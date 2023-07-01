DAVID HAMILTON

AP business reporter

Hamilton is an AP business and technology reporter based in San Francisco.
FILE - The new iPhone 14 smartphones are on display at an Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s red “end call” button might soon be vacating its center position to take up residence one column to the right, it looks like it might have been mostly a false alarm. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
OK, we can relax. The iPhone ‘hang up’ button might not be moving much after all
Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm.
 
FILE - This Aug. 15, 2019, photo shows the HP logo on Hewlett-Packard printer ink cartridges at a store in Manchester, N.H. HP Inc. has failed to shunt aside claims in a lawsuit that it disables scanners and other functions on its multifunction printers whenever the ink runs low. The suit claims that HP's so-called “all-in-one” printers provide consumers no indication the devices require printer ink to scan documents or send faxes. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)
HP fails to derail claims that it bricks scanners on multifunction printers when ink runs low
HP Inc. has failed to shunt aside claims in a lawsuit that it disables scanners and other functions on its multifunction printers whenever the ink runs low.
 
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter ended July 1, 2023, and boosted revenues, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
 
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment. The deal, announced Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 could take Walt Disney Co.-owned ESPN into uncharted waters.(AP Photo/David Kohl, File)
ESPN strikes $1.5B deal to jump into sports betting with Penn Entertainment
Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment.
 
FILE - Manager Nick Reynoza holds a 100-watt incandescent light bulb at Royal Lighting in Los Angeles, Jan. 21, 2011. New federal rules governing the energy efficiency of lighting systems went into full effect Tuesday, effectively ending the sale and manufacture of bulbs that trace their origin to an 1880 Thomas Edison patent. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in this week
Thomas Edison’s pioneering incandescent light bulb, which cast illumination by heating a filament until it glowed, is fading into history.
 
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla income jumps 20%, but shares fall after hours amid profit concerns
Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts can boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results.
 
In this image provided by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, blue threads can be seen in a six shillings Delaware note printed by J. Adams on January 1, 1776. Counterfeiters found it difficult to duplicate the note. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences via AP)
How Benjamin Franklin laid groundwork for the US dollar by foiling early counterfeiters
Benjamin Franklin, the colonial inventor, publisher, diplomat and U.S. founding father, was so busy that it’s easy to lose track of his accomplishments.
 
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot.
 
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in “park” gear. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S.
 
This photo provided by the chipmaker Nvidia shows the company’s HGX H100 module, which can use as many as eight AI chips to train artificial intelligence systems and perform other tasks. Such AI chips are tiny slivers of silicon designed to simplify and speed up the development of artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT, making them one of the hottest items in technology. (Nvidia via AP)
AI chips are hot. Here’s what they are, what they’re for and why investors see gold
The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics.
 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Musk gadfly has a new jet to track - the one used by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new target: Florida Gov.
 
FILE - Elon Musk leave the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San Francisco, Jan. 24, 2023. In a letter issued Thursday, May 18, 2023, a lawyer for Twitter owner Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service's data and demanded an audit from the software giant. The move could foreshadow legal action over earlier Musk allegations that Microsoft and its partner OpenAI "illegally" used Twitter data to develop AI systems. (AP Photo/ Benjamin Fanjoy, File)
Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI
A lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service’s data and demanded an audit from the software giant.
 
FILE - Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships for NBC, at the POSSIBLE marketing conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Musk announced Friday, May 12, 2023, that he's hiring Yaccarino to be the new CEO of San Francisco-based Twitter, which is now called X Corp. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Linda Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter’s new chief executive on Friday.
 
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter launched encrypted messaging Wednesday, May 10, 2023, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely. But its new service is much more of a baby step than a giant leap forward. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Secure messaging arrives on Twitter - sort of. ‘Don’t trust it yet,’ Musk warns
Twitter has launched encrypted messaging, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely.
 
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying the ChatGPT home screen, March 17, 2023, in Boston. Chinese police said they recently detained a ChatGPT user for allegedly using the AI-powered chatbot to create a fake news story about a nonexistent train crash. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
ChatGPT user in China detained for creating and spreading fake news, police say
A ChatGPT user was recently detained by Chinese police for allegedly using the artificial intelligence chatbot to fake a news story reporting a nonexistent train crash.
 
FILE - A display Discord stands at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco, March 22, 2023. The social app Discord, a favorite of gamers, inadvertently fostered internal strife after announcing on Wednesday, May 3, that its millions of members will have to pick new usernames. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Discord forces members to change usernames, discord erupts
Discord is a social app favored by gamers. But it has stirred internal strife after announcing last week that it will force its millions of members to pick new usernames.
 
FILE - A cursor moves over Google's search engine page, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step toward making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Hate passwords? You’re in luck - Google is sidelining them
Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step toward making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services.
 
File - Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton poses at Google's Mountain View, Calif, headquarters on Wednesday, March 25, 2015. Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on the risks or how to prevent disastrous outcomes. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
4 dangers that most worry AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton
Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the “godfather of artificial intelligence,” recently resigned his high-profile job at Google specifically to share his concerns that unchecked AI development could threaten humanity.
 
FILE - An ethereum ATM is seen in Hong Kong, Friday, May 11, 2018. A complex software change enacted Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption — and resulting climate-related pollution. But the transition known as "the merge" is not going to do the trick by itself. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
EXPLAINER: Ethereum is ditching its ‘miners.’ Why?
A major software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption and resulting climate effects.
 
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. Startling new revelations from Twitter's former head of security, Peiter Zatko, have raised serious new questions about the security of the platform's service, its ability to identify and remove fake accounts, and the truthfulness of its statements to users, shareholders and federal regulators. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
5 takeaways from Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko
Startling new revelations from Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, have raised serious questions about the security of the platform’s service, its ability to identify and remove fake accounts, and the truthfulness of its statements to users, shareholders and federal regulators.
 