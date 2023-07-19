ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., look on. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate’
Israel’s president sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
 
FILE - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the U.S. Consulate General after the G-7 ministers' meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, April 16, 2023. Kerry defended his negotiations with China, and angrily rebuffed what he called a “stupid” lie that he routinely travels by private jet, during a grilling by House Republicans on Thursday, July 13, before he sets out on his next climate mission to Beijing. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)
US climate envoy John Kerry spars in heated exchanges with House Republicans ahead of Beijing trip
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has defended his negotiations with China during a grilling by House Republicans before he sets out on his next climate mission to Beijing.
 
Friends and family watch as the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, is placed into a grave during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Va. Ahmad Yar, an Afghan immigrant who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, was shot and killed on Monday, July 3, while working as a ride-share driver in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
An Afghan man who spent years helping US forces in Afghanistan is shot and killed in Washington
A former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military was killed in a shooting this past week in Washington has been laid to rest.
 
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources
The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia.
 
FILE - Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, left, speaks to media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Tarar says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country, Tuesday, June 27, accusing followers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan of exploiting the initial “motherly” response to fiery rampages last month.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Pakistan learned to respond with ‘iron hands’ after deadly political violence, official says
Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden calls mutiny a ‘struggle within the Russian system’ and says US and NATO played no part
President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner mercenary force.
 
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia’s defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
The mercenary chief who urged an uprising against Russia’s generals has long ties to Putin
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the spotlight in Russia by posing a direct challenge to Russia’s generals over the war in Ukraine.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’ and says he still expects to meet with him
President Joe Biden is defending his harsh public comments on China, including calling President Xi Jinping a dictator.
 
US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review
The United States says last weekend’s military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar was a coup. Tuesday’s declaration sets the stage for additional sanctions or other penalties aimed at the country’s military and officers.
 
Backlog of toxic Superfund clean-ups grows under Trump
The total of unfunded Superfund projects is seeing its biggest backup in years. The Environmental Protection Agency released figures over the holidays showing that 34 projects to clean up the nation’s most polluted sites stalled last year for lack of money.
 
Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump
The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows that President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has not crippled its ability to strike at American interests.
 
US says national security demands easier mining rules
The Trump administration wants to ease rules on mining and prospecting on federal lands _ and even offshore _ in the name of national security.
 
Trump easing offshore drilling safety rules from Deepwater
The Trump administration moved Thursday to give oil and gas companies more flexibility in meeting safety requirements imposed after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon explosion, which killed nearly a dozen people and was the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.
 
Interior watchdog probes agency’s newly confirmed chief
The Interior Department’s internal watchdog confirms that it is opening an ethics investigation of newly confirmed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
 
Fear at the tap: Uranium contaminates water in the West
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — In a trailer park tucked among irrigated orchards that help make California’s San Joaquin Valley the richest farm region in the world, 16-year-old Giselle Alvarez, one of the few English-speakers in the community of farmworkers, puzzles over the notices posted on front doors: T
 