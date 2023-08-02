CLAIRE SAVAGE

Savage covers issues that affect young people in Illinois
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head
Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive.
 
Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say
Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it.
 
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality has been categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. The EPA says extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday, July 17, or were experiencing it by midafternoon. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
The Environmental Protection Agency says extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon.
 
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971.
 
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area
National Weather Service teams are surveying storm damage in northeast Illinois, where fierce winds from tornadoes ripped roofs from buildings, downed trees and sent residents scrambling for safety as sirens sounded.
 
People participate in a community walk in Highland Park, Ill., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city's annual parade, community members are planning to honor the victims and reclaim the space to move forward. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Highland Park residents walk parade route where 7 were killed in Fourth of July shooting
The holiday takes on a different meaning for the Illinois community this year.
 
Mayah Zamora, second from left, a survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, poses for a photo with her mom Christina, left, dad Ruben, and brother Zach, right, at their home in San Antonio, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Besides medical bills and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of other changes that show how thoroughly their lives have been upended by violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence.
 
This photo provided by Kevin Fee, senior special litigation counsel with the ACLU of Illinois, shows the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Ill., May 3, 2023. (Kevin Fee/ACLU of Illinois via AP)
Children face solitary confinement in cells at Illinois juvenile detention facility, ACLU says
Young people are confined to cells the size of parking spaces up to 23 hours per day alone, with fluorescent lights that never turn off, at Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center in Benton, Illinois.
 
CORRECTS YEAR TO 2023 - School librarian Jamie Gregory, from South Carolina, displays two books that have been repeatedly challenged in the United States, while seated at the Banned Books from the Big Chair station at the American Library Association's annual conference in Chicago, June 24, 2023. The two books are: "Gender Queer," by Maia Kobabe, and "Out of Darkness," by Ashley Hope Pérez. (AP Photo/Claire Savage)
Librarians train to defend intellectual freedom and fight book bans at Chicago conference
The American Library Association’s annual conference is underway in Chicago, where librarians are discussing topics including countering book challenges, fighting legislative censorship, and ensuring information access and the freedom to read.
 