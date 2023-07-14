FRANK JORDANS

Berlin correspondent covering Germany, climate and science
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his annual summer press conference in Berlin, Germany, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German leader confident that a surging far-right party will shrink again before the next election
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism that support for a far-right party that’s been surging in the polls lately will shrink to previous levels again by the time of the next national election in 2025.
 
FILE - Designated UN conference president Sultan al-Jaber attends the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2023. The head of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks called Thursday, July 13, 2023, for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed more than seven years ago. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’
The head of this year’s United Nations climate talks is calling for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago.
 
FILE - Friedrich Merz, Chairman of the German Christian Democratic (CDU) party and CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, attends meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Germany's conservative opposition leader said Tuesday that large-scale migration is one of the country's biggest problems and one of the main reasons for the recent surge in support for the far right. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP, File)
German opposition leader takes aim at migration but largely rules out working with far right
Germany’s conservative opposition leader says large-scale migration is one of the country’s biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
 
FILE - A tourist uses a fan to shade her face from the sun while waiting to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, July 18, 2022. Crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe during the summer of 2022 may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths, according to a study published Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds
Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths.
 
This undated mugshot provided by the Scotts Bluff County, Neb., Detention Center, shows murder suspect Tommy Molina. Molina was arrested June 21, 2023, and faces extradition to Germany. DNA testing finally led to the arrest of Molina, who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany. (Scotts Bluff County Detention Center via AP)
DNA testing leads to former US Army soldier in 1978 killing of woman in Germany
Authorities say DNA testing has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S.
 
FILE - Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband who was killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. The United Nations human rights office says Russian forces carried out widespread and systematic torture of civilians who were detained in connection with its attack on Ukraine, and summarily executed dozens of them. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
The United Nations human rights office says Russian forces carried out widespread and systematic torture of civilians who were detained in connection with its attack on Ukraine, and summarily executed dozens of them.
 
Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a regional court room and waits for the verdict in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)
Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud in automaker’s diesel emissions scandal
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal.
 
Arthur Loibl, one of the submersible company Oceangate's first customers, holds up a photo of the Titanic, in Straubing, Germany, Wednesday June 21, 2023. As an international search continued for a vessel that disappeared after setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, Arthur Loibl characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a “kamikaze operation.” (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP)
Looking back, sub tourist calls himself ‘naive’ for taking 2021 dive to the Titanic
As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel that disappeared on its way to the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company’s first customers says a dive he made to the site two years ago was like a suicide mission.
 
Virus delay, early ice melt challenge Arctic science mission
Dozens of scientists are sitting in quarantine, waiting for permission to sail forth and capture a crucial moment in the polar calendar that’s essential to their year-long Arctic research mission.
 
Europe, Russia postpone joint rover mission to Mars
The European Space Agency and Russia’s Roscosmos are postponing a planned joint mission to Mars until 2022, in part due to travel restrictions resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak.
 
German president marks Dresden bombing, warns of rising hate
Germany’s president has urged his countrymen to stand up to extremism and nationalism, warning that hatred and a desire for authoritarianism are on the rise again in Europe.
 
German security services want more powers to fight extremism
Germany’s security services are seeking greater powers to fight the kind of far-right extremism behind last week’s synagogue attack, including requiring internet companies to report illegal hate speech.
 
German official says CO2 charge should benefit the poor
Germany’s environment minister says plans to put a price on carbon should benefit people on low incomes and those who use less fossil fuel.
 
Scientists successfully transfer 1st test tube rhino embryo
Scientists in Europe say they’ve successfully transferred a test tube rhino embryo back into a female whose eggs were fertilized in vitro, as part of an effort to save another nearly extinct sub-species of the giant horned mammal.
 
Study: Aegean farmers replaced hunters of ancient Britain
Scientists say a wave of migrants from what is now Greece and Turkey arrived in Britain some 6,000 years ago and virtually replaced the existing hunter-gatherer population.
 
Austrian far-right activist says US nixed his travel permit
A prominent Austrian far-right activist who is under investigation for ties to the suspected New Zealand mosque gunman says U.S. authorities have canceled his permit to travel to the United States without a visa.
 
Students globally protest warming, pleading for their future
From the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, students skipped classes to protest what they see as the failures of their governments to take tough action against global warming.
 
Far-right party draws watchful eye of German intelligence
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency is putting the far-right Alternative for Germany under increased observation amid concerns that it’s flirting with extremism.
 
Groups target Europe’s coal companies over harmful emissions
Environmental groups say 10 utility companies are responsible for the majority of premature deaths caused by emissions from coal-fired power plants in Europe.
 
Climate fund approves $1B for projects in poor countries
Officials say a U.N.-backed fund has approved more than $1 billion for 19 new projects to help developing countries tackle climate change.
 
Top German spy ousted after clash with Merkel over migrants
The head of Germany domestic intelligence agency is being replaced after clashing with Chancellor Angela Merkel over anti-migrant violence in the country.
 
Ozil quits Germany squad in spat over Turkey president photo
Mesut Ozil is quitting Germany’s national team following criticism over his decision to pose for a picture with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
How loss of Arctic sea ice further fuels global warming
THE ARCTIC CIRCLE (AP) — For much of the year, the Arctic appears as a crumpled white sheet of ice and snow before great chunks break off around the edges in spring, forming a sea of floes that gently dance across the frigid waters.
 
Official: Germany eyes holding general election on Sept. 24
The German government is aiming to hold this year’s general election on Sept. 24. A German official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the Cabinet will decide Wednesday to propose the date to President Joachim Gauck, who has to approve it.
 
Germany: Small-town clash exposes tense mood toward migrants
Violence between young refugees and far-right sympathizers last week in this ancient German town illustrates how quickly Germany’s welcoming attitude toward migrants can sour when things go wrong.
 
German nationalist leader seeks renewed use of Nazi-era term
A leading member of the nationalist party Alternative for Germany is facing fierce criticism after calling for a racially charged term once favored by the Nazis to be rehabilitated.
 
Scientists in Germany switch on nuclear fusion experiment
Scientists in Germany have switched on an experiment they hope will advance the quest for nuclear fusion, considered a clean and safe form of nuclear power.
 
VW rocked by emissions scandal as prosecutors come calling
BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen, the world’s top-selling automaker, lost a stunning 17.1 percent of its value Monday after admitting that it intentionally rigged nearly half a million cars to defeat U.S. smog tests.
 
Crash victim’s father calls for more focus on pilot welfare
SISTERON, France (AP) — The father of one of the victims of this week’s plane crash in the French Alps called Saturday for airlines to take greater care over pilots’ welfare.
 
Human genes reflect impact of historical events
BERLIN (AP) — Tell-tale relics of Europe’s colonial period, the Mongol empire and the Arab slave trade can be found in the genes of modern humans, scientists said Thursday.
 