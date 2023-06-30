COLLIN BINKLEY

This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever.
After the Supreme Court effectively killed President Biden’s student debt forgiveness proposal, he’s trying again using a different legal approach.
A civil rights legal group is challenging legacy admissions at Harvard University, saying the practice discriminates against students of color by giving an unfair boost to the mostly white children of alumni.
In the wake of a Supreme Court decision that removes race from the admissions process, colleges are coming under renewed pressure to stop favoring applicants with family ties to alumni.
The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan.
The Supreme Court has sent shockwaves through higher education with a landmark decision that struck down affirmative action and left colleges across the nation searching for new ways to promote student diversity.
Colleges across the country will be forced to stop considering race in admissions under Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling, ending affirmative action policies that date back decades.
An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan.
After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in the fall.
The U.S. Education Department is temporarily relaxing the rules of a student loan forgiveness program that’s meant to help people with disabilities but that critics say carries overly burdensome rules.
The number of high school seniors applying for federal college aid plummeted in the first weeks of the pandemic and still remain below last year’s levels.
As students across the U.S. make college plans for this fall, some universities are seeing surging interest from students in their states looking to stay close to home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Education Department says it’s ramping up efforts to contact more than 37,000 employers who have improperly continued to garnish wages from workers who have fallen behind on their student loans.
The founder of an Arizona pharmaceutical company has arrived at federal court in Boston to be sentenced for orchestrating a bribery and kickback scheme that prosecutors said helped fuel the opioid crisis.
The Education Department is accusing House Democrats of putting on a “cheap political show” at a hearing in which a lawmaker lashed out at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
The former owner of a California wine business has been sentenced to five months in prison for his role in the college admissions scheme.
The former chairman of a global law firm has been sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to rig his daughter’s ACT exam.
The American Civil Liberties Union is pushing the U.S. Education Department to drop its investigation into a Middle East studies program the agency says has focused too much on the “positive aspects of Islam” and misused grant money.
Felicity Huffman has become the first parent sentenced in a college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy and well-connected mothers and fathers.
A federal report finds that the vast majority of applications for a student loan forgiveness program are still being rejected, even after Congress set aside $700 million to temporarily expand the program.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says a movement to boycott Israel has become a “pernicious threat” and a source of anti-Semitism college campuses.
BOSTON (AP) — Hollywood stars. Business executives. Top collegiate coaches.
Two months ago, federal prosecutors announced dozens of charges against wealthy parents, college sports coaches and others accused of participating in a sweeping admissions cheating scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”
President Donald Trump’s proposed executive order to protect free speech on college campuses follows a growing number of complaints from conservatives that the nation’s universities are attempting to silence them.
An MIT review of the school’s ties to Saudi Arabia has concluded that it should not break with the kingdom following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is restoring federal recognition of an accrediting group that oversees dozens of for-profit colleges but was shut down by the Obama administration.
Harvard University’s 29th president is officially taking the reins. Lawrence Bacow has been on the job since July but participated in a ceremonial inauguration Friday at the Ivy League school in Massachusetts.
Schools and health officials across the U.S. are struggling to curb what they say is an epidemic of underage vaping.
A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.
A heartfelt letter physicist Albert Einstein wrote to his son about what he thought was a breakthrough in his career is up for sale through a Boston auction house.
BOSTON (AP) — Like their counterparts in the pros, more college football stars are starting to snatch up trademark rights to their names, nicknames and fan slogans.