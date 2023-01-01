DAVID BRANDT

James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career. A 49th overall pick from Miami, he carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams.
The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with hazing issues over the past decade.
Major League Baseball has made the games faster, the bases bigger and defense a little bit harder. Now, if it could only do something about those stubborn strikeouts.
Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses.
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
There was a time in Brittney Griner’s life when a mid-season coaching change might have been tough to handle.
The percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball has been on the decline for decades, but prospects at MLB’s Draft Combine this week think that may soon change.
Thanks to their recent success, the five teams in the NBA’s Pacific Division weren’t necessarily trying to draft one of the next generation’s hardwood superstars on Thursday night.
A diversity report finds that Major League Baseball showed a modest increase in its overall hiring practices. The improvement is attributed to gender diversity.
The Arizona Cardinals surprised a lot of the NFL when they landed elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans.
The Phoenix Suns say that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss at least the next four weeks.
Giancarlo Stanton’s intimidating presence was missing from the middle of the Yankees’ lineup for a big chunk of 2019 because of an injury-filled season.
Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season.
New Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe has gone through his first practice with his team ahead of Toronto’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 on Thursday night.
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.
Some of Major League Baseball’s top prospects are the latest to deal with the good and the bad of a computer-based strike zone that judges balls and strikes.
Devin Booker says a busy offseason for the Phoenix Suns is proof the franchise is serious about ending a playoff drought that’s approaching a decade.
Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Trae Young are among a group of second-year NBA players teams are looking at to become the faces of the franchise.
The Arizona Cardinals may represent the future of the NFL with their rookie quarterback and first-year head coach.
There has been a lot of speculation about what Arizona’s offense will look like under new coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Arizona Cardinals have an intriguing offense, but one of its biggest problems in the preseason has been getting the snap off without being penalized.
Mississippi State’s ability to stay competitive in the Southeastern Conference Western Division will likely hinge on its ability to get more offensive production, especially in the passing game.
Mississippi coach Matt Luke is thrilled to have a full scholarship allotment and the opportunity to qualify for a bowl game after a two-year postseason ban because of NCAA rules violations.