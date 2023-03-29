CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

US inflation has steadily cooled. Getting it down to the Fed’s target rate will be the toughest mile
Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years.
Late Tuesday, Fitch Ratings became the second of the three major credit-rating firms to remove its coveted triple-A assessment of the United States government’s credit worthiness.
Jeffrey Schmid, a former banking executive, has been appointed the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, beginning Aug. 21.
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.
U.S. employers posted fewer jobs in June, a sign that the red-hot demand for workers that has been a key feature of the post-pandemic economy is cooling a bit.
Signs that inflation pressures in the United States are steadily easing emerged Friday in reports that consumer prices rose in June at their slowest pace in more than two years and that wage growth cooled last quarter.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation.
When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday.
Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America’s households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
Another month, another solid gain for America’s job market. The pace of hiring by businesses and government agencies in June — 209,000 added jobs — was the smallest monthly gain in 2 1/2 years.
Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to intensify their fight against high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike.
An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring.
Several of the world’s top central bankers got together, and their message was clear: interest rates are expected to go even higher to combat inflation. U.S.
Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating.
U.S. employers posted a healthy number of job openings in February, evidence that the job market was in decent shape before the viral outbreak brought the economy to a near standstill.
U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years, a trend that will almost certainly be reversed as the viral outbreak keeps more people at home.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has called on Congress to tackle the growing budget deficit. Powell’s remarks came a day after he told Congress’ Joint Economic Committee that the Fed was likely to keep rates unchanged in the coming months, unless there was a “material” shift in the economy’s
A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey has found.
American consumers increased their spending by just 0.1% in August, the smallest gain in six months, even as their incomes rose at a solid pace.
U.S. retail sales rose moderately in August, led by a jump in auto buying and healthy online sales. But there were also signs that consumers have become more cautious.
The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are struggling mightily to invigorate their economies at a time when growth is slowing, governments are on the sidelines and the banks’ usual monetary tools appear less effective than in the past.
U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring despite the Trump administration’s trade war with China.
The economic expansion that just became America’s longest on record didn’t produce an especially fast pace of growth.
U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November, evidence that businesses are still hungry for workers despite signs the economy has slowed.
Sales of new U.S. homes soared in November, defying higher mortgage rates, but remained below year-ago levels.
U.S. home prices rose in April from a year earlier, lifted by bidding wars in many cities where would-be buyers compete for a sparse supply of homes.
Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in 30 years, a trend that could weigh on economic growth in the coming years.
U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, reflecting greater confidence in the economy, as consumers bought more cars, furniture, and clothes.