CORA LEWIS

Lewis covers personal finance and economic news.
File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. With the help of technology, scammers are tricking Americans out of more money than ever before. But there are steps you can take to keep your money and information safe. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
Business for scammers is booming. The most recent Federal Trade Commission data from 2022 shows that reported consumer losses to fraud totaled $8.8 billion.
 
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Federal Reserve’s expected move Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FILE)
The Federal Reserve keeps raising rates. That means it’s harder to get a car loan
The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to raise interest rates for the 11th time could once again send ripple effects across the economy.
 
Jordan Braithwaite, 21, center, an undergrad at Grambling State University facing over $10,000 in student loans, demonstrates outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. A sharply divided Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. Conservative justices were in the majority in Friday's 6-3 decision that effectively killed the $400 billion plan that President Joe Biden announced last year. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
What will Biden’s new plan mean for borrowers set to begin paying back their student loans?
After the Supreme Court effectively killed President Biden’s student debt forgiveness proposal, he’s trying again using a different legal approach.
 
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you
The Supreme Court has ruled the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debt, effectively killing the $400 billion plan.
 
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Here’s how to prepare to start paying back your student loans when the pandemic payment freeze ends
An estimated 43 million borrowers who could have seen their student loan balances decreased or erased will now resume their original payments in the fall, following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s debt forgiveness plan.
 
File - Columbia University class of 2020 graduates pose for photographs on Commencement Day on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in New York. After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on student loan payments will end in late August. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. What happens if you don’t?
After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It may seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits.
 