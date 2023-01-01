COLLEEN LONG

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
President Joe Biden says it is “irresponsible” of an Alabama senator to block confirmation of military officers in protest of a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or reproductive care.
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say.
Secondary test of powder found in West Wing lobby shows it’s cocaine, Biden briefed on investigation
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there.
A rash of shootings as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July is spiking fears in communities across the U.S. and highlighting the challenges police face at preventing such violence as temperatures warm and festivities move outside.
A preliminary test has shown that a suspicious substance found at the White House on Sunday was cocaine. That’s according to two law enforcement officials.
The federal prosecutor leading the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is pushing back against claims that he was blocked from pursuing criminal charges in Los Angeles and Washington.
President Joe Biden will host Sweden’s prime minister at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity as the United States presses for the Nordic nation’s entry into NATO.
Two military chefs crowned champions on the Food Network’s “Chopped” have been cooking up their specialties in the White House Navy Mess.
President Joe Biden vowed Friday to push ahead with a new plan providing student loan relief for millions of borrowers while blaming Republican “hypocrisy” for triggering the day’s Supreme Court decision that wiped out his original effort.
Law enforcement officials say a man who had explosives materials and weapons and was wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S.
The White House says President Joe Biden has started using a continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine at night to help with sleep apnea.
President Joe Biden is banking on reproductive rights to be a galvanizing issue for voters in 2024.
Three top reproductive rights groups are endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection in 2024.
Biden and Modi cheer booming economic ties in visit that also reckoned with India’s record on rights
President Joe Biden has pronounced the U.S.-India relationship never stronger and rolled out a series of new business deals in welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit.
President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat.
The three-month summer stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes.
Civil rights groups are seeking an investigation by Homeland Security’s watchdog into the practice of sending pregnant women back over the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday the federal government will resume executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003, ending an informal moratorium even as the nation sees a broad shift away from capital punishment.
President Donald Trump has become increasingly frustrated by his inability to do more to halt the swelling numbers of migrants entering the United States.
The death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl raises troubling questions. How well are U.S. authorities prepared for the growing number of Central American families and children showing up at the border with Mexico.
Immigrants and their advocates are scrambling to figure out what it would mean if the Trump administration adopts a proposal that would reject many more immigrants for green cards if they ever received public assistance.
Law enforcement officials are looking into whether a man arrested in the killing of a New York woman he met on a dating app may have killed others.
Even after two terror attacks and a motorist’s deadly rampage through Times Square, New York City is on track to smash its modern-era low for homicides.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has three forensic veterinarians on staff dedicated to capturing evidence to punish animal abusers.
There are only about 100 full-time forensic artists left in the United States, plying a throwback trade that relies on the skill of getting often-traumatized people to open up and talk about a horrific crime.
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of a black man who died after being placed in a white police officer’s chokehold reached a $5.9 million settlement with the city on Monday, days before the anniversary of his death.
NEW YORK (AP) — The rusted metal aircraft part believed to be from one of the hijacked jetliners that slammed into the World Trade Center in the Sept. 11 attacks came from a wing, not landing gear, police said Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer shot her 1-year-old son, the baby’s father and then herself in an apparent double murder-suicide at her home Monday morning, police said.