GARANCE BURKE

Garance is a global investigative journalist.
Voters wait in line outside the Bucks county government building in Doylestown, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Some said they received word that their mail-in ballots had problems and needed to be fixed in order to count. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)
Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran Republican operative who got his start in politics by helping to persuade a judge to throw out hundreds of mail-in ballots is organizing an “army” of volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday.
 
AP NewsBreak: US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
The U.S. Army appears to be doing an about-face on a program in which immigrant reservists and recruits enlisted with the hope of a path to citizenship.
 
Young immigrants detained in Virginia center allege abuse
WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells.
 
AP Exclusive: DHS weighed Nat Guard for immigration roundups
The White House distances itself from a Department of Homeland Security draft proposal to use the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants.
 
AP Exclusive: Migrant children kept from enrolling in school
The Associated Press has found that hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children from Central America have been prevented from enrolling in mainstream classrooms in at least 35 districts in 14 states.
 
AP Investigation: US power grid vulnerable to foreign hacks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Security researcher Brian Wallace was on the trail of hackers who had snatched a California university’s housing files when he stumbled into a larger nightmare: Cyberattackers had opened a pathway into the networks running the United States power grid.
 