DREW COSTLEY

Drew covers climate and environmental justice.
A man overlooks downtown Phoenix at sunset atop South Mountain, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Phoenix hit its 31st consecutive day of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius). The National Weather Service says the temperature climbed to a high of 111 degrees Fahrenheit before the day was through. Some slight relief may be on the way as seasonal thunderstorms could drop temperatures in Phoenix on Monday and Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix has ended 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees as rains ease a Southwest heat wave
A record 31-day streak in Phoenix of daily highs of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit has ended as the dangerous heat wave that suffocated the Southwest throughout July starts abating with cooling monsoon rains.
 
FILE - A tour guide fans herself while working in Times Square as temperatures rise, July 27, 2023, in New York. Nearly 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as the high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch and have been since Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to announce new measures aimed at helping communities deal with extreme weather, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. From left, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, Biden and Rick Spinrad, Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record high temperatures persist across the US
With heat waves spreading across the United States, President Joe Biden has announced new steps to protect workers, improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.
 
FILE - The sun rises over fishing boats in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 8, 2022, off of Kennebunkport, Maine. A system of ocean currents that carries heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse during this century, according to a new study, and scientists have said before such a collapse could cause catastrophic sea-level rise and extreme weather across the globe. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Ocean currents vital for distributing heat could collapse by midcentury, study says
A system of ocean currents that transports heat northward across the North Atlantic could collapse this century, according to a new study.
 
FILE - The Marathon Petroleum Refinery is seen in Reserve, La., Dec. 2, 2021. A screening tool the federal government is using to decide which neighborhoods have a disproportionate amount of pollution and climate risk could worsen air pollution exposure disparities along racial lines, according to a new analysis, published Thursday July 20, 2023. Researchers told The Associated Press it’s because race was excluded as a part of the equation that decides which communities are the most in-need. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Exclusion of race in federal climate justice screening tool could worsen disparities, analysis says
A screening tool the federal government is using to decide which neighborhoods have a disproportionate amount of pollution and climate risk could worsen air pollution exposure disparities along racial lines, according to a new analysis.
 
FILE - A rescue worker with a dog searches for people at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea, July 16, 2023. Scientists say increasingly frequent and intense storms could unleash more rainfall in the future as the atmosphere warms and holds more moisture. (Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP, File)
Deadly flooding hit several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
Extreme rainfall accompanied by deadly flooding hit the United States and several other countries, causing submerged and damaged roads and other destruction that has raised concerns about growing impacts of climate change.
 
FILE - People wade through a street due to a heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, southern Japan on July 10, 2023. Scientists say increasingly frequent and intense storms could unleash more rainfall in the future as the atmosphere warms and holds more moisture. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
Deadly flooding is hitting several countries at once. Scientists say this will only be more common
Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world.
 
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, right, and her fiancée Erin Reed wave at folks lined up along Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula, Mont., during the 2023 Missoula Pride Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023. They have emerged as a power couple offering support for the transgender community during a year in which hundreds of statehouse bills were proposed or passed to restrict their rights in health care and other realms. (Antonio Ibarra Olivares/The Missoulian via AP)
Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender people
Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people.
 