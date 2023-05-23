CHEYANNE MUMPHREY

Homeless kids often fell through the cracks during the tumult of the pandemic, when many schools struggled to keep track of families with unstable housing.
For Native American students, tribal regalia is often passed down through generations and worn at graduations to signify connection with the community.
Test scores in history and civics have declined slightly for eighth grade students in the U.S., according to results that show an increasing number of children lack a basic understanding of either subject.
Amid bans on teaching controversial topics related to race, Black families have embraced schools that affirm their African American heritage.
The College Board says it’s revamping the new AP African American studies course again, following criticism that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including the Black Lives Matter and slavery reparations movements.
When students don’t have enough to eat, it can affect their ability to learn and perform up to their ability.
The official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies released Wednesday downplays some components that had drawn criticism from conservatives including Florida Gov.
Scrutiny from conservatives around teaching about race, gender and sexuality has made many teachers reluctant to discuss issues that touch on cultural divides.
School choice — allowing taxpayer money to pay for private school tuition instead of only financing public schools — has become another front in the partisan battles over education this election season.
ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework.
The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms.
A year after Juneteenth became a federal holiday in the U.S., people gathered this weekend at events filled with music, food and fireworks.
The effort to officially celebrate Juneteenth as a paid holiday has faced skepticism inside legislatures that have largely chosen symbolic gestures to recognize the holiday while curtailing certain conversations on race and racism.
Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to acknowledge in writing its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans.
A new report by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America.
A new report by Pew Research Center says a majority of Black Americans believe being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds.
Teachers have long sought ways to deliver a complete version of U.S. history that engages their young students and includes contributions by people of color.
Numerous historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. temporarily locked down their campuses last week in response to at least 17 threats of bombs and gun violence.
An 8-year-old boy living in metro Phoenix has been staging food drives from his home in response to the pandemic.