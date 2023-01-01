DAVID BRANDT

Sports Reporter based in Phoenix
FILE - Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones speaks to the media regarding the firing of Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Phoenix. Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career, a 49th overall pick out of Miami who carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams. His second career as an NBA executive is showing similar long-term strength. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Suns GM James Jones carving out valuable role in new owner Mat Ishbia’s leadership team
James Jones was a survivor during his 14-year NBA career. A 49th overall pick from Miami, he carved out a reputation as a valuable role player, contributing to three championship teams.
 
FILE - In this July 24, 2013 file photo, Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito (68) and tackle Jonathan Martin (71) stand on the field during an NFL football practice in Davie, Fla. The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with a smattering of hazing issues over the past decade, ranging from NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito's bad behavior to Major League Baseball cracking down on rookies dressing up as women. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Some top US sports leagues have specific anti-hazing policies, others do not
The biggest professional sports leagues in the United States have dealt with hazing issues over the past decade.
 
Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis strikes out swinging to end the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Strikeout numbers are still stubbornly high in MLB despite rules changes
Major League Baseball has made the games faster, the bases bigger and defense a little bit harder. Now, if it could only do something about those stubborn strikeouts.
 
New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, middle, is flanked by Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones and had coach Frank Vogel, right, as Beal holds up a new Suns jersey during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’
Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses.
 
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, and Wander Franco (5) celebrate after scoring on a double hit by Josh Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
 
Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner speaks about recent events, the struggling Mercury team, and the new Mercury interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Griner’s WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
There was a time in Brittney Griner’s life when a mid-season coaching change might have been tough to handle.
 
FILE - Grand Canyon's Homer Bush Jr. bats during the team's NCAA college baseball game against New Mexico on March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Bush — whose dad played in the big leagues for seven seasons for the Blue Jays, Yankees and Marlins — said baseball is doing a better job of being social media savvy. The outfielder just finished his junior season in college at Grand Canyon. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
In its push for more Black US players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon from grassroots efforts
The percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball has been on the decline for decades, but prospects at MLB’s Draft Combine this week think that may soon change.
 
Jalen Hood-Schifino reacts with family and friends after being selected 16th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Talented Pacific Division teams try to grab immediate impact role players at NBA draft
Thanks to their recent success, the five teams in the NBA’s Pacific Division weren’t necessarily trying to draft one of the next generation’s hardwood superstars on Thursday night.
 
Study: MLB nets small gain in diversity hiring, led by women
A diversity report finds that Major League Baseball showed a modest increase in its overall hiring practices. The improvement is attributed to gender diversity.
 
Hopkins not surprised by trade, ready to help Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals surprised a lot of the NFL when they landed elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans.
 
Suns’ Oubre has surgery on knee, out at least 4 weeks
The Phoenix Suns say that forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and will miss at least the next four weeks.
 
Bounce back: MLB veterans to watch in spring games
Giancarlo Stanton’s intimidating presence was missing from the middle of the Yankees’ lineup for a big chunk of 2019 because of an injury-filled season.
 
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season
Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season.
 
Keefe: Toronto has enough talent for quick progress
New Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe has gone through his first practice with his team ahead of Toronto’s game against the Arizona Coyotes.
 
Oubre Jr. scores season-high 30, Suns beat Hawks 128-112
Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-112 on Thursday night.
 
Suns center Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games by NBA
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for a diuretic.
 
MLB’s top prospects deal with good, bad of ‘robot’ umpires
Some of Major League Baseball’s top prospects are the latest to deal with the good and the bad of a computer-based strike zone that judges balls and strikes.
 
Suns push for improvement, build around Booker-Ayton core
Devin Booker says a busy offseason for the Phoenix Suns is proof the franchise is serious about ending a playoff drought that’s approaching a decade.
 
Franchise players? NBA sophomore class full of rising stars
Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Trae Young are among a group of second-year NBA players teams are looking at to become the faces of the franchise.
 
Blast from past: Fitzgerald, Suggs make plays for Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals may represent the future of the NFL with their rookie quarterback and first-year head coach.
 
Kingsbury, Murray ready to debut Air Raid vs. Lions
There has been a lot of speculation about what Arizona’s offense will look like under new coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.
 
Pre-snap claps a problem spot for Cardinals’ offense
The Arizona Cardinals have an intriguing offense, but one of its biggest problems in the preseason has been getting the snap off without being penalized.
 
Mississippi State pushes for better offense under Moorhead
Mississippi State’s ability to stay competitive in the Southeastern Conference Western Division will likely hinge on its ability to get more offensive production, especially in the passing game.
 
Mississippi ready to rebound following NCAA sanctions
Mississippi coach Matt Luke is thrilled to have a full scholarship allotment and the opportunity to qualify for a bowl game after a two-year postseason ban because of NCAA rules violations.
 