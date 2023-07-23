DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

Dennis is a pro football writer who covers the Jets and NFL
New York Jets' Garrett Wilson greets someone during a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Showdowns between young Jets stars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner have been a camp highlight
Garrett Wilson vs. Sauce Gardner is a must-see matchup during New York Jets training camp this summer.
 
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) walks the sidelines during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jets fans flock to training camp to get their first look at Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets’ third practice of training camp marked the first session open to the public. It gave about 2,000 ecstatic fans their first in-person glimpse of their team’s new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Jets would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers’ stint in New York isn’t multiple seasons
Aaron Rodgers might be sticking around with the New York Jets a bit longer than many first thought. The 39-year-old quarterback has not committed to playing football beyond this season but he has strongly hinted several times his first season with the Jets won’t be his last.
 
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in a drill at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Aaron Rodgers is finding patience in the process as he kicks off camp with the Jets
Aaron Rodgers recognizes all the differences this summer as he begins training camp with the New York Jets after spending the past 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
 
FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don't find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday, July 19. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
Jets send wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Lions in a trade that includes 2025 draft picks
The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Jets part ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer.
 
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Smile! Jets have a change of heart for their summer appearance on ‘Hard Knocks’
Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are fully tuned in now to their turn on “Hard Knocks.” Saleh showed up to his first news conference of training camp Thursday decked out in a black long-sleeved T-shirt that displayed his change of heart with “I love HK” with a green heart.
 
New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed speaks to reporters at the team's NFL football facility in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Jets report for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move. (AP Photo/Dennis Waszak Jr.)
Big expectations and lots of attention greet Jets as they begin training camp with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move.
 
FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don't find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday, July 19. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they find no trade partner, AP sources say
Two people with knowledge of the situation said the New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don’t find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick.
 
FILE - New York Jets' Quinnen Williams speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., May 24, 2022. Williams and the Jets have agreed, Thursday, July 13, 2023, to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million.
 
Jets place RB Bell on IR with hamstring injury
The New York Jets will face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers without Le’Veon Bell. The star running back was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.
 
Jets WRs Perriman, Mims practice fully, should play at Bills
The New York Jets are getting healthy again at just the right time. Wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims practiced fully Wednesday and are expected to be healthy for the season opener against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.
 
Basketball helped power Jets’ Fant to football success
George Fant spent most of his college days at Western Kentucky shooting basketballs and grabbing rebounds as a physical power forward with big-time hoop dreams.
 
‘The Wax Pack’ chronicles baseball card-fueled road trip
Brad Balukjian tore open a pack of 1986 Topps baseball cards, chewed the stale, brittle bubblegum and then planned a journey most sports fans could only dream about.
 
Jets GM promised Darnold’s parents protecting QB is priority
Joe Douglas promised Sam Darnold’s parents when he met them before the New York Jets’ preseason opener last summer that he’d do everything in his power to protect their son on the field by getting offensive linemen and playmakers.
 
Jets release CB Trumaine Johnson, re-signing CB Brian Poole
Trumaine Johnson’s stint with the New York Jets is over after two disappointing and injury-plagued seasons.
 
Jets’ Maulet has leaped obstacles to become ‘superhero’
New York Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet has started the last three games and played well while solidifying what had been a weakness on the team.
 
NFL This Week: 49ers-Packers square off to highlight Week 12
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers begin a three-game stretch against teams currently in first place. It starts with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
 
Eww York: Darnold, Jets hold on to beat Jones, Giants 34-27
Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker and the New York Jets held on to beat the Giants 34-27.
 
Jets angry Darnold’s ‘seeing ghosts’ comment made it on air
Jets coach Adam Gase says the organization is disappointed and angry quarterback Sam Darnold’s comment about him “seeing ghosts” made it on air during the “Monday Night Football” game.
 
Darnold gives Jets, struggling offense ‘new life’ in return
Sam Darnold’s presence alone gave the New York Jets an immediate lift. Darnold showed no signs of rust in a 24-22 victory over Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis.
 
Darnold throws 2 TDs in return, Jets edge Cowboys 24-22
Sam Darnold gave the Jets’ offense a huge boost by throwing two touchdown passes in his return from mononucleosis, and New York held on to beat the Cowboys 24-22 for their first win of the season.
 
Storylines aplenty as Browns-Jets square off Monday night
The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are both coming off disappointing opening losses and look to avoid going 0-2 with a Monday night matchup loaded with juicy storylines, surprising twists and a slight hint of desperation.
 
Jets’ Darnold out vs. Browns with mono, could miss weeks
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
 
After disappointing season, Trumaine Johnson a key to Jets D
Trumaine Johnson might be the most important New York Jets player not named Sam Darnold, Le’Veon Bell or Jamal Adams.
 
Bills, Jets open season with lots of new faces, big changes
The New York Jets made lots of major changes in the offseason. The Buffalo Bills did, too. The AFC East rivals are, of course, looking for much better results this season starting with Sunday’s opening game at MetLife Stadium.
 
Broadway Joe a fan of Jets’ “respectfully humble” Darnold
Broadway Joe remains the standard for every quarterback to take a snap for the New York Jets. Joe Namath is the face of the franchise even 50-plus years after delivering the team its first and still only Super Bowl victory.
 
Injuries mounting at already-thin cornerback spot for Jets
The New York Jets have quite a conundrum at cornerback. Injuries are piling up at a position that wasn’t very deep to begin with and Adam Gase is relegated to trying to put a positive spin on things rather than simply panic.
 
Aussie rugby league star Holmes tackling NFL dream with Jets
Valentine Holmes was a big star in the National Rugby League in Australia. He stunningly left it all behind to try to fulfill a dream of playing American football in the NFL.
 
Jets’ Ryan Kalil needed to scratch ‘the itch’ to play again
Ryan Kalil’s retirement is now officially over. The five-time Pro Bowl center has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
 
Jets’ Beachum, Montgomery dealing with ankle injuries
New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are each dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days.
 