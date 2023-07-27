Staff headshot of Chris Megerian at the Associated Press bureau in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CHRIS MEGERIAN

I write about President Joe Biden and the White House.
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The indictment of Donald Trump for attempting to overturn his election defeat is a new front in what Joe Biden has described as the battle for American democracy. It's the issue that Biden has described as the most consequential struggle of his presidency. The criminal charges are a reminder of the stakes of next year's campaign, when Trump is hoping for a rematch with Biden. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy
The indictment of Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 loss is a new front in what President Joe Biden has described as the battle for American democracy.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce new measures aimed at helping communities deal with extreme weather, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. From left, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, Biden and Rick Spinrad, Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist across the US
With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden has announced new steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.
 
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest in New Orleans on Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are ‘propaganda’
Vice President Kamala Harris swiped at new standards for teaching Black history in Florida during a trip to Jacksonville on Friday.
 
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters following his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden and Sanders meet union organizers amid labor turmoil
President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders met with labor organizers at the White House on Monday to talk about ways to boost union membership.
 
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
President Joe Biden says it is “irresponsible” of an Alabama senator to block confirmation of military officers in protest of a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or reproductive care.
 
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
President Joe Biden says he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.
 
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, and U.S. President Joe Biden smile after their press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Biden is in Finland to attend the US–Nordic Leaders' Summit. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ in contrast to predecessor Trump
President Joe Biden says he and other NATO leaders showed the world this week that the military alliance remains “more united than ever.”
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts to discuss the societal impact of Artificial intelligence, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Vice President Kamala Harris matches record for tiebreaking votes in Senate
Vice President Kamala Harris has tied the record for the most tiebreaking votes in the Senate. It was another historic moment Wednesday for the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.
 
United States President Joe Biden addresses the public during an event at Vilnius University on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
At NATO summit, Biden declares ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden is declaring “we will not waver” in defense of Ukraine. He made the pledge Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending this week’s NATO summit.
 
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges, but NATO membership remains elusive
The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.
 
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Durbin says it's time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government. Durbin was responding Tuesday, July 11, to Associated Press investigative stories. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Senators call for Supreme Court to follow ethics code like other branches of government
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it’s time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government.
 
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’
NATO leaders say they will allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met.”
 
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
President Joe Biden and King Charles III have used their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change.
 
Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside the venue of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, July 9, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
NATO unity will be tested at upcoming summit. Ukraine’s possible entry may be the biggest challenge
With no end in sight to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders are gathering in Lithuania this week for their annual summit at a time when the world’s biggest security alliance is facing new tests of its unity.
 
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, left, greets the President of the United States Joe Biden ahead of their bilateral meeting during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 2, 2021. Biden will spend four days in three nations next week as he travels through Europe tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. His first stop is London, where he'll meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Biden is heading to Europe. A king and a war are on his agenda
President Joe Biden leaves on Sunday for Europe, where he’ll spend time in three nations tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
President Joe Biden meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden supports Sweden’s NATO bid, hosting prime minister at the White House
President Joe Biden has welcomed Sweden’s prime minister at the White House in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
 
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President touts ‘Bidenomics’ though new poll shows just 34% approve his handling of the economy
President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing.
 
President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with American and Indian business leaders in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden and Modi meet Apple, Google CEOs and other executives as Indian premier wraps state visit
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space.
 
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
India’s Modi meets the press at the White House — and takes rare questions
In the nine years since becoming India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi has never held a solo news conference and he often avoids reporters questions.
 
Biden relief plan: Major victory gets mixed one-year reviews
It’s been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound.
 