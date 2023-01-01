Emma H. Tobin

Emma is a video journalist covering health and science.
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Experts say how often you can safely wear an N95 or KN95 mask will vary depending on how it’s used. Using a mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.
 
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Why is it better to wear an N95 than a cloth mask right now?
Health experts suggest stepping up protection against omicron with N95s, KN95s or similar masks. The U.S.
 
Can animals get or spread COVID-19? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Can your pet get COVID-19?
Health officials say pets and another animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the risk of them spreading it to people is low.
 
In this October 2020 photo provided by Alberto Labrador, a researcher measures a 120 million year-old fossilized dinosaur footprint the in the La Rioja region in northern Spain, while doing research about dinosaur running speeds. Scientists discovered one of the quickest sets of theropod tracks in the world through this research. (Alberto Labrador via AP)
Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile
Scientists say fossilized tracks from 120 million years ago show two-legged dinosaurs ran fast. The tracks from Spain join the ranks of one of the fastest known sets of dinosaur footprints.
 
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original vaccines, and weren’t tweaked since they still work well against the delta and other variants.
 
Is it safe to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?
Whether you decide to go trick-or-treating with your family in the pandemic might depend on your situation and comfort level.
 
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 file photo shows the Pineview Reservoir, a popular recreation spot in Ogden Valley, at a quarter full. Expect a drier, warmer winter down south and a wetter winter up north, the National Weather Service said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)
Forecasters predict warmer winter for two-thirds of US
Government forecasters say that they expect two-thirds of the U.S. to have a warmer winter than normal.
 
What type of mask should I be wearing? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?
Health experts say it’s important to find a mask that’s comfortable so you’ll actually wear it as the coronavirus continues to circulate.
 
Can I get the flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?
Health officials say it’s OK to get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. The U.S.
 