CLAIRE RUSH

Statehouse reporter based in Portland, Oregon.
At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town
Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people ran for their lives from wildfires on Maui that killed at least 55 people.
 
53 people have died from the Maui wildfires, governor says, and historic Lahaina has burned down
Wildfires, whipped by strong winds from Hurricane Dora passing far to the south, took the island of Maui by surprise, leaving behind burned-out cars on once busy streets and smoking piles of rubble where historic buildings had stood.
 
In this photo provided by Tiffany Kidder Winn, a man walks past wildfire wreckage on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's tourist hubs on Thursday looked like a wasteland, with homes and entire blocks reduced to ashes as firefighters as firefighters battled the deadliest blaze in the U.S. in recent years. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)
Maui’s fire became deadly fast. Climate change, flash drought, invasive grass and more fueled it
A dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging, including flash drought, high winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
 
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, left, sits onstage for a panel at the 9th Circuit Judicial Conference on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Portland, Ore., with Misty Perry Isaacson, a bankruptcy lawyer and chair for the 9th Circuit Lawyer Representatives Coordinating Committee. While speaking at the conference, Kagan publicly declared her support for an ethics code for the Supreme Court but said there was no consensus among the justices on how to proceed. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Justice Kagan supports ethics code but says Supreme Court divided on how to proceed
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan says she supports an ethics code for the court but that there wasn’t consensus among the justices on how to proceed.
 
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from cinder block cell in Oregon
Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape.
 
This undated photo provided by the Oregon Department of Corrections show Jesse Calhoun, who is a person of interest in the deaths of Webster; Smith, 22; Charity Lynn Perry, 24; and Ashley Real, 22, according to a law enforcement official who has knowledge of the investigation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the case. (Oregon Department of Corrections via AP)
Man linked to deaths of four women in Oregon reportedly assaulted one earlier, victim’s father says
A man being investigated in the deaths of four women in Oregon had previously attacked and choked one of them, the woman’s father told a newspaper reporter.
 
FILE - Rep. Shemia Fagan, D-Clackamas, speaks to the House Health Care Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Salem, Ore. Oregon's Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed a new secretary of state. LaVonne Griffin-Valade will take over from Shemia Fagan, who resigned in May after coming under fire for her consultancy work for a marijuana business. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper, File)
Oregon governor names new secretary of state after last one resigned over work for pot industry
Oregon Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek has appointed a new secretary of state. LaVonne Griffin-Valade will take over from Shemia Fagan, who resigned in May after coming under fire for her consultancy work for a marijuana business.
 
FILE - An attendee holds up a sign during a rally calling for an end to the Senate Republican walkout at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on May 11, 2023. Oregon lawmakers have been rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The bills were stalled by the six-week Republican walkout that ended last week. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Oregon lawmakers rush to pass bills backlogged by GOP walkout before end of session
Oregon lawmakers are rushing to approve hundreds of bills and a budget for the next two years before the legislative session ends on Sunday.
 
Cosmetic to critical: Blue states help trans health coverage
Democratic lawmakers in Oregon are advancing a bill that would expand insurance coverage for gender-affirming care to include things like facial hair removal and Adam’s apple reduction surgery.
 