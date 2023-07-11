DEE-ANN DURBIN

I cover the food and beverage industry.
Shoppers glide past a display of big-screen televisions in a Costco warehouse on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. On Tuesday, July 18, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for June. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
Americans increased their spending last month as inflation eased in many areas, and the job market remained remarkably strong.
 
File - Diet Pepsi Wild Cherry is displayed at a market in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
PepsiCo raises 2023 profit expectations as price hikes offset falling sales volume
PepsiCo saw lower demand for its drinks and snacks in the second quarter but higher prices continued to boost its bottom line.
 
FILE- A Domino's Pizza sign hangs above a location in Hialeah, Fla., Oct. 27, 2016. Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, it is partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
Domino’s signs deal with Uber Eats in a bid to make more dough
Domino’s Pizza said Wednesday it’s partnering with Uber Eats to make deliveries in the U.S. and 27 international markets.
 
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. Spirits giant Diageo says it’s cutting ties with Combs following his move to sue the company over allegations of racism in the handling of his liquor brands, according to a Tuesday, June 27, 2023 court filing. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ dispute with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details
Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce a 2021 agreement that requires Diageo to treat his DeLeon tequila brand “at least as favorably” as its other tequila brands.
 
Andy Fang, DoorDash’s co-founder and chief technology officer, picks up and delivers food orders to customers in downtown San Francisco on Saturday, June 15, 2023. Fang is one of a growing number of executives who work shifts on the front lines of the companies they run. All DoorDash salaried employees are required to make deliveries or work directly with customers or merchants several times a year. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
Your DoorDash driver? He’s the company’s co-founder
When DoorDash began, its three co-founders did all the deliveries themselves. A decade later, they’re still at it.
 
FILE - Jessica Garcia, Erik Garcia and Meara White hold signs in support of Starbucks workers as they watch marchers in the annual Seattle Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Seattle. The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday, June 26, 2023, that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle. The strike will continue through this week and is expected to close or disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Starbucks union says Pride weekend strikes closed 21 US stores
The union organizing Starbucks workers says a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.
 
Bud Light fumbles, but experts say inclusive ads will stay
Bud Light may have fumbled its attempt to broaden its customer base by partnering with a transgender influencer.
 
US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing
Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.
 
US restaurants expect big changes when their doors reopen
U.S. restaurants are thinking ahead to the day when their dining room doors reopen to a changed world.
 
Kraft Heinz 3Q results mixed as company scrambles for fixes
Kraft Heinz Co. said its third-quarter net income jumped 45% to $899 million as it completed the sale of its Canadian natural cheese business.
 
Tesla proposes big payout if Musk meets lofty goals
Elon Musk is known for his bold predictions on electric and self-driving cars. Now his pay could depend on whether those predictions come true.
 
Tesla wants to electrify big trucks, adding to its ambitions
After more than a decade of making cars and SUVs _ and, more recently, solar panels _ Tesla Inc. wants to electrify a new type of vehicle: big trucks.
 
Tesla, BMW electrics fall short of highest crash-test rating
Two luxury electric vehicles _ the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 _ fell short of getting the highest safety ratings in new crash tests by the insurance industry.
 
Tesla opens Gigafactory to expand battery production, sales
It’s Tesla Motors’ biggest bet yet: a massive, $5 billion factory in the Nevada desert that could almost double the world’s production of lithium-ion batteries by 2018.
 
Ford beats estimates despite declines in earnings, revenue
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is putting a tough year behind it and promising big things despite a bumpy global market.
 