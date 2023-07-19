CARA ANNA

East Africa correspondent
FILE - Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali, in Bamako, Mali, on Sept. 22, 2020. On July 27-28, 2023 Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting delegations from almost all of Africa's 54 countries at the second Russia-Africa Summit. (AP Photo, File)
Russia wants allies, so it’s hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner group top the agenda
A crucial grain deal has been terminated. The Wagner military group’s future is in question. It’s a notable time for Russia to host a summit for African countries that rely heavily on Moscow for agricultural products and security.
 
Police arrest a protester during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Kenya police are told not to report deaths during protests. A watchdog says they killed 6 this week
Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths amid demonstrations against the rising cost of living.
 
Protesters throwing rocks and police firing tear gas clash in the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Kenyans angered by the rising cost of living were back protesting on the streets of the capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday, as they awaited a speech by a longtime opposition leader. (AP Photo)
Kenyan religious leaders urge the president to repeal a new tax law as protests surge
Christian and Muslim leaders in Kenya are urging President William Ruto to repeal a finance bill whose new taxes have sparked protests and police killings of civilians.
 
In this photo provided by Egypt's presidency media office, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi speaks during the summit on the Sudan conflict, at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Egypt is hosting a summit about the Sudan conflict which include leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, Central African Republic and Libya. (Egyptian Presidency Media Office via AP)
Egypt, Ethiopia hope to reach agreement within 4 months after long dispute over Africa’s largest dam
Ethiopia and Egypt say they aim to finalize within four months an agreement on the operations of Africa’s largest dam after years of failed talks.
 
A protester burns tyres to block the road in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Anti-government protesters are demonstrating in a number of Kenyan cities against newly imposed taxes and the cost of living. (AP Photo/Samson Otieno)
Police say officers kill at least 6 as Kenyans protest rising costs, and 50 children are tear-gassed
A police official says officers have killed at least six people during new protests in Kenya against the rising cost of living.
 
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, left, shakes hands with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, right, at State House in Entebbe, Uganda Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Iran's president has begun a rare visit to Africa as the country, which is under heavy U.S. economic sanctions, seeks to deepen partnerships around the world. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)
Iran’s leader, visiting Africa, attacks Western support for homosexuality as among ‘dirtiest’ things
Iran’s president on a rare visit to Africa has sharply criticized Western nations’ support for homosexuality as “one of the dirtiest things which have been done in human history.”
 
FILE - A statue called "Iron", symbolizing the liberator of slavery in seen in a public garden Friday, April 3, 2009 in Paris. France's highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique. The court's decision on Wednesday July 5, 2023 said no individual produced evidence showing they had "suffered individually" any damage from the crimes that their ancestors had been subjected to. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)
France’s Supreme Court rejects groups’ request for slavery reparations in case from Martinique
France’s highest court has rejected a request by three groups seeking reparations for slavery in a case that originated on the French Caribbean island of Martinique.
 
FILE - A woman shows a poster "Justice for Nahel" during a march for 17-year-old Nahel, Thursday, June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. Officially, race doesn't exist in France. But the killing of the French-born 17-year-old with North African roots has again exposed deep feelings about systemic racism that lie under the surface of the country's ideal of color-blind equality. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
France sees itself as blind to race. After a teen is killed by police, how does one discuss racism?
France, especially white France, doesn’t tend to frame discussion of discrimination and inequality in black-and-white terms.
 
People gather in front of the city hall Monday, July 3, 2023 in Lyon, central France, in a show of solidarity with the mayor of the Paris suburb of L'Hay-les-Roses after a burning car struck his home. Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but still public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans were targeted nationwide by fires and vandalism overnight into Monday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Crowds across France show solidarity at town halls targeted in rioting following police shooting
Crowds have gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of unrest touched off by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old.
 
A graffiti reading "Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre - do not forget or forgive" on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop the violence
The grandmother of a French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop has urged rioters to stop after five nights of unrest.
 
Women pass a sticker advertising abortion pills on a sidewalk in Johannesburg, Wednesday June 28, 2023. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to an abortion a year ago, it shook efforts to legalize and make abortions safer in Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest rate of unintended pregnancies, and 77% of abortions are estimated to be unsafe. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
After the fall of Roe, emboldened religious conservatives lobby to restrict abortion in Africa
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the national right to abortion a year ago, it shook efforts to legalize and make abortions safer in Africa.
 
A woman holds a placard reading "Police are racist and kill children" during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Hundreds of young men say goodbye to French teen killed by police
Hundreds of young men have come to a cemetery in a Paris suburb to say goodbye to the teenager whose killing by a police officer has set much of France on edge.
 
Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Mourners bury slain teen in France as 45,000 police are deployed and 5th night of unrest is quieter
Hushed and visibly anguished, hundreds of mourners from France’s Islamic community formed a solemn procession from a mosque to a hillside cemetery on Saturday.
 
Former Facebook content moderator Nathan Nkunzimana speaks to The Associated Press in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, June 9, 2023. Nearly 200 former content moderators for Facebook are suing the company and a local contractor in a court case in Kenya that could have implications for the work worldwide. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)
Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work ‘torture.’ Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
The former employees from several African countries allege poor working conditions including low pay and insufficient mental health support.
 
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of yellow split peas to be allocated to waiting families after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on May 8, 2021. In 2023 urgently needed grain and oil have disappeared again for millions caught in a standoff between Ethiopia's government, the United States and United Nations over what U.S. officials say may be the biggest theft of food aid on record. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Hunger kills hundreds after US and UN pause food aid to Ethiopia’s Tigray region, officials say
Local officials and researchers say hunger has killed at least 700 people in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in recent weeks after the United States and United Nations suspended food aid.
 
Climate activists from African nations make urgent appeal
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and peers from other African nations have made an urgent appeal for the world to pay more attention to the continent that stands to suffer the most from global warming despite contributing to it the least.
 
‘This is huge': Locust swarms in Africa are worst in decades
Millions of desert locusts are descending on Kenya in the country’s worst outbreak in 70 years. Farmers shout, bang pots and pans and even swing shovels to try to stop the insects from destroying crops.
 
Strike begins at South Africa’s state-owned airline
Workers are striking at South Africa’s troubled state-owned airline over nearly 1,000 expected job cuts.
 
Ethiopia’s reformist PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel peace prize
The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a dynamic young African leader whose sweeping reforms and surprising embrace of a bitter rival have been praised as an inspiration to the continent and a hopeful counterpoint to strongman movements far beyond it.
 
No deal announced as US, Taliban wrap up latest talks
The latest round of talks between the Taliban and the United States has ended without the announcement of a peace deal for Afghanistan, as both sides say they will consult with their leaderships on the next steps.
 
A look at Nigeria’s president as he secures a 2nd term
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is a former military dictator who briefly seized power in the 1980s and now says he regrets his ruthless past.
 
Congo’s surprise new leader in 1st peaceful power transfer
Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn in as Congo’s president, marking the country’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium nearly 60 years ago.
 
US: Cameroon separatist crisis could get ‘much, much worse’
The top U.S. diplomat in Africa says the separatist crisis in Cameroon could get much worse, saying “the last thing we need” is growing radicalization in response to the actions of security forces.
 
Nearly a quarter of UN states want female secretary-general
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nearly a quarter of U.N. member states are urging that the next secretary-general, for the first time, be a woman.
 
Vatican rep: 2015 ‘ideal time’ for pope NY visit
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Vatican’s envoy to the United Nations strongly hinted that Pope Francis would visit New York next year to address world leaders at the General Assembly, saying Thursday that the coming 70th anniversary of the world body would be “the ideal time.”
 