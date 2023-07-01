DAVID HAMILTON

Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s “end call” button might soon be shifting upward and a column to the right, it looks like the whole thing might have been a false alarm.
HP Inc. has failed to shunt aside claims in a lawsuit that it disables scanners and other functions on its multifunction printers whenever the ink runs low.
Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
Disney-owned ESPN has licensed its brand for use in a sports betting app, striking a deal in which it will receive $1.5 billion and other considerations from Penn Entertainment.
Thomas Edison’s pioneering incandescent light bulb, which cast illumination by heating a filament until it glowed, is fading into history.
Elon Musk’s big bet that Tesla price cuts can boost sales and profits amid increasing competition and poor economic sentiment appears to be yielding mixed results.
Benjamin Franklin, the colonial inventor, publisher, diplomat and U.S. founding father, was so busy that it’s easy to lose track of his accomplishments.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S.
The hottest thing in technology is an unprepossessing sliver of silicon closely related to the chips that power video game graphics.
Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new target: Florida Gov.
A lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service’s data and demanded an audit from the software giant.
Elon Musk sat down in April for an on-stage interview with Linda Yaccarino, the advertising executive he named as Twitter’s new chief executive on Friday.
Twitter has launched encrypted messaging, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely.
A ChatGPT user was recently detained by Chinese police for allegedly using the artificial intelligence chatbot to fake a news story reporting a nonexistent train crash.
Discord is a social app favored by gamers. But it has stirred internal strife after announcing last week that it will force its millions of members to pick new usernames.
Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step toward making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services.
Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the “godfather of artificial intelligence,” recently resigned his high-profile job at Google specifically to share his concerns that unchecked AI development could threaten humanity.
A major software change to the cryptocurrency ethereum holds the potential to dramatically reduce its energy consumption and resulting climate effects.
Startling new revelations from Twitter’s former head of security, Peiter Zatko, have raised serious questions about the security of the platform’s service, its ability to identify and remove fake accounts, and the truthfulness of its statements to users, shareholders and federal regulators.