CHARLES ODUM

Ryne Nelson allowed only three hits in seven innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a two-run double and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Atlanta 5-3, handing the Braves their fourth consecutive loss.
Geraldo Perdomo gave Arizona the lead with a two-run double in the ninth inning and the Diamondbacks took advantage of Atlanta’s worst pitching effort of the season to beat the Braves 16-13.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves agreed to an $8 million contract for next year, a deal that includes an $8 million team option for 2025 with no buyout.
Atlanta Braves executives say business will continue as usual under a new ownership structure following a spinoff from Liberty Media.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history. The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season.
The major league-leading Atlanta Braves could be facing an adjustment to their rotation after left-hander Kolby Allard exited with shoulder tightness during an 8-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Dylan Cease won for the first time in nearly two months, Luis Robert Jr. had four hits that included a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox beat Atlanta 8-1 to stop the Braves’ streak of 11 consecutive series wins.
Jake Burger’s sixth-inning homer off Spencer Strider gave Chicago the lead, Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs with three hits and the White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 for their first win in Atlanta.
Braves left-hander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation in another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart says he is still struggling to find a way to convince his Georgia players to slow down when driving, even after a player and employee were killed in a January crash that involved racing and speeding.
Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon says he is worried about the growth of NASCAR. But Gordon says there is reason for hope.
William Byron won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is Byron’s second win in Atlanta in the last two years and his fourth victory of the season.
John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win the NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his third victory of the season.
Chase Elliott says he can’t rely on repeating last summer’s success, starting with his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as his path to NASCAR’s playoffs.
The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Ozzie Albies’ two-run homer in the fifth gave Atlanta the lead and the Braves overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 for their 16th win in 17 games.
A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2.
The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness.
Marcell Ozuna hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Spencer Strider allowed three hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and the Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota 4-1 in the Twins’ first visit to Atlanta in seven years.
The Atlanta Hawks have cleared significant salary cap space by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed an agreement to acquire the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick.
Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Offensive lineman Cade Mays is leaving Georgia and returning to his hometown to continue his college football career at Tennessee.
James Graham threw three touchdown passes, including two to Ahmarean Brown, and Georgia Tech stopped a potential tying 2-point play with about five minutes remaining to beat North Carolina State 28-26.
The Atlanta Braves’ newly signed reliever Will Smith says he’ll be happy pitching in any role in 2020.
No. 10 Georgia will try to recover from last week’s shocking loss to South Carolina when the Bulldogs face Kentucky.
Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win as the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3.
Rookie Kaleb McGary is trying to jump back into the competition for a starting job on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line after missing almost four weeks.
Hank Aaron says his heart was warmed by a visit with 44 top high school players, mostly African-Americans.