ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Israeli president tells Congress his country is committed to democracy but concedes ‘painful debate’
Israel’s president sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has defended his negotiations with China during a grilling by House Republicans before he sets out on his next climate mission to Beijing.
A former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military was killed in a shooting this past week in Washington has been laid to rest.
The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of a new military aid package worth up to $800 million for the war effort against Russia.
Pakistan’s law minister says he expects a tougher armed response in the event of any repeat of political violence in the country.
President Joe Biden says the United States and NATO had no involvement in the short-lived insurrection in Russia by the Wagner mercenary force.
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the spotlight in Russia by posing a direct challenge to Russia’s generals over the war in Ukraine.
President Joe Biden is defending his harsh public comments on China, including calling President Xi Jinping a dictator.
The United States says last weekend’s military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar was a coup. Tuesday’s declaration sets the stage for additional sanctions or other penalties aimed at the country’s military and officers.
The total of unfunded Superfund projects is seeing its biggest backup in years. The Environmental Protection Agency released figures over the holidays showing that 34 projects to clean up the nation’s most polluted sites stalled last year for lack of money.
The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows that President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has not crippled its ability to strike at American interests.
The Trump administration wants to ease rules on mining and prospecting on federal lands _ and even offshore _ in the name of national security.
The Trump administration moved Thursday to give oil and gas companies more flexibility in meeting safety requirements imposed after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon explosion, which killed nearly a dozen people and was the worst offshore oil disaster in U.S. history.
The Interior Department’s internal watchdog confirms that it is opening an ethics investigation of newly confirmed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — In a trailer park tucked among irrigated orchards that help make California's San Joaquin Valley the richest farm region in the world, 16-year-old Giselle Alvarez, one of the few English-speakers in the community of farmworkers, puzzles over the notices posted on front doors: