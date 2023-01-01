FATIMA HUSSEIN

Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season and the agency plans to go completely paperless in 2025.
The Supreme Court ruling that upended President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt changed his budget math.
The Congressional Budget Office reports that economic and job growth so far this year has been stronger than forecast in February, but an updated outlook sees parts of the economy as weakening through 2024.
President Joe Biden has nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to lead the Social Security Administration.
The International Monetary Fund is projecting that global economic growth will see a slight improvement compared to its previous projections but cautions that many challenges still cloud the horizon.
The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents.
The United States has imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its continued invasion of Ukraine.
Plans by the IRS to test a new electronic free-file tax return system next year have got supporters and critics of the idea mobilizing over whether the government should set up a permanent program to help people file their taxes without needing to pay somebody else to figure out what they owe.
Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, DC United, Chicago Fire and other teams for a youth soccer clinic on the White House South Lawn.
On the heels of a trip to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is back in Asia for a series of Group of 20 finance minister meetings in India.
The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency.
Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years.
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence. The Treasury Department says Aleksander Vulin is accused of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing Thursday in an effort to thaw U.S.-China relations, a Treasury official said.
The Congressional Budget Office is giving the world a concerning look at the U.S. government’s ledgers.
The U.S. is imposing sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group. The Russian mercenary group led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week.
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence officers who supervised two officers who were recently indicted by the Justice Department for their involvement in the Kremlin’s attempts to influence a local election in the United States.
Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more have made the guest list for Thursday’s big White House dinner.