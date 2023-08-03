CLAIRE RUSH

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people.
Wildfires, whipped by strong winds from Hurricane Dora passing far to the south, took the island of Maui by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood.
A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including flash drought, high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan says she supports an ethics code for the court but that there wasn’t consensus among the justices on how to proceed.
Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape.
A man being investigated in the deaths of four women in Oregon had previously attacked and choked one of them, the woman’s father told a newspaper reporter.
Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed a new secretary of state. LaVonne Griffin-Valade will take over from Shemia Fagan, who resigned in May after coming under fire for her consultancy work for a marijuana business.
Oregon lawmakers are rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday.
Democratic lawmakers in Oregon are advancing a bill that would expand insurance coverage for gender-affirming care to include things like facial hair removal and Adam’s apple reduction surgery.