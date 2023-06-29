CARLA K. JOHNSON

Carla covers research in cancer, addiction and more.
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday, June 29, 2023. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that those eligible for the newly approved vaccines should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them.
 
This microscope photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a Fusarium sp. fungal organism in 1972. The U.S. CDC says the death toll has risen to six in an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border, and they have not been able to reach everyone who may be at risk of infection. Labs have detected fungal signals consistent with Fusarium solani species complex from the cerebrospinal fluid of patients receiving follow-up care in Mexico or the United States. (Dr. Lucille K. Georg/CDC via AP)
6 dead in a meningitis outbreak tied to Mexico clinics as officials struggle to reach more patients
U.S. health officials say the death toll from an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to six.
 
Registered nurse Erika Obrietan administers the third dose of an experimental breast cancer vaccine to patient Kathleen Jade at University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. Jade, 50, learned she had breast cancer in late February. She's getting the vaccine to see if it will shrink her tumor before surgery. “Even if that chance is a little bit, I felt like it’s worth it," said Jade, who is also getting standard treatment. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.
 
US births lowest in 3 decades despite improving economy
A new report says U.S. birth rates last year reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s. Experts are surprised given the improving economy.
 
London man seems to be free of HIV in second such case
Doctors say a man from London appears to be free of the virus that causes AIDS after a stem cell transplant.
 
AP analysis: ‘Obamacare’ shapes opioid grant spending
The deadliest drug overdose epidemic in U.S. history prompted Congress to authorize emergency grants to states in 2016.
 
New era in virtual reality therapy for common phobias
Virtual reality therapy can help people with phobias like fear of heights by exposing them gradually to their greatest terrors.
 
Illinois disqualifies doctor known as ‘Dr. Million Pills’
State regulators have suspended the license of an Illinois doctor known as “Dr. Million Pills” for lavishly prescribing opioid painkillers without examining patients.
 