GARANCE BURKE

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran Republican operative who got his start in politics by helping to persuade a judge to throw out hundreds of mail-in ballots is organizing an “army” of volunteers for President Donald Trump’s campaign to monitor voting in Democratic-leaning areas on Tuesday.
The U.S. Army appears to be doing an about-face on a program in which immigrant reservists and recruits enlisted with the hope of a path to citizenship.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells.
The White House distances itself from a Department of Homeland Security draft proposal to use the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants.
The Associated Press has found that hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children from Central America have been prevented from enrolling in mainstream classrooms in at least 35 districts in 14 states.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Security researcher Brian Wallace was on the trail of hackers who had snatched a California university’s housing files when he stumbled into a larger nightmare: Cyberattackers had opened a pathway into the networks running the United States power grid.