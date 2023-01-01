GEOFF MULVIHILL

Covering state government issues nationally
Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Things to know about a vote in Ohio, court action in Kansas and Utah and other abortion developments
Ohio voters rejecting a measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution is one of several developments related to abortion policy in several states this week.
 
FILE - The logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma is displayed outside its offices on May 8, 2007, in Stamford, Conn. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start executing a settlement that protects members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids, a court ruled Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)
Court says OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy and protections for Sackler family members can move ahead
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can start its transformation under a bankruptcy agreement that allows the members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company to avoid civil lawsuits over the opioid crisis, a court has ruled.
 
FILE - Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., arrives for a briefing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Last week, Cotton sent a letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell — stating that the company's DEI program and "racial quota for hiring" was discriminatory while also pointing to the recent affirmative action ruling. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
GOP attorneys general shift the battle over affirmative action to the workplace
Thirteen Republican state attorneys general are cautioning CEOs of the 100 biggest U.S. companies on the legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment practices.
 
FILE - Hunter Schafer, of Raleigh, holds a sign supporting transgender youth during a special session of the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 21, 2016. While Republican lawmakers in North Carolina gear up to override vetoes of bills restricting rights of transgender people, courts across the country have been taking opposing stances on similar laws. If the override efforts are successful, the state will join most other GOP-controlled ones in limiting gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormone treatments for minors. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
Things to know about the latest court rulings and statehouse action over transgender rights
Another state law banning gender-affirming care for minors is being challenged in court, this time in Texas.
 
FILE - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. An Associated Press-NORC Center poll found that most U.S. adults favor allowing abortion at least in the early weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, an AP-NORC poll finds
A new poll finds most U.S. adults oppose the strictest bans on abortion. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds the majority of those who live in states that have barred abortion throughout pregnancy say they believe abortion should be available for at least the firs
 
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors are to take effect Saturday in Georgia and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File)
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion
New state laws are tackling some of the most divisive issues in the U.S., including abortion, gender and guns.
 
A person speaks into a megaphone before the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists held rallies Saturday in Washington and across the country to call attention to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022, which upended the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
One year later, the Supreme Court’s abortion decision is both scorned and praised
Activists and politicians are praising and protesting the Supreme Court ruling from exactly one year ago, which led to massive changes in abortion access nationwide.
 
Sports betting’s rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
Legalized sports betting’s rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S.
 
Judge: Drugmakers, others can face trial over opioids crisis
A federal judge overseeing litigation related to the nation’s opioid epidemic has ruled that claims against Purdue Pharma and other drug companies can move to trial as the OxyContin maker tries to reach a settlement.
 
Q&A: Judgment in Oklahoma opioid suit; more coming across US
The first judgment came Monday in a lawsuit from a state government seeking to hold a drug company accountable for a U.S. opioid crisis that has ripped apart lives and communities.
 
Arizona asks for US Supreme Court involvement in opioid case
Arizona has become the first state to file a case related to the opioid crisis with the US Supreme Court.
 
As the nation’s opioid crisis grew, the pills got stronger
Drug companies shipped enough prescription opioids in 2012 for everyone in the U.S. to have nearly a 20-day supply, an Associated Press analysis finds.
 
Casino-operating tribes influence sports betting debate
Casino-operating Native American tribes are working to influence the debate over legalized sports betting in the states.
 
State lawmakers place their bets on sports gambling
Legislatures in roughly two dozen states are considering bills to legalize sports gambling, made possible after a Supreme Court ruling last year ended Nevada’s monopoly.
 
AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers
Candidate filings analyzed by The Associated Press show that women are running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in record numbers this year.
 
‘Dark money’ grows in politics even as states try to stop it
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Just before Rhode Island voters chose their governor last year, a group in Ohio transferred $730,000 from secret donors to another Ohio organization that spent the money on television ads aimed at defeating Gina Raimondo, the Democrat who eventually won a tight race.
 