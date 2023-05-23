CHEYANNE MUMPHREY

I cover pre-K through 12th grade education in the U.S.
Aaliyah Ibarra and fellow students works on their computers during the last week of classes at Frye Elementary School in Chandler, Ariz., Tuesday, May 23, 2023. By the time Aaliyah started second grade, her family had moved five times in four years in search of stable housing. As she was about to start a new school, her mother, Bridget Ibarra, saw how much it was affecting her education.(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Schools lost track of homeless kids during the pandemic. Many face a steep path to recovery
Homeless kids often fell through the cracks during the tumult of the pandemic, when many schools struggled to keep track of families with unstable housing.
 
FILE - Amryn Tom graduates from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. Tom is wearing an eagle feather given to her by her mother and a cap that a family friend beaded. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
At graduations, Native American students seek acceptance of tribal regalia
For Native American students, tribal regalia is often passed down through generations and worn at graduations to signify connection with the community.
 
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, Pa., on March 15, 2022. Test scores in history and civics have declined slightly for eighth-grade students in the U.S., according to results that show an increasing number of children lack a basic understanding in either subject, according to the the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP, File)
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
Test scores in history and civics have declined slightly for eighth grade students in the U.S., according to results that show an increasing number of children lack a basic understanding of either subject.
 
Students play on the playground at the Kilombo Academic and Cultural Institute, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Black parents seek schools affirming their history amid bans
Amid bans on teaching controversial topics related to race, Black families have embraced schools that affirm their African American heritage.
 
FILE - Hundreds participate in the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' rejection of a high school African American history course, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. In a statement, Monday, April 24, 2023, the College Board announced changes will be made to the new AP African American course framework amid criticism earlier in the year that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File)
Changes planned for College Board’s Black history class
The College Board says it’s revamping the new AP African American studies course again, following criticism that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including the Black Lives Matter and slavery reparations movements.
 
Students select their meal during lunch break in the cafeteria at V. H. Lassen Academy of Science and Nutrition in Phoenix, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
‘It’s hard to focus': Schools say American kids are hungry
When students don’t have enough to eat, it can affect their ability to learn and perform up to their ability.
 
Emmitt Glynn teaches AP African American studies to a group of Baton Rouge Magnet High School students on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in Baton Rouge, La. Baton Rouge Magnet High School in Louisiana is one of 60 schools around the country testing the new course, which has gained national attention since it was banned in Florida. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)
Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism
The official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies released Wednesday downplays some components that had drawn criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov.
 
High school student Mecca Patterson-Guridy, 17, poses for a portrait in Philadelphia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Scrutiny from conservatives around teaching about race, gender and sexuality has made many teachers reluctant to discuss issues that touch on cultural divides. To fill in gaps, some students, including Mecca, are looking to social media, where online personalities, nonprofit organizations and teachers are experimenting with ways to connect with them outside the confines of school. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Students turn to TikTok to fill gaps in school lessons
Scrutiny from conservatives around teaching about race, gender and sexuality has made many teachers reluctant to discuss issues that touch on cultural divides.
 
Lorena Ramirez poses with her daughter Citlalli outside St. Anthony School Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. School choice allows taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools. “It’s a huge difference because it’s a support in faith and in values,” said Ramirez, whose four children attend St. Anthony, walking distance from home on Milwaukee's south side. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Private school vouchers open faith options for kids of color
School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season.
 
FILE - New students at Bear River High School, in Grass Valley, Calif., gather to see their school schedules during the first morning of school, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, for the 2022-2023 school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP, File)
ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide
ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.
 
FILE - Residents who rode out the storm arrive at a dock to evacuate by boat in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's Pine Island, in Lee County, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms.
 
Daisa Chantel kisses Anthony Beltran as they take a picture to celebrate Juneteenth at Leimert Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., people gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks.
 
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June 19, 2021. Recognition of Juneteenth, the effective end of slavery in the U.S., gained traction after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. But after an initial burst of action, the movement to have it recognized as an official holiday in the states has largely stalled. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday
The effort to officially celebrate Juneteenth as a paid holiday has faced skepticism inside legislatures that have largely chosen symbolic gestures to recognize the holiday while curtailing certain conversations on race and racism.
 
FILE - People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco on April 13, 2022. A report by California's first in the nation task force on reparations Wednesday, June 1 will document in detail the harms perpetuated by the state against Black people and recommend ways to address those wrongs. (AP Photo/Janie Har, File)
After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?
Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to acknowledge in writing its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans.
 
FILE - A group calling for the end of deportations marches in the Dominican Day Parade, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. A new report released Monday, May 2, 2022 by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Report: About 6M adults identify as Afro Latino in the US
A new report by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America.
 
FILE - Flags representing Caribbean nations drape the front of a residential building as people gather outside to watch the annual West Indian Day Parade, celebrating Caribbean heritage, Sept. 1, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A new report on Thursday, April 14, 2022 by Pew Research Center says a majority of Black Americans believe being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity
A new report by Pew Research Center says a majority of Black Americans believe being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds.
 
Brandon Brown poses for photos in Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Brown, a former history teacher and assistant high school principal, is now a Billboard-charting educational rapper who performs around the U.S. He founded School Yard Rap, a California-based company that produces music about historical Black, Latino and Indigenous people often not found in traditional textbooks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Teachers reimagine US history lessons with eye on diversity
Teachers have long sought ways to deliver a complete version of U.S. history that engages their young students and includes contributions by people of color.
 
FILE - Firefighters and ambulance attendants remove a covered body from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., after a deadly explosion detonated by members of the Ku Klux Klan during services on Sept. 15, 1963. Threats against Black institutions are deeply rooted in U.S. history and leaders say the history of violence against people of color should be passed on to new generations so the lessons of the past can be applied to the present. (AP Photo, File)
Black colleges alarmed by bomb threats, but undeterred
Numerous historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. temporarily locked down their campuses last week in response to at least 17 threats of bombs and gun violence.
 
Dylan Pfeifer sits on the corner of his neighborhood cul da sac in Chandler, Ariz., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Pfeifer received 555 cans and boxes and about $500 in monetary donations. (Erin Pfeifer via AP)
Arizona third-grader holds food drives to help in pandemic
An 8-year-old boy living in metro Phoenix has been staging food drives from his home in response to the pandemic.
 