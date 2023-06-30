COLLIN BINKLEY

Collin is a national education reporter
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
A Biden plan cuts student loan payments for millions to $0. Will it be the next legal battle?
This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever.
 
Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University facing over $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday's 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
What will Biden’s new plan mean for borrowers set to begin paying back their student loans?
After the Supreme Court effectively killed President Biden’s student debt forgiveness proposal, he’s trying again using a different legal approach.
 
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. Days after the Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions, activists say they will sue Harvard over its use of legacy preferences for children of alumni. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling challenge legacy admissions at Harvard
A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni.
 
Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to stop favoring applicants with family ties to alumni.
 
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan.
 
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling leaves colleges looking for new ways to promote diversity
The Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity.
 
Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Affirmative action is out in higher education. What comes next for college admissions?
Colleges across the country will be forced to stop considering race in admissions under Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, ending affirmative action policies that date back decades.
 
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Here’s how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan.
 
Beka Favela stands for a portrait at her Westmont, Ill., apartment, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in the fall. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Student loan payments will start again soon. The Supreme Court’s ruling means higher bills for many
After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in the fall.
 
US eases student loan relief for those with disabilities
The U.S. Education Department is temporarily relaxing the rules of a student loan forgiveness program that’s meant to help people with disabilities but that critics say carries overly burdensome rules.
 
Amid pandemic, fewer students seek federal aid for college
The number of high school seniors applying for federal college aid plummeted in the first weeks of the pandemic and still remain below last year’s levels.
 
Amid virus, US students look to colleges closer to home
As students across the U.S. make college plans for this fall, some universities are seeing surging interest from students in their states looking to stay close to home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Education Department targets employers over wage garnishment
The U.S. Education Department says it’s ramping up efforts to contact more than 37,000 employers who have improperly continued to garnish wages from workers who have fallen behind on their student loans.
 
Ex-pharmaceutical exec to be sentenced for pushing opioid
The founder of an Arizona pharmaceutical company has arrived at federal court in Boston to be sentenced for orchestrating a bribery and kickback scheme that prosecutors said helped fuel the opioid crisis.
 
Democrats, DeVos clash in fiery hearing that turned personal
The Education Department is accusing House Democrats of putting on a “cheap political show” at a hearing in which a lawmaker lashed out at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
 
Former vineyard owner gets 5 months in college bribery case
The former owner of a California wine business has been sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scheme.
 
Lawyer gets 1 month for paying to rig daughter’s ACT exam
The former chairman of a global law firm has been sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam.
 
US is urged to end probe of Middle East studies program
The American Civil Liberties Union is pushing the U.S. Education Department to drop its investigation into a Middle East studies program the agency says has focused too much on the “positive aspects of Islam” and misused grant money.
 
‘I was stupid': Huffman gets 14 days in college scam
Felicity Huffman has become the first parent sentenced in a college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected mothers and fathers.
 
Report: Confusing rules deny loan forgiveness to students
A federal report finds that the vast majority of applications for a student loan forgiveness program are still being rejected, even after Congress set aside $700 million to temporarily expand the program.
 
DeVos: Efforts to boycott Israel are a ‘pernicious threat’
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says a movement to boycott Israel has become a “pernicious threat” and a source of anti-Semitism college campuses.
 
College admissions scandal: Where the cases stand
BOSTON (AP) — Hollywood stars. Business executives. Top collegiate coaches.

Two months ago, federal prosecutors announced dozens of charges against wealthy parents, college sports coaches and others accused of participating in a sweeping admissions cheating scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”
 
Proposed order on campus speech follows wave of complaints
President Donald Trump’s proposed executive order to protect free speech on college campuses follows a growing number of complaints from conservatives that the nation’s universities are attempting to silence them.
 
MIT report recommends against cutting ties with Saudi Arabia
An MIT review of the school’s ties to Saudi Arabia has concluded that it should not break with the kingdom following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
 
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is restoring federal recognition of an accrediting group that oversees dozens of for-profit colleges but was shut down by the Obama administration.
 
Q&A: Harvard’s new president on challenges, ideals
Harvard University’s 29th president is officially taking the reins. Lawrence Bacow has been on the job since July but participated in a ceremonial inauguration Friday at the Ivy League school in Massachusetts.
 
Schools fret as teens take to vaping, even in classrooms
Schools and health officials across the U.S. are struggling to curb what they say is an epidemic of underage vaping.
 
Study: Racist messages land on campuses in surging numbers
A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.
 
Fond letter from Einstein to his son goes up for auction
A heartfelt letter physicist Albert Einstein wrote to his son about what he thought was a breakthrough in his career is up for sale through a Boston auction house.
 
Looking to future, more NCAA athletes seek own trademarks
BOSTON (AP) — Like their counterparts in the pros, more college football stars are starting to snatch up trademark rights to their names, nicknames and fan slogans.
 