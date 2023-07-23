DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

Garrett Wilson vs. Sauce Gardner is a must-see matchup during New York Jets training camp this summer.
The New York Jets’ third practice of training camp marked the first session open to the public. It gave about 2,000 ecstatic fans their first in-person glimpse of their team’s new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.
Aaron Rodgers might be sticking around with the New York Jets a bit longer than many first thought. The 39-year-old quarterback has not committed to playing football beyond this season but he has strongly hinted several times his first season with the Jets won’t be his last.
Aaron Rodgers recognizes all the differences this summer as he begins training camp with the New York Jets after spending the past 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions. The Jets part ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer.
Robert Saleh and the New York Jets are fully tuned in now to their turn on “Hard Knocks.” Saleh showed up to his first news conference of training camp Thursday decked out in a black long-sleeved T-shirt that displayed his change of heart with “I love HK” with a green heart.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move.
A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million.
The New York Jets will face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers without Le’Veon Bell. The star running back was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury.
The New York Jets are getting healthy again at just the right time. Wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims practiced fully Wednesday and are expected to be healthy for the season opener against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.
George Fant spent most of his college days at Western Kentucky shooting basketballs and grabbing rebounds as a physical power forward with big-time hoop dreams.
Brad Balukjian tore open a pack of 1986 Topps baseball cards, chewed the stale, brittle bubblegum and then planned a journey most sports fans could only dream about.
Joe Douglas promised Sam Darnold’s parents when he met them before the New York Jets’ preseason opener last summer that he’d do everything in his power to protect their son on the field by getting offensive linemen and playmakers.
Trumaine Johnson’s stint with the New York Jets is over after two disappointing and injury-plagued seasons.
New York Jets cornerback Arthur Maulet has started the last three games and played well while solidifying what had been a weakness on the team.
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers begin a three-game stretch against teams currently in first place. It starts with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Le’Veon Bell scored a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter after a 33-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Baker and the New York Jets held on to beat the Giants 34-27.
Jets coach Adam Gase says the organization is disappointed and angry quarterback Sam Darnold’s comment about him “seeing ghosts” made it on air during the “Monday Night Football” game.
Sam Darnold’s presence alone gave the New York Jets an immediate lift. Darnold showed no signs of rust in a 24-22 victory over Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis.
The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are both coming off disappointing opening losses and look to avoid going 0-2 with a Monday night matchup loaded with juicy storylines, surprising twists and a slight hint of desperation.
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will miss at least the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Trumaine Johnson might be the most important New York Jets player not named Sam Darnold, Le’Veon Bell or Jamal Adams.
The New York Jets made lots of major changes in the offseason. The Buffalo Bills did, too. The AFC East rivals are, of course, looking for much better results this season starting with Sunday’s opening game at MetLife Stadium.
Broadway Joe remains the standard for every quarterback to take a snap for the New York Jets. Joe Namath is the face of the franchise even 50-plus years after delivering the team its first and still only Super Bowl victory.
The New York Jets have quite a conundrum at cornerback. Injuries are piling up at a position that wasn’t very deep to begin with and Adam Gase is relegated to trying to put a positive spin on things rather than simply panic.
Valentine Holmes was a big star in the National Rugby League in Australia. He stunningly left it all behind to try to fulfill a dream of playing American football in the NFL.
Ryan Kalil’s retirement is now officially over. The five-time Pro Bowl center has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets.
New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery are each dealing with ankle injuries that could sideline them for a few days.