FARNOUSH AMIRI

Farnoush is a congressional reporter.
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. The latest federal indictment against Donald Trump vividly illustrates the extent to which the former president's final weeks in office were consumed by a struggle over the law, with two determined groups of attorneys fighting it out as the future of American democracy hung in the balance. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Indictment shows White House lawyers struggling for control as Trump fought to overturn election
The latest federal indictment against Donald Trump vividly illustrates the extent to which the former president’s final weeks in office were consumed by a struggle over the law, with two determined groups of attorneys fighting it out as the future of American democracy hung in the balance.
 
FILE - Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023. House Republicans released a transcript Thursday, Aug. 3, of their interview with Hunter Biden’s former business associate detailing overseas financial dealings with the president’s son. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings
House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
 
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
How the Trump fake electors scheme became a ‘corrupt plan,’ according to the indictment
The role fake electors played in Donald Trump’s desperate effort to cling to power after his 2020 election loss is at the center of a four-count indictment against the ex-president.
 
Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, passes through the security checkpoint as he arrives on Capitol Hill to give closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee in the Republican-led investigations into President Biden's son, in Washington, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Hunter Biden sold ‘illusion of access’ to his father, former business partner tells Congress
Hunter Biden’s former business partner has testified to Congress that President Joe Biden was never directly involved in their financial dealings, even though Hunter would often put his famous father on speakerphone to impress clients and business associates.
 
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
House Democrats are demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness, saying it contradicts Republicans’ claims in the vast congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
 
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son.
 
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faced a barrage of criticism by House Republicans who, in recent months, have floated impeaching the cabinet official over what they see as his dereliction of duty in securing the southern border.
 
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on what Republicans say is the politicization of the FBI and Justice Department and attacks on American civil liberties on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
House Republicans plan to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being threatened with contempt of Congress. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says his House Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on a resolution to hold Zuckerberg in contempt.
 
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, flanked by Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee holds a hearing to charge that the Justice Department interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Justice Department will make prosecutor in Hunter Biden case available to testify before Congress
The lead prosecutor in the case against President Joe Biden’s son Hunter says he is willing to testify publicly this fall.
 
IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, left, and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler, are sworn in at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing with IRS whistleblowers, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
House Republicans are raising unsubstantiated allegations against President Joe Biden over his family’s finances.
 
FILE - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a news conference, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House will vote on a Republican-led resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
House passes resolution to show support for Israel after Democrat’s comments about ‘racist’ state
The House voted overwhelming bipartisan to pass a resolution reaffirming support for Israel, which appears to serve as an implicit rebuke of a leading Democrat who called the country a “racist state” but later apologized.
 
FBI Director Christopher Wray is sworn in before testifying at a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
FBI Director Chris Wray defended what he calls the “real FBI” before a contentious hearing of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee.
 
FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Top Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Hunter Biden case. Here’s what to know
The Republicans who lead three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department’s handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency.
 
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Washington. The Biden's are returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
House Republicans are requesting voluntary testimony from nearly a dozen Justice Department officials involved in the investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
 
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, May 28, 2023. Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against Biden and his top Cabinet officials. Impeachment has traditionally been viewed as an option of last resort in Congress, to be used only for severe wrongdoing. But the constitutionally authorized power to charge officials with "high crimes and misdemeanors" is on the way to becoming routine. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Threats of impeachment and censure used to be rare. In this Congress, they’re becoming routine
Republicans in the House are increasingly threatening impeachment against President Joe Biden and his top Cabinet officials.
 
FILE - Anti-abortion activists march outside of the U.S. Capitol during the March for Life in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. House Republicans this month have begun to push a series of policy changes around abortion, seeking to build on the work of anti-abortion advocates who helped catapult the issue successfully to the Supreme Court last year. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
In post-Roe era, House Republicans begin quiet push for new restrictions on abortion access
House Republicans are pushing new restrictions on abortion access and trying to build on the work of activists whose strategy successfully elevated the abortion fight to the Supreme Court.
 
FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
GOP releases testimony of whistleblowers claiming interference in Hunter Biden case
House Republicans have released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who allege that the Justice Department interfered with their yearslong investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
 
