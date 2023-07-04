DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Darlene Superville covers The White House
FILE - First lady Jill Biden rides a bicycle along the beach at Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find ‘inner strength.’ The first lady attends spin classes when she's on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home. She jogs on the White House driveway. Biden also takes barre classes and rides a Peloton bike. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Jill Biden says exercise including spin classes and jogging helps her find ‘inner strength’
Jill Biden says exercise helps her find “inner strength.” The first lady attends spin classes when she’s on the road. She rides a bicycle near her Delaware beach home.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten its officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January. At least one biting incident required a trip to the hospital for the injured officer. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Biden’s dog Commander has bitten Secret Service officers 10 times in four months, records show
Secret Service records show that President Joe Biden’s dog Commander has bitten or attacked agency officers stationed at the White House 10 times between October 2022 and January.
 
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. Biden will join other VIPs and speak at a ceremony Tuesday, July 25, at the headquarters of the United Nations Scientific, Educational and Cultural Organization. The American flag will be raised to mark the U.S. return to membership after a five-year absence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Oui, oui: Jill Biden is in Paris to mark the US return to the UN’s educational and scientific agency
First lady Jill Biden is in France to help mark the United States’ return to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
 
FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
 
President Joe Biden talks with Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, second from left, as he tours a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., left, and Steinar Nerbovik, CEO of Philadelphia Shipyard, Inc., third from right, look on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia’s shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future.
 
First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event with the National Education Association in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jill Biden welcomes proposal for Medicare to pay for navigation services for cancer patients
Jill Biden is welcoming a federal proposal to have Medicare pay for navigation services for cancer patients.
 
Air Force Master Sgt. and chef Opal Poullard, left, and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. and chef Dustin Lewis, right, pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023. Poullard and Lewis were crowned "Chopped" champions during first lady Jill Biden's appearance on the season finale of the Food Network's Chopped "Military Salute." They will serve as guest chefs at the White House Navy Mess ahead of the 4th of July holiday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Jill Biden hosts military chefs crowned ‘Chopped’ champs for guest stint in White House Navy Mess
Two military chefs crowned champions on the Food Network’s “Chopped” have been cooking up their specialties in the White House Navy Mess.
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
India’s Modi brings comedy game to big White House dinner in his honor
Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more have made the guest list for Thursday’s big White House dinner.
 
First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms
Melania Trump says her and the president’s 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents.
 
Trump says he looks like Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump says he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger — and he likes it.
 
White House imposes coronavirus travel ban on Brazil
The White House has broadened its travel ban against countries hard-hit by the coronavirus by denying admission to foreigners who have been in Brazil in the two weeks before they sought entry to the U.S.
 
White House moves to protect Trump, staff from coronavirus
Staff and journalists entering the White House complex are being greeted with a thermometer placed near the forehead to check their temperatures.
 
Teens to share their vaping experiences with Melania Trump
Melania Trump will hear directly from teens and young adults about their experiences with electronic cigarettes and vaping.
 
Melania Trump breaks ground on White House tennis pavilion
Melania Trump has announced construction of a White House tennis pavilion that she says will provide a “functional recreational area for all First Families to enjoy.”
 
First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth
Melania Trump is calling on companies to stop marketing e-cigarettes to children, saying they’re addictive and dangerous.
 
Green and gold for Australia at Trump’s 2nd state dinner
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will dine on filet of Dover sole under the stars in a Rose Garden arrayed in shades of green and gold in tribute to his country’s national colors when President Donald Trump hosts his first state dinner in more than a year on Friday.
 
White House upgrade: First lady’s done a lot with the place
The White House has been getting an upgrade under first lady Melania Trump. Guests at Friday’s State Dinner for the prime minister of Australia will see new wall fabric in the Red Room, repurposed curtains in the Green Room and restored furniture in the Blue Room, among other improvements.
 
On 9/11, Trump consoles victims, has tough words for Taliban
Like his two most immediate predecessors, President Donald Trump marked the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in a speech at the Pentagon, and like them, still unable to end America’s longest war, in Afghanistan.
 
Trump says new agreement with EU will boost beef exports
President Donald Trump celebrated a new agreement Friday that is projected to increase beef exports to the European Union by more than $270 million a year once it is fully in place.
 
House condemns Trump ‘racist’ tweets in extraordinary rebuke
In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led U.S. House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist comments” against four congresswomen of color.
 
Trump calls America’s story ‘the greatest political journey’
President Donald Trump says the rain knocked out his teleprompter during his July Fourth speech from the Lincoln Memorial.
 
Trump to honor US military during Fourth of July address
President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July address to the nation will honor America’s armed forces. Federal lawmakers, local officials and others have expressed concern that Trump could mar what traditionally is a nonpartisan celebration of the nation’s founding by delivering an overtly political speec
 
Construction to begin soon on taller White House fence
The White House is getting a new fence, almost double its current height, to help keep intruders out.
 
All not in favor of Trump’s Buckingham Palace dinner date
President Donald Trump has finally gotten a date on the calendar for a state dinner at Buckingham Palace.
 
Trump opens Easter Egg Roll with talk of economy, military
President Donald Trump blew a whistle and sent spoon-wielding kids into a frenzy Monday as they used the wooden utensils to coax hard-boiled eggs to the finish line during the annual Easter Egg Roll.
 
Trump signs major public lands, conservation bill into law
President Donald Trump has signed a wide-ranging public lands bill that creates five new national monuments and expands several national parks.
 
Trump’s band of ‘my generals’ is disbanding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s band of “my generals” is disbanding.

A political novice, Trump took office nearly two years ago gushing about the retired military leaders who had agreed to serve in his administration: retired four-star Marine Corps Gen.
 
Melania Trump gives gifts at Marine Corps Reserve toy drive
Melania Trump highlighted the spirit of giving Tuesday by sorting toys and making Christmas cards for an annual toy drive held by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
 
Parkland shooting victim’s dad joins Trump for Hanukkah
The father of a Florida school shooting victim has helped the White House celebrate Hanukkah, lauding President Donald Trump as a “fighter” who has “retaken Washington for the American people.”
 
Melania Trump forges ahead as first lady with Africa trip
Melania Trump is heading off to Africa on her first big international trip without the president. She departed Washington on Monday on a seven-day trip that will take her to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.
 