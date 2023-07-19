CHARLES ODUM

during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Nelson throws 7 innings to help the Diamondbacks beat the slumping Braves 5-3
Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss.
 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo puts the Diamondbacks ahead with a two-run double in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Diamondbacks outlast the Braves 16-13 to snap 4-game losing streak
Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13.
 
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud agrees to $8 million deal for 2024
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves agreed to an $8 million contract for next year, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with no buyout.
 
FILE -Atlanta Braves President and CEO Terry McGuirk speaks during an event celebrating the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media. Perhaps most notable is fans will be able to purchase stock in the newly created Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc., and become owners of the team. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Braves executives say it’s business as usual following spinoff from Liberty Media
Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.
 
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. smiles after his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just become the fifth player in baseball history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in the same season. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)
Braves’ Acuña is on pace to set new baseball standard for power-speed dominance
Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history. The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season.
 
A member of Atlanta Braves training staff checks on pitcher Kolby Allard (49) in the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Allard left the game. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in rotation
The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
 
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1
Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.
 
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Burger hits go-ahead homer as White Sox beat Braves 6-5 for first win in Atlanta
Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 for their first win in Atlanta.
 
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter, center, is attended to by catcher Sean Murphy (12) and Ozzie Albies, right. before being removed during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
AJ Minter placed on IL with sore shoulder, another blow to Braves bullpen
Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation in another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen.
 
FILE - Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his former players runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Kirby Smart acknowledged Tuesday, July 11, 2023, he's still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart still looking for way to slow down his players despite tragedy
Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he is still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash that involved racing and speeding.
 
William Byron speaks to the media after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Byron emerging as NASCAR’s next star after moving to points lead with 4th win of 2023
Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon says he is worried about the growth of NASCAR. But Gordon says there is reason for hope.
 
Fans wait for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to begin on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Byron wins rain-shortened Atlanta NASCAR race for 4th win of season
William Byron won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is Byron’s second win in Atlanta in the last two years and his fourth victory of the season.
 
Nemechek passes Haley in overtime, holds off Hemric to win Atlanta NASCAR Xfinity race
John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his third victory of the season.
 
FILE - Chase Elliott looks on prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Concord, N.C. Elliott says he can’t rely on repeating last summer’s success, starting with his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as his path to NASCAR’s playoffs. Elliott (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
Elliott still looking for 1st 2023 win as he returns to home track in Atlanta
Chase Elliott says he can’t rely on repeating last summer’s success, starting with his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as his path to NASCAR’s playoffs.
 
FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Miami. The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Hawks agree to $120 million, 4-year contract extension with Murray, AP source says
The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
 
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, steals second base against Miami Marlins shortstop Joey Wendle (18) during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Albies’ hits go-ahead 2-run HR as streaking Braves beat Marlins 6-3 to complete sweep
Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 for their 16th win in 17 games.
 
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history.
 
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) celebrates with Ozzie Albies after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Acuña hits 2 HRs as power-hitting Braves keep rolling, beat Ryan, Twins 6-2
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2.
 
Umpire Alfonso Marquez wipes the arm of Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Brock Stewart with a towel in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Twins’ bullpen takes another hit with Stewart placed on injured list with sore elbow
The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness.
 
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. watches his two-run home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Ozuna, Acuña hit homers to back Strider’s 10 strikeouts as Braves top Twins 4-1
Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota 4-1 in the Twins’ first visit to Atlanta in seven years.
 
FILE - Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, center, drives to the basket between Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, and center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Denver. The Atlanta Hawks cleared significant salary cap space on Monday, June 26, by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
The Atlanta Hawks have cleared significant salary cap space by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
 
FILE - Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye (35) dunks against Washington center Braxton Meah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game March 2, 2023, in Seattle. The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed an agreement to acquire the draft rights to Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick. The Celtics drafted Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
Hawks confirm deal with Celtics to acquire 2nd-round pick Mouhamed Gueye
The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed an agreement to acquire the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick.
 
Braves’ Markakis returns 3 weeks after opting out of season
Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Mays transfers to Tennessee after his father sues Georgia
Offensive lineman Cade Mays is leaving Georgia and returning to his hometown to continue his college football career at Tennessee.
 
Georgia Tech stops NC State’s late comeback for 28-26 win
James Graham threw three touchdown passes, including two to Ahmarean Brown, and Georgia Tech stopped a potential tying 2-point play with about five minutes remaining to beat North Carolina State 28-26.
 
Will Smith celebrates return to home state with Braves
The Atlanta Braves’ newly signed reliever Will Smith says he’ll be happy pitching in any role in 2020.
 
No. 10 Georgia’s line braces for Kentucky after wake-up call
No. 10 Georgia will try to recover from last week’s shocking loss to South Carolina when the Bulldogs face Kentucky.
 
Camargo, Donaldson hit HRs as Braves beat Blue Jays 6-3
Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3.
 
Falcons rookie McGary back in practice after heart surgery
Rookie Kaleb McGary is trying to jump back into the competition for a starting job on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line after missing almost four weeks.
 
Hank Aaron still fighting for more diversity in baseball
Hank Aaron says his heart was warmed by a visit with 44 top high school players, mostly African-Americans.
 