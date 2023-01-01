DAVID BAUDER

Few artists could match Tony Bennett’s ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice.
Google says it is in the early stages of developing tools that use artificial intelligence to help journalists write stories and headlines.
Even in a year when media layoffs seem a daily part of the news, the firing of three Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists in a single day was a gut punch.
A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
For singer Norah Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience.
Fox News brought cake, balloons and fake mustaches to the set of “Fox & ”Friends” to pay tribute to Geraldo Rivera on Friday.
The BBC is more aggressively bringing “open source” reporting and efforts to expose disinformation to its day-to-day reporting, a move that signals a potential shift in journalism’s embrace of new technology.
Ryan Seacrest earned a plum gig this week, replacing the retiring Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”
Following the news can be relentlessly depressing, so much that some people use that as an excuse for avoiding it.
The two leading GOP presidential contenders had very different interview experiences with Fox News this past week.
Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television from the 1950s through the 1990s, has died.
Two television doctors — Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil — find themselves trying to explain comments made on Fox News Channel about the coronavirus. Dr.
Liberty University in Virginia is pressing trespassing charges against two journalists who worked on stories questioning the evangelical college’s decision to remain partially open during the coronavirus epidemic.
Late-night comics got experience Thursday night doing shows with virtually no audience, except for paid staffers.
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is launching a new television talk show, just in time for the Super Tuesday primary election.
Songwriter Patterson Hood says it’s a little demoralizing for his band, the Drive-By Truckers, to be releasing angry songs about Donald Trump’s America just as the president’s impeachment trial is winding down.
Veteran anchor Bill Hemmer formally replaces Shepard Smith at Fox News Channel on Monday, but don’t expect a carbon copy.
Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly says she did the twirl in front of Roger Ailes, too. Kelly was referring to an excruciating scene in the movie ‘Bombshell’ where a young woman is asked by John Lithgow, portraying the late-Fox News boss, to turn around and show off her body.
Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died.
An upcoming ‘Meet the Press’ special is taking a look at political disinformation. Host Chuck Todd says the special was in the works even before his interviews with two Republican senators made its pertinence clear.
Following the impeachment story is a far different experiences for readers of prominent regional newspapers, depending on whether they seek out digital or newsprint products.
Nielsen says the LSU-Alabama game had the highest ratings for any regular season college football game in eight years.
Of the 49 returning shows on the big broadcast networks, only three have more live viewers this season than they had in 2018.
CNN has rejected two campaign ads that President Trump sought to buy on the network, and accepted one. CNN says the two rejected ads aren’t factual.
NEW YORK (AP) — He may be A spy. But is he THE spy?
That’s the question bedeviling news organizations reporting on a story about the U.S. extracting a Russian official who provided information about Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential election.
For the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, HBO has made a short film that explains what happened in 2001 to young people.
Billy Bush has been given a second chance as a TV host three years after his firing by NBC. The firing came on the heels of the release of an ‘Access Hollywood’ tape that showed Donald Trump’s lewd conversation with the host.
The Committee to Protect Journalists offers advice to journalists to protect themselves against harassment, particularly online.
CBS is saying goodbye to Bianna Golodryga, who has been the fourth hosts of its “CBS This Morning” show since only last fall.
It’s been a rough journey for Jenny Lewis’ first solo album in five years. Her mother died, she ended a 12-year relationship, and embarked upon a three-year journey around the country.