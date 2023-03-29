CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

Shoppers push carts into a Costco warehouse Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Thornton, Colo. The stickiness of inflation could endanger the possibility that the Fed will achieve a rare "soft landing" — a scenario in which it manages to slow inflation to its target level through higher interest rates without derailing the economy.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
US inflation has steadily cooled. Getting it down to the Fed’s target rate will be the toughest mile
Over the past year, inflation in the United States has tumbled from 9% all the way to 3%, softening most of the price pressures that have gripped the nation for more than two years.
 
FILE - The U.S. Capitol Building looms behind flags on the National Mall in Washington Nov. 7, 2022. Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government's credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a "steady deterioration in standards of governance" over the past two decades.(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
The US government’s debt has been downgraded. Here’s what to know
Late Tuesday, Fitch Ratings became the second of the three major credit-rating firms to remove its coveted triple-A assessment of the United States government’s credit worthiness.
 
Banking executive Jeffrey Schmid named president of Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
Jeffrey Schmid, a former banking executive, has been appointed the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, beginning Aug. 21.
 
FILE - This photo shows signage for Fitch Ratings, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011, in New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. credit rating, citing an expected increase in government debt over the next three years and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, citing mounting debt and political divisions
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.
 
File - College students arrive for a job fair at Atlanta Tech Village, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Atlanta. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for June. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Job openings fall to lowest level in two years as demand for workers cools
U.S. employers posted fewer jobs in June, a sign that the red-hot demand for workers that has been a key feature of the post-pandemic economy is cooling a bit.
 
Shoppers peruse a display of Rainer cherries at a Costco warehouse Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Friday, The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
US price and wage increases slow further in the latest signs of cooling inflation
Signs that inflation pressures in the United States are steadily easing emerged Friday in reports that consumer prices rose in June at their slowest pace in more than two years and that wage growth cooled last quarter.
 
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months as part of its ongoing drive to curb inflation.
 
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, July, 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft landing’?
When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.
 
FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif., on March 14, 2019. Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on a jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Chicago, according to research released Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Economics website is filled with racist and sexist speech, some blame the nation’s top universities
Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday.
 
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as prices ease for gas, groceries and used cars
Squeezed by painfully high prices for two years, America’s households have gained some much-needed relief with inflation reaching its lowest point since early 2021 — 3% in June compared with a year earlier — thanks in part to easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries.
 
File - Construction workers work with rebar at a site on Tuesday June 6, 2023, in New York. On Friday, The U.S. government issues the June jobs report. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive ‘soft landing’ for US economy
Another month, another solid gain for America’s job market. The pace of hiring by businesses and government agencies in June — 209,000 added jobs — was the smallest monthly gain in 2 1/2 years.
 
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June meeting when it chose not to raise its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months in its fight against inflation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month
Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to intensify their fight against high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike.
 
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its May report on consumer spending. The report contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
An inflation index that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve tumbled last month to its lowest level since April 2021, pulled down by lower gas prices and slower-rising food costs.
 
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a meeting at the Spain's Central Bank in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring.
 
FILE - The President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, delivers a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Leading global central bankers asserted Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that they are not backing off their steep interest rate increases, pointing to inflation being more persistent than expected but still downplaying fears of recession from their hikes. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)
Top central bankers assert need for higher interest rates to tackle persistent inflation
Several of the world’s top central bankers got together, and their message was clear: interest rates are expected to go even higher to combat inflation. U.S.
 
A motorist fills up a vehicle at a Shell gasoline station Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The most-anticipated recession probably in modern U.S. history still hasn't arrived. Despite higher borrowing costs, thanks to the Federal Reserve's aggressive streak of interest rate hikes, consumers keep spending, and employers keep hiring. Gas prices are falling and grocery prices have leveled off, giving Americans more spending power. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A ‘rolling recession’ or a ‘richcession’ might spare the US economy from a full-scale downturn
Despite more than a year of widespread warnings that a recession was near, America’s economy is, if anything, accelerating.
 
Employers posted solid job openings before virus shutdowns
U.S. employers posted a healthy number of job openings in February, evidence that the job market was in decent shape before the viral outbreak brought the economy to a near standstill.
 
US home sales jumped to 13-year high before viral outbreak
U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years, a trend that will almost certainly be reversed as the viral outbreak keeps more people at home.
 
Powell urges Congress to tackle growing budget deficit
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has called on Congress to tackle the growing budget deficit. Powell’s remarks came a day after he told Congress’ Joint Economic Committee that the Fed was likely to keep rates unchanged in the coming months, unless there was a “material” shift in the economy’s
 
Survey: US business hiring hits 7-year low as sales slow
A measure of hiring by U.S. companies has fallen to a seven-year low and fewer employers are raising pay, a business survey has found.
 
US consumer spending rises just 0.1% in August
American consumers increased their spending by just 0.1% in August, the smallest gain in six months, even as their incomes rose at a solid pace.
 
US retail sales rise moderately as auto-buying jumps
U.S. retail sales rose moderately in August, led by a jump in auto buying and healthy online sales. But there were also signs that consumers have become more cautious.
 
The Fed and ECB aim to avoid downturns but with limited ammo
The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are struggling mightily to invigorate their economies at a time when growth is slowing, governments are on the sidelines and the banks’ usual monetary tools appear less effective than in the past.
 
Survey: Businesses added a solid 195,000 jobs in August
U.S. businesses added a healthy 195,000 jobs last month, a sign companies are still hiring despite the Trump administration’s trade war with China.
 
Plentiful jobs but slow growth: 10 facts about the expansion
The economic expansion that just became America’s longest on record didn’t produce an especially fast pace of growth.
 
US job openings rise, outnumber the unemployed by 1 million
U.S. employers posted nearly 7.6 million open jobs in January, near a record high set in November, evidence that businesses are still hungry for workers despite signs the economy has slowed.
 
US new home sales jump nearly 17 percent in November
Sales of new U.S. homes soared in November, defying higher mortgage rates, but remained below year-ago levels.
 
US home prices march upward as buyers fight over low supply
U.S. home prices rose in April from a year earlier, lifted by bidding wars in many cities where would-be buyers compete for a sparse supply of homes.
 
Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy
Women in the United States gave birth last year at the lowest rate in 30 years, a trend that could weigh on economic growth in the coming years.
 
US retail sales rose for 2nd month led by cars, clothes
U.S. retail sales rose at a solid pace last month, reflecting greater confidence in the economy, as consumers bought more cars, furniture, and clothes.
 