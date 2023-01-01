DAVID BAUDER

David is a national media writer.
FILE - Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on April 26, 2015 in New Orleans. Bennett died Friday, July 21, 2023. at age 96. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Few artists could match Tony Bennett’s ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice.
 
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. Google says, Thursday, July 20, 2023, it is in the early stages of developing artificial intelligence tools to help journalists write stories and headlines, and has discussed its ideas with leaders in the news industry. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Google says it’s developing tools to help journalists create headlines, stories
Google says it is in the early stages of developing tools that use artificial intelligence to help journalists write stories and headlines.
 
FILE - Charlotte Observer editorial cartoonist Kevin Siers, right, gets a hug from a co-worker as the newsroom as they celebrate Siers winning the Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Cartooning at the newspaper in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, April 14, 2014. Siers was among three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists who were laid off last week. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Editorial cartoonists’ firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
Even in a year when media layoffs seem a daily part of the news, the firing of three Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists in a single day was a gut punch.
 
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Wednesday, July 12, saying the network made him a scapegoat for the Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
A former Trump supporter who got caught up in a January 6 conspiracy theory sues Fox News
A former Donald Trump supporter who became the center of a conspiracy theory about Jan. 6, 2021, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News.
 
FILE - Singer-songwriter Norah Jones poses for a portrait in upstate New York on June 8, 2020. For Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience. Now a decade old, the album stands out as a little gem. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
For Norah Jones, ‘Little Broken Hearts’ gives a lesson in making the most of a bad experience
For singer Norah Jones, the “Little Broken Hearts” album is a lesson in making the most of a bad experience.
 
FILE - Geraldo Rivera attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration on May 17, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Fox ushers out Geraldo Rivera with tribute as he says he was fired from ‘The Five’
Fox News brought cake, balloons and fake mustaches to the set of “Fox & ”Friends” to pay tribute to Geraldo Rivera on Friday.
 
FILE - Deborah Turness attend the International Women's Media Foundation's 26th Annual Courage in Journalism Awardsin New York on Oct. 21, 2015. BBC News is introducing a new BBC Verify unit. Turness, BBC News chief executive officer, says it is an attempt by the news organization to be more transparent in its reporting. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
BBC News effort tries to popularize new reporting methods, boost transparency
The BBC is more aggressively bringing “open source” reporting and efforts to expose disinformation to its day-to-day reporting, a move that signals a potential shift in journalism’s embrace of new technology.
 
FILE - Johnna Goodwin, left, watches as Donna Handel, right, reacts after winning on "Wheel of Fortune," with host Pat Sajak during a taping of the game show in Philadelphia on April 17, 1999. The game show was in Philadelphia for the weekend taping a week's worth of shows. Ryan Seacrest will replace the retiring Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.” (AP Photo/William Thomas Cain, File)
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous
Ryan Seacrest earned a plum gig this week, replacing the retiring Pat Sajak as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”
 
FILE - People walk by the CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street in New York on April 20, 2023. CBS News has asked all of its local stations to become proficient in “solutions journalism,” a story-telling method that has taken off in the past decade to counter people who think reporters are obsessed with bad news. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
CBS News effort shows the growth in solutions journalism to combat bad news fatigue
Following the news can be relentlessly depressing, so much that some people use that as an excuse for avoiding it.
 
FILE - Bret Baier appears during a Fox News town-hall style event in Bethlehem, Pa., on April 15, 2019. Fox News aired a Baier interview with former President Donald Tump in two parts Monday and Tuesday, where Baier pressed the former president about his indictment on hoarding confidential documents and pushed back on Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Trump, DeSantis interviews show Fox influence on GOP field still strong despite troubled year
The two leading GOP presidential contenders had very different interview experiences with Fox News this past week.
 
Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television from the 1950s through the 1990s, has died.
 
TV doctors Oz and Phil explaining controversial Fox comments
Two television doctors — Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil — find themselves trying to explain comments made on Fox News Channel about the coronavirus. Dr.
 
Liberty University pressing charges against journalists
Liberty University in Virginia is pressing trespassing charges against two journalists who worked on stories questioning the evangelical college’s decision to remain partially open during the coronavirus epidemic.
 
Late-night comics adjust to shows without an audience
Late-night comics got experience Thursday night doing shows with virtually no audience, except for paid staffers.
 
Sean Spicer joining cable TV talk show fray on NewsMax
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is launching a new television talk show, just in time for the Super Tuesday primary election.
 
Southern band takes on Trump as impeachment vote nears
Songwriter Patterson Hood says it’s a little demoralizing for his band, the Drive-By Truckers, to be releasing angry songs about Donald Trump’s America just as the president’s impeachment trial is winding down.
 
Fox’s Bill Hemmer replaces, but won’t copy, Shepard Smith
Veteran anchor Bill Hemmer formally replaces Shepard Smith at Fox News Channel on Monday, but don’t expect a carbon copy.
 
Megyn Kelly says she did ‘twirl’ before Roger Ailes, too
Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly says she did the twirl in front of Roger Ailes, too. Kelly was referring to an excruciating scene in the movie ‘Bombshell’ where a young woman is asked by John Lithgow, portraying the late-Fox News boss, to turn around and show off her body.
 
DJ Don Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79
Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died.
 
‘Meet the Press’ to shine light on political disinformation
An upcoming ‘Meet the Press’ special is taking a look at political disinformation. Host Chuck Todd says the special was in the works even before his interviews with two Republican senators made its pertinence clear.
 
Impeachment story illustrates news industry changes
Following the impeachment story is a far different experiences for readers of prominent regional newspapers, depending on whether they seek out digital or newsprint products.
 
LSU-Alabama game a big winner for CBS over the weekend
Nielsen says the LSU-Alabama game had the highest ratings for any regular season college football game in eight years.
 
Only 3 returning big network shows see rise in live viewers
Of the 49 returning shows on the big broadcast networks, only three have more live viewers this season than they had in 2018.
 
CNN rejects 2 campaign ads from Trump, accepts 1
CNN has rejected two campaign ads that President Trump sought to buy on the network, and accepted one. CNN says the two rejected ads aren’t factual.
 
Russian spy case provides test for news outlets
NEW YORK (AP) — He may be A spy. But is he THE spy?

That’s the question bedeviling news organizations reporting on a story about the U.S. extracting a Russian official who provided information about Kremlin interference in the 2016 presidential election.
 
HBO produces documentary to help kids understand 9/11
For the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, HBO has made a short film that explains what happened in 2001 to young people.
 
Billy Bush gets a second chance at TV show after firing
Billy Bush has been given a second chance as a TV host three years after his firing by NBC. The firing came on the heels of the release of an ‘Access Hollywood’ tape that showed Donald Trump’s lewd conversation with the host.
 
Steps outlined for journalists to protect against harassment
The Committee to Protect Journalists offers advice to journalists to protect themselves against harassment, particularly online.
 
CBS says Bianna Golodryga leaving morning show, network
CBS is saying goodbye to Bianna Golodryga, who has been the fourth hosts of its “CBS This Morning” show since only last fall.
 
A rough journey to new music for Jenny Lewis
It’s been a rough journey for Jenny Lewis’ first solo album in five years. Her mother died, she ended a 12-year relationship, and embarked upon a three-year journey around the country.
 