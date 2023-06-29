CARLA K. JOHNSON

Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that those eligible for the newly approved vaccines should talk with their doctor to see if it is right for them.
U.S. health officials say the death toll from an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to six.
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.
A new report says U.S. birth rates last year reached record lows for women in their teens and 20s. Experts are surprised given the improving economy.
Doctors say a man from London appears to be free of the virus that causes AIDS after a stem cell transplant.
The deadliest drug overdose epidemic in U.S. history prompted Congress to authorize emergency grants to states in 2016.
Virtual reality therapy can help people with phobias like fear of heights by exposing them gradually to their greatest terrors.
State regulators have suspended the license of an Illinois doctor known as “Dr. Million Pills” for lavishly prescribing opioid painkillers without examining patients.