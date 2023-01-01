DONNA EDWARDS

Artemisia Gentileschi’s painting skills quickly surpass her father’s. But her future as an artist in strict 17th-century Rome is tenuous at best.
The unsolved murder of the beautiful Dot King captivated New York. But the hype around the case proved insufficient to catch the killer. So what happened?
Yume Kitasei’s debut novel, “The Deep Sky,” begins in the pivotal moments just before a simple space walk goes horribly wrong.
Edie O’Dare was there that night in 1939 when Sophie Melrose, newcomer at FWM studios, was sexually assaulted by Freddy Clarke, famous for playing dashing heroes.
When Kasey travels back to her hometown after 15 years away, her best friends are there to help her through it.
C.C. remembers when her family moved to Florida after everything in her life burned down, launching them into a comfortable middle-class life and a fresh start in a state her dad proudly brags has fireworks every night.