urging that the next secretary-general, for the first time, be a woman.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Vatican’s envoy to the United Nations strongly hinted that Pope Francis would visit New York next year to address world leaders at the General Assembly, saying Thursday that the coming 70th anniversary of the world body would be “the ideal time.”