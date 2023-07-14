FRANK JORDANS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism that support for a far-right party that’s been surging in the polls lately will shrink to previous levels again by the time of the next national election in 2025.
The head of this year’s United Nations climate talks is calling for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago.
Germany’s conservative opposition leader says large-scale migration is one of the country’s biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths.
Authorities say DNA testing has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S.
The United Nations human rights office says Russian forces carried out widespread and systematic torture of civilians who were detained in connection with its attack on Ukraine, and summarily executed dozens of them.
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal.
As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel that disappeared on its way to the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company’s first customers says a dive he made to the site two years ago was like a suicide mission.
Dozens of scientists are sitting in quarantine, waiting for permission to sail forth and capture a crucial moment in the polar calendar that’s essential to their year-long Arctic research mission.
The European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos are postponing a planned joint mission to Mars until 2022, in part due to travel restrictions resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak.
Germany’s president has urged his countrymen to stand up to extremism and nationalism, warning that hatred and a desire for authoritarianism are on the rise again in Europe.
Germany’s security services are seeking greater powers to fight the kind of far-right extremism behind last week’s synagogue attack, including requiring internet companies to report illegal hate speech.
Germany’s environment minister says plans to put a price on carbon should benefit people on low incomes and those who use less fossil fuel.
Scientists in Europe say they’ve successfully transferred a test tube rhino embryo back into a female whose eggs were fertilized in vitro, as part of an effort to save another nearly extinct sub-species of the giant horned mammal.
Scientists say a wave of migrants from what is now Greece and Turkey arrived in Britain some 6,000 years ago and virtually replaced the existing hunter-gatherer population.
A prominent Austrian far-right activist who is under investigation for ties to the suspected New Zealand mosque gunman says U.S. authorities have canceled his permit to travel to the United States without a visa.
From the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, students skipped classes to protest what they see as the failures of their governments to take tough action against global warming.
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency is putting the far-right Alternative for Germany under increased observation amid concerns that it’s flirting with extremism.
Environmental groups say 10 utility companies are responsible for the majority of premature deaths caused by emissions from coal-fired power plants in Europe.
Officials say a U.N.-backed fund has approved more than $1 billion for 19 new projects to help developing countries tackle climate change.
The head of Germany domestic intelligence agency is being replaced after clashing with Chancellor Angela Merkel over anti-migrant violence in the country.
Mesut Ozil is quitting Germany’s national team following criticism over his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
THE ARCTIC CIRCLE (AP) — For much of the year, the Arctic appears as a crumpled white sheet of ice and snow before great chunks break off around the edges in spring, forming a sea of floes that gently dance across the frigid waters.
The German government is aiming to hold this year’s general election on Sept. 24. A German official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the Cabinet will decide Wednesday to propose the date to President Joachim Gauck, who has to approve it.
Violence between young refugees and far-right sympathizers last week in this ancient German town illustrates how quickly Germany’s welcoming attitude toward migrants can sour when things go wrong.
A leading member of the nationalist party Alternative for Germany is facing fierce criticism after calling for a racially charged term once favored by the Nazis to be rehabilitated.
Scientists in Germany have switched on an experiment they hope will advance the quest for nuclear fusion, considered a clean and safe form of nuclear power.
BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen, the world’s top-selling automaker, lost a stunning 17.1 percent of its value Monday after admitting that it intentionally rigged nearly half a million cars to defeat U.S. smog tests.
SISTERON, France (AP) — The father of one of the victims of this week’s plane crash in the French Alps called Saturday for airlines to take greater care over pilots’ welfare.
BERLIN (AP) — Tell-tale relics of Europe’s colonial period, the Mongol empire and the Arab slave trade can be found in the genes of modern humans, scientists said Thursday.