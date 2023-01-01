COLLEEN LONG

in New York, Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
 
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
President Joe Biden says it is “irresponsible” of an Alabama senator to block confirmation of military officers in protest of a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or reproductive care.
 
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. As Biden heads into 2024, he’s not only running against the Republicans who control the legislative branch, he’s also running against conservatives who dominate the co-equal judicial branch. It’s a subtle, but significant, shift in approach toward the nation’s highest court — treating it more like a political entity. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say.
 
Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday. (Anthony Peltier via AP)
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine, Biden briefed on investigation
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there.
 
Gov. Wes Moore speaks to the media during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, to meet residents following a mass shooting several days earlier that killed two people and injured multiple others. Moore was joined by, from left, Sen. Ben Cardin, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, first lady Dawn Moore, Del. Luke Clippinger, Senate President Bill Ferguson, Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)
Gun violence claims lives at gatherings over the July Fourth holiday
A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the U.S. and highlighting the challenges police face at preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside.
 
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Secret Service found cocaine at the White House, AP sources say
A preliminary test has shown that a suspicious substance found at the White House on Sunday was cocaine. That’s according to two law enforcement officials.
 
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case denies retaliating against IRS agent who talked to House GOP
The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington.
 
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House as the Nordic nation seeks to join NATO
President Joe Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
 
Air Force Master Sgt. and chef Opal Poullard, left, and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. and chef Dustin Lewis, right, pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023. Poullard and Lewis were crowned "Chopped" champions during first lady Jill Biden's appearance on the season finale of the Food Network's Chopped "Military Salute." They will serve as guest chefs at the White House Navy Mess ahead of the 4th of July holiday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Jill Biden hosts military chefs crowned ‘Chopped’ champs for guest stint in White House Navy Mess
Two military chefs crowned champions on the Food Network’s “Chopped” have been cooking up their specialties in the White House Navy Mess.
 
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden offers new student debt relief plan, lashes out at GOP after Supreme Court ruling
President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort.
 
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officials say, Taylor Taranto, a man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president's home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near Barack Obama’s Washington home
Law enforcement officials say a man who had explosives materials and weapons and was wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S.
 
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Chicago. Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea, the White House said Wednesday after indents from the mask were visible on his face. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea
The White House says President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea.
 
President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive rights during an event in Washington, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
As Biden rallies for abortion rights, conservatives a mile away are pushing a 15-week national ban
President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris smile during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Planned Parenthood, Emily’s List and NARAL-Pro Choice America endorse Joe Biden in 2024 race
Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024.
 
President Joe Biden speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The Washington Monument is seen in the distance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights
President Joe Biden has pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out a series of new business deals in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit.
 
Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat.
 
Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed
The three-month summer stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes.
 
ACLU argues pregnant women wrongly returned to Mexico
Civil rights groups are seeking an investigation by Homeland Security’s watchdog into the practice of sending pregnant women back over the U.S.
 
US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday the federal government will resume executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003, ending an informal moratorium even as the nation sees a broad shift away from capital punishment.
 
Trump struggles with a growing problem on the border
President Donald Trump has become increasingly frustrated by his inability to do more to halt the swelling numbers of migrants entering the United States.
 
Death of 7-year-old on border raises questions
The death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl raises troubling questions. How well are U.S. authorities prepared for the growing number of Central American families and children showing up at the border with Mexico.
 
Immigrants refuse aid for fear it will doom green card hopes
Immigrants and their advocates are scrambling to figure out what it would mean if the Trump administration adopts a proposal that would reject many more immigrants for green cards if they ever received public assistance.
 
Police probing whether suspect in NYC murder killed others
Law enforcement officials are looking into whether a man arrested in the killing of a New York woman he met on a dating app may have killed others.
 
Once US murder capital, NYC close to record low in homicides
Even after two terror attacks and a motorist’s deadly rampage through Times Square, New York City is on track to smash its modern-era low for homicides.
 
CSI for animals: Forensic vets battle pet abuse, neglect
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has three forensic veterinarians on staff dedicated to capturing evidence to punish animal abusers.
 
Police sketch artists still nab bad guys with pencil, paper
There are only about 100 full-time forensic artists left in the United States, plying a throwback trade that relies on the skill of getting often-traumatized people to open up and talk about a horrific crime.
 
City reaches $5.9 million settlement in chokehold death case
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold reached a $5.9 million settlement with the city on Monday, days before the anniversary of his death.
 
Debris believed to be from 9/11 plane is from wing
NEW YORK (AP) — The rusted metal aircraft part believed to be from one of the hijacked jetliners that slammed into the World Trade Center in the Sept. 11 attacks came from a wing, not landing gear, police said Monday.
 
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide by NY cop
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer shot her 1-year-old son, the baby’s father and then herself in an apparent double murder-suicide at her home Monday morning, police said.
 