CLAIRE SAVAGE

Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive.
Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it.
The Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971.
National Weather Service teams are surveying storm damage in northeast Illinois, where fierce winds from tornadoes ripped roofs from buildings, downed trees and sent residents scrambling for safety as sirens sounded.
The holiday takes on a different meaning for the Illinois community this year.
Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence.
Young people are confined to cells the size of parking spaces up to 23 hours per day alone, with fluorescent lights that never turn off, at Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Illinois.
The American Library Association’s annual conference is underway in Chicago, where librarians are discussing topics including countering book challenges, fighting legislative censorship, and ensuring information access and the freedom to read.