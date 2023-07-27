CHRIS MEGERIAN

The indictment of Donald Trump for trying to overturn his 2020 loss is a new front in what President Joe Biden has described as the battle for American democracy.
With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden has announced new steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.
Vice President Kamala Harris swiped at new standards for teaching Black history in Florida during a trip to Jacksonville on Friday.
President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders met with labor organizers at the White House on Monday to talk about ways to boost union membership.
President Joe Biden says it is “irresponsible” of an Alabama senator to block confirmation of military officers in protest of a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or reproductive care.
President Joe Biden says he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.
President Joe Biden says he and other NATO leaders showed the world this week that the military alliance remains “more united than ever.”
Vice President Kamala Harris has tied the record for the most tiebreaking votes in the Senate. It was another historic moment Wednesday for the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.
U.S. President Joe Biden is declaring “we will not waver” in defense of Ukraine. He made the pledge Wednesday in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he was attending this week’s NATO summit.
The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.
The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says it’s time for Supreme Court justices to bring their conduct in line with the standards of other branches of government.
NATO leaders say they will allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met.”
President Joe Biden and King Charles III have used their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change.
With no end in sight to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO leaders are gathering in Lithuania this week for their annual summit at a time when the world’s biggest security alliance is facing new tests of its unity.
President Joe Biden leaves on Sunday for Europe, where he’ll spend time in three nations tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
President Joe Biden has welcomed Sweden’s prime minister at the White House in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing.
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have capped their meetings in Washington by joining top U.S. and Indian executives in talks to increase cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductor production and space.
In the nine years since becoming India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi has never held a solo news conference and he often avoids reporters questions.
It’s been one year since President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. The $1.9 trillion package of relief measures was designed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and help the economy rebound.