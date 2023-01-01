DONNA EDWARDS

Donna is a text editor for the Asia-Pacific region.
This cover image released by Pegasus Books shows "Disobedient" by Elizabeth Fremantle. (Pegasus Books via AP)
Book Review: ‘Disobedient’ deftly paints the inspiring story of artist Artemisia Gentileschi
Artemisia Gentileschi’s painting skills quickly surpass her father’s. But her future as an artist in strict 17th-century Rome is tenuous at best.
 
This cover image released by Thomas & Mercer shows "Broadway Butterfly" by Sara Divello. (Thomas & Mercer via AP)
Book Review: True crime meets history in Sara DiVello’s 1920s murder mystery ‘Broadway Butterfly’
The unsolved murder of the beautiful Dot King captivated New York. But the hype around the case proved insufficient to catch the killer. So what happened?
 
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "The Deep Sky" by Yume Kitasei. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Book Review: Climate fiction space whodunit ‘The Deep Sky’ soars in a fast-paced debut novel
Yume Kitasei’s debut novel, “The Deep Sky,” begins in the pivotal moments just before a simple space walk goes horribly wrong.
 
This cover image released by Doubleday shows "Do Tell" by Lindsay Lynch. (Doubleday via AP)
Book Review: Debut ‘Do Tell’ drags you into Old Hollywood’s underbelly in a noir-like novel
Edie O’Dare was there that night in 1939 when Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes.
 
This cover image released by Grad Central Publishing shows "Goodbye Earl" by Leesa Cross-Smith. (Grand Central Publishing via AP)
Book Review: Small-town nostalgia and inspiring sisterhood make ‘Goodbye Earl’ ideal summer reading
When Kasey travels back to her hometown after 15 years away, her best friends are there to help her through it.
 
This cover image released b Random House shows "Fireworks Every Night" by Beth Raymer. (Random House via AP)
Book Review: Explosive debut novel ‘Fireworks Every Night’ is a bittersweet celebration of survival
C.C. remembers when her family moved to Florida after everything in her life burned down, launching them into a comfortable middle-class life and a fresh start in a state her dad proudly brags has fireworks every night.
 