Staff headshot of Fatima Hussein at the Associated Press bureau in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FATIMA HUSSEIN

Fatima covers the U.S. Treasury Department
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season and the agency plans to go completely paperless in 2025. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork
Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season and the agency plans to go completely paperless in 2025.
 
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
The Supreme Court ruling that upended President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt changed his budget math.
 
FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Congressional Budget Office predicts slower economic growth and 4.7% unemployment into 2024
The Congressional Budget Office reports that economic and job growth so far this year has been stronger than forecast in February, but an updated outlook sees parts of the economy as weakening through 2024.
 
FILE - Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley stands onstage following an inauguration ceremony for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh inside the War Memorial Building in Baltimore, Dec. 6, 2016. President Joe Biden has nominated O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Biden chooses former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration
President Joe Biden has nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration.
 
FILE - International Monetary Fund Director of the Research Department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas speaks at a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, April 11, 2023. The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana. File)
IMF global economic outlook sees slight growth, but inflation still a drag
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
 
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. Effective immediately, the Internal Revenue Service will end its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a nod to worker safety and combatting scammers who pose as IRS agents. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers
The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents.
 
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
New US sanctions are aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue
The United States has imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its continued invasion of Ukraine.
 
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The IRS plans to test-drive a new electronic free-file tax return system next year. Supporters and critics of the idea are mobilizing to sway the public and Congress over whether the government should set up a program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else to figure out what they owe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
IRS steps toward a new free-file tax return system have both supporters and critics mobilizing
Plans by the IRS to test a new electronic free-file tax return system next year have got supporters and critics of the idea mobilizing over whether the government should set up a permanent program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else to figure out what they owe.
 
First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic
Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, DC United, Chicago Fire and other teams for a youth soccer clinic on the White House South Lawn.
 
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, China, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Yellen visits India again to promote closer ties and tackle global economic problems
On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India.
 
FILE - The exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington on March 22, 2013. The IRS is showcasing its new capability to aggressively audit high-income tax dodgers as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avert budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders said they collected $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents
The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency.
 
FILE - A Meta sign is displayed at the company's booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco, March 22, 2023. A group of congressional Democrats reported Wednesday, July 12, that three large tax preparation firms sent "extraordinarily sensitive" information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over the course of at least two years.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years.
 
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US is sanctioning the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence for alleged corruption
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence. The Treasury Department says Aleksander Vulin is accused of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office.
 
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing regarding the state of the international financial system at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said.
 
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Congress has adjourned for a two-week recess during the Independence Day observance. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
US public debt is projected to reach 181% of American economic activity in 30 years
The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government’s ledgers.
 
FILE - Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo, File)
US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group
The U.S. is imposing sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group. The Russian mercenary group led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week.
 
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow's access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US sanctions Russian intelligence officers over elections interference
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence officers who supervised two officers who were recently indicted by the Justice Department for their involvement in the Kremlin’s attempts to influence a local election in the United States.
 
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
India’s Modi brings comedy game to big White House dinner in his honor
Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more have made the guest list for Thursday’s big White House dinner.
 